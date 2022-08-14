Log in
EZDAN HOLDING GROUP Q.P.S.C.

End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-08-10
1.270 QAR   -1.47%
1.270 QAR   -1.47%
EZDAN Q P S C : Q2 - 2022
PU
EZDAN Q P S C : Holding Group's disclosure of Semi-annual- interim financial statemen for the period ending on June 30, 2022
PU
EZDAN Q P S C : ConfCall Documemt
PU
Ezdan Q P S C : Q2 - 2022

08/14/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C

Investor Presentation

30-06-2021

"www.ezdanholding.qa"

1

Disclaimer

The information contained herein has been prepared by Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C ("Ezdan"). Ezdan relies on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and is not and does not form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase or sell any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Some of the information in this presentation and related conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Ezdan. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. The inclusion of such forward-looking information shall not be regarded as a representation by Ezdan or any other person that the objectives or plans of Ezdan will be achieved. any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time-to-time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect Ezdan. Ezdan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Figures are being rounded, and that rounding differences may appear throughout the presentation.

30- June -2022

www.ezdanholding.qa

3

HIGHLIGHTS Q2 -2022

752 Mn

708 Mn

49,818 Mn

11,293 Mn

32,763 Mn

262 Mn

QR 0.010

REVENUE BREAKDOWN

EBIT SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION

Rental income

84.0%

Dividends income from equity investments

9.7%

Residential &

commercial

81%

property

Hotel & Suites

10%

4% 5%

Malls

0.5%5.8%

Other operating revenues

Other income

Investments

30- June -2022

www.ezdanholding.qa

4

01

Financial Performance Overview

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Variance

Variance

30 June 2022

QR"000

QR"000

QR"000

%

Rental income

751,524

600,067

151,457

+25.2%

Other operating revenues

51,560

43,770

7,790

+17.8%

Operating expenses

(158,831)

(126,915)

(31,916)

+25.1%

Operating profit for the period

644,253

516,922

127,331

+24.6%

Dividends income from equity investments

86,830

70,215

16,615

+23.7%

Share from the results of equity accounted investees

(23,299)

31,076

(54,375)

-175.0%

NET OPERATING PROFIT

707,784

618,213

89,571

+14.5%

Other income

4,780

5,939

(1,159)

-19.5%

General and administrative expenses

(44,540)

(39,633)

(4,907)

+12.4%

Depreciation

(13,166)

(15,427)

2,261

-14.7%

Finance costs

(363,060)

(356,678)

(6,382)

+1.8%

Impairment of doubtful receivables

(5,560)

(3,920)

(1,640)

+41.8%

(Loss) / gain from foreign currency exchange

(24,841)

(36,224)

11,383

-31.4%

Net Profit

261,397

172,270

89,127

+51.7%

Shareholders of the Group

262,392

172,244

90,148

+52.3%

Non Controlling Interest

(995)

26

(1,021)

-3926.9%

Earnings attributable to shareholders per share

0.010

0.0065

0.0034

+52.3%

Main Income Statement Ratios

30/06/2022

30/06/2021

Operating expenses %

20%

20%

( to rental revenue+other operating revenue)

Main operation gross profit margin

80%

80%

Gross margin %

82%

82%

Net profit %

29%

24%

EPS

0.010

0.0065

30- June -2022

www.ezdanholding.qa

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ezdan Holding Group QSC published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 355 M - -
Net income 2021 61,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 427 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 582x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 687 M 9 253 M -
EV / Sales 2020 46,0x
EV / Sales 2021 33,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 5,85%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani Managing Director & Director
Tamer Fouad Mahmoud Group Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Mousa Al-Awwad Group Chief Operating Officer
Abdullah Thani Abdullah Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZDAN HOLDING GROUP Q.P.S.C.-5.29%9 253
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 397
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.69%27 758
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.51%27 605
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.23%27 383
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.99%25 284