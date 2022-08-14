Ezdan Q P S C : Q2 - 2022

The information contained herein has been prepared by Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C ("Ezdan"). Ezdan relies on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.
HIGHLIGHTS Q2 -2022
752 Mn
708 Mn
49,818 Mn
11,293 Mn
32,763 Mn
262 Mn
QR 0.010
REVENUE BREAKDOWN
EBIT SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION
Rental income
84.0%
Dividends income from equity investments
9.7%
Residential &
commercial
81%
property
Hotel & Suites
10%
4% 5%
Malls
0.5%5.8%
Other operating revenues
Other income
Investments
01
Financial Performance Overview
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Variance
Variance
30 June 2022
QR"000
QR"000
QR"000
%
Rental income
751,524
600,067
151,457
+25.2%
Other operating revenues
51,560
43,770
7,790
+17.8%
Operating expenses
(158,831)
(126,915)
(31,916)
+25.1%
Operating profit for the period
644,253
516,922
127,331
+24.6%
Dividends income from equity investments
86,830
70,215
16,615
+23.7%
Share from the results of equity accounted investees
(23,299)
31,076
(54,375)
-175.0%
NET OPERATING PROFIT
707,784
618,213
89,571
+14.5%
Other income
4,780
5,939
(1,159)
-19.5%
General and administrative expenses
(44,540)
(39,633)
(4,907)
+12.4%
Depreciation
(13,166)
(15,427)
2,261
-14.7%
Finance costs
(363,060)
(356,678)
(6,382)
+1.8%
Impairment of doubtful receivables
(5,560)
(3,920)
(1,640)
+41.8%
(Loss) / gain from foreign currency exchange
(24,841)
(36,224)
11,383
-31.4%
Net Profit
261,397
172,270
89,127
+51.7%
Shareholders of the Group
262,392
172,244
90,148
+52.3%
Non Controlling Interest
(995)
26
(1,021)
-3926.9%
Earnings attributable to shareholders per share
0.010
0.0065
0.0034
+52.3%
Main Income Statement Ratios
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
Operating expenses %
20%
20%
( to rental revenue+other operating revenue)
Main operation gross profit margin
80%
80%
Gross margin %
82%
82%
Net profit %
29%
24%
EPS
0.010
0.0065
