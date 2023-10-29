Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C
Investor Presentation
30-09-2023
Disclaimer
The information contained herein has been prepared by Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C ("Ezdan"). Ezdan relies on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.
This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and is not and does not form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase or sell any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.
Some of the information in this presentation and related conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Ezdan. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. The inclusion of such forward-looking information shall not be regarded as a representation by Ezdan or any other person that the objectives or plans of Ezdan will be achieved. any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time-to-time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect Ezdan. Ezdan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Figures are being rounded, and that rounding differences may appear throughout the presentation.
30- Sep -2023
01
Financial Performance Overview
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
Changes
Changes
30 September 2023
QR"000
QR"000
QR"000
%
Rental income
1,352,220
1,176,333
175,887
+15.0%
Other operating revenues
68,365
76,832
(8,467)
-11.0%
Operating expenses
(277,996)
(254,191)
(23,805)
+9.4%
Operating profit for the period
1,142,589
998,974
143,615
+14.4%
Dividends income from equity investments
-
86,830
(86,830)
-100.0%
Share from the results of equity accounted investees
-
(18,411)
18,411
-100.0%
NET OPERATING PROFIT
1,142,589
1,643,872
(501,283)
-30.5%
Loss on revaluation of investment properties
-
(640,809)
640,809
-100.0%
Other income
21,526
6,341
15,185
+239.5%
General and administrative expenses
(80,434)
(65,182)
(15,252)
+23.4%
Depreciation
(15,842)
(18,262)
2,420
-13.3%
Finance costs
(845,368)
(562,013)
(283,355)
+50.4%
Impairment of doubtful receivables
(4,388)
(3,802)
(586)
+15.4%
Gain/ (Loss) from foreign currency exchange
1,586
(40,495)
42,081
-103.9%
Net Profit
219,669
319,650
(99,981)
-31.3%
Shareholders of the Group
219,672
321,024
(101,352)
-31.6%
Non Controlling Interest
(3)
(1,374)
1,371
-99.8%
Earnings attributable to shareholders per share (QR)
0.008
0.012
(0.0038)
-31.4%
30- Sep -2023
01
Financial Performance Overview
Rental Revenue by Segment
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
Changes
Changes
QR"000
QR"000
QR"000
%
Residential and commercial properties
1,184,406
1,042,605
141,801
+13.60%
Hotel and Suites
117,486
86,906
30,580
+35.19%
Malls
50,328
46,822
3,506
+7.49%
1,352,220
1,176,333
175,887
14.95%
1,184,406
1,042,605
117,486
86,906
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
50,328
46,822
Residential and commercial properties
Hotel and Suites
Malls
30- Sep -2023
01
Financial Performance Overview
Other Operating Income by Segment
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
Changes
Changes
QR"000
QR"000
QR"000
%
Residential and commercial properties
26,927
38,998
(12,071)
-30.95%
Hotel and Suites
21,905
18,258
3,647
+19.97%
Malls
19,533
19,576
(43)
-0.22%
68,365
76,832
(8,467)
-11.02%
38,998
26,927
21,905
18,258
19,533
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
19,576
Residential and commercial
Hotel and Suites
Malls
properties
30- Sep -2023
01
Financial Performance Overview
Operating expenses by Segment
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
Changes
Changes
QR"000
QR"000
QR"000
%
Residential and commercial properties
202,241
187,153
15,088
+8.06%
Hotel and Suites
53,486
44,630
8,856
+19.84%
Malls
22,269
22,408
(139)
-0.62%
277,996
254,191
23,805
9.37%
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
202,241
187,153
53,486
44,630
22,269
22,408
Residential and commercial
Hotel and Suites
Malls
properties
30- Sep -2023
01
Financial Performance Overview
Operating expenses details
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
Changes
Changes
QR"000
QR"000
QR"000
%
Staff benefits
67,392
62,289
5,103
+8.19%
Utilities
62,927
77,607
(14,680)
-18.92%
Sewage
51,433
28,458
22,975
+80.73%
Maintenance expenses
34,804
28,675
6,129
+21.37%
Air Conditioning
16,637
13,433
3,204
+23.85%
Security
10,753
10,273
480
+4.67%
Cleaning
10,423
9,559
864
+9.04%
Foods and beverage
4,013
3,909
104
+2.66%
Laundry and dry cleaning
4,251
2,813
1,438
+51.12%
Commissions
1,327
1,579
(252)
-15.96%
Registration fees
5,952
5,717
235
+4.11%
Advertising and marketing
2,748
3,494
(746)
-21.35%
Others
5,336
6,385
(1,049)
-16.43%
277,996
254,191
23,805
+9.37%
30- Sep -2023
01
Financial Performance Overview
Operating profit by Segment
30/09/2023 30/09/2022
Changes
Changes
" operating profit ÷ ( rental revenue + other operating revenue)"
%
Residential and commercial properties (QR"000)
1,009,092
894,450
114,642
+12.8%
Residential & commercial property (%)
+83%
+83%
Hotel and Suites (QR"000)
85,905
60,534
25,371
+41.9%
Hotel & Suites (%)
+62%
+58%
Malls (QR"000)
47,592
43,990
3,602
+8.2%
Malls (%)
+68%
+66%
Total Operating Margin (QR"000)
1,142,589
998,974
143,615
14.38%
Total Operating Margin (%)
+80%
+80%
Residential and Commercial
Hotels and Suites
Malls
Total
Properties
Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)
Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)
Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)
Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)
47,592
1,142,589
1,009,092
85,905
43,990
998,974
894,450
60,534
+83%
+83%
+62%
+58%
+68%
+66%
+80%
+80%
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
30/09/2023
30/09/2022
30- Sep -2023
