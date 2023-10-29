Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C

Investor Presentation

30-09-2023

Disclaimer

The information contained herein has been prepared by Ezdan Holding Group Q.P.S.C ("Ezdan"). Ezdan relies on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

This presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and is not and does not form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase or sell any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Some of the information in this presentation and related conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Ezdan. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. The inclusion of such forward-looking information shall not be regarded as a representation by Ezdan or any other person that the objectives or plans of Ezdan will be achieved. any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time-to-time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect Ezdan. Ezdan undertakes no obligation to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Figures are being rounded, and that rounding differences may appear throughout the presentation.

30- Sep -2023

01

Financial Performance Overview

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

Changes

Changes

30 September 2023

QR"000

QR"000

QR"000

%

Rental income

1,352,220

1,176,333

175,887

+15.0%

Other operating revenues

68,365

76,832

(8,467)

-11.0%

Operating expenses

(277,996)

(254,191)

(23,805)

+9.4%

Operating profit for the period

1,142,589

998,974

143,615

+14.4%

Dividends income from equity investments

-

86,830

(86,830)

-100.0%

Share from the results of equity accounted investees

-

(18,411)

18,411

-100.0%

NET OPERATING PROFIT

1,142,589

1,643,872

(501,283)

-30.5%

Loss on revaluation of investment properties

-

(640,809)

640,809

-100.0%

Other income

21,526

6,341

15,185

+239.5%

General and administrative expenses

(80,434)

(65,182)

(15,252)

+23.4%

Depreciation

(15,842)

(18,262)

2,420

-13.3%

Finance costs

(845,368)

(562,013)

(283,355)

+50.4%

Impairment of doubtful receivables

(4,388)

(3,802)

(586)

+15.4%

Gain/ (Loss) from foreign currency exchange

1,586

(40,495)

42,081

-103.9%

Net Profit

219,669

319,650

(99,981)

-31.3%

Shareholders of the Group

219,672

321,024

(101,352)

-31.6%

Non Controlling Interest

(3)

(1,374)

1,371

-99.8%

Earnings attributable to shareholders per share (QR)

0.008

0.012

(0.0038)

-31.4%

30- Sep -2023

01

Financial Performance Overview

Rental Revenue by Segment

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

Changes

Changes

QR"000

QR"000

QR"000

%

Residential and commercial properties

1,184,406

1,042,605

141,801

+13.60%

Hotel and Suites

117,486

86,906

30,580

+35.19%

Malls

50,328

46,822

3,506

+7.49%

1,352,220

1,176,333

175,887

14.95%

1,184,406

1,042,605

117,486

86,906

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

50,328

46,822

Residential and commercial properties

Hotel and Suites

Malls

30- Sep -2023

01

Financial Performance Overview

Other Operating Income by Segment

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

Changes

Changes

QR"000

QR"000

QR"000

%

Residential and commercial properties

26,927

38,998

(12,071)

-30.95%

Hotel and Suites

21,905

18,258

3,647

+19.97%

Malls

19,533

19,576

(43)

-0.22%

68,365

76,832

(8,467)

-11.02%

38,998

26,927

21,905

18,258

19,533

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

19,576

Residential and commercial

Hotel and Suites

Malls

properties

30- Sep -2023

01

Financial Performance Overview

Operating expenses by Segment

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

Changes

Changes

QR"000

QR"000

QR"000

%

Residential and commercial properties

202,241

187,153

15,088

+8.06%

Hotel and Suites

53,486

44,630

8,856

+19.84%

Malls

22,269

22,408

(139)

-0.62%

277,996

254,191

23,805

9.37%

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

202,241

187,153

53,486

44,630

22,269

22,408

Residential and commercial

Hotel and Suites

Malls

properties

30- Sep -2023

01

Financial Performance Overview

Operating expenses details

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

Changes

Changes

QR"000

QR"000

QR"000

%

Staff benefits

67,392

62,289

5,103

+8.19%

Utilities

62,927

77,607

(14,680)

-18.92%

Sewage

51,433

28,458

22,975

+80.73%

Maintenance expenses

34,804

28,675

6,129

+21.37%

Air Conditioning

16,637

13,433

3,204

+23.85%

Security

10,753

10,273

480

+4.67%

Cleaning

10,423

9,559

864

+9.04%

Foods and beverage

4,013

3,909

104

+2.66%

Laundry and dry cleaning

4,251

2,813

1,438

+51.12%

Commissions

1,327

1,579

(252)

-15.96%

Registration fees

5,952

5,717

235

+4.11%

Advertising and marketing

2,748

3,494

(746)

-21.35%

Others

5,336

6,385

(1,049)

-16.43%

277,996

254,191

23,805

+9.37%

30- Sep -2023

01

Financial Performance Overview

Operating profit by Segment

30/09/2023 30/09/2022

Changes

Changes

" operating profit ÷ ( rental revenue + other operating revenue)"

%

Residential and commercial properties (QR"000)

1,009,092

894,450

114,642

+12.8%

Residential & commercial property (%)

+83%

+83%

Hotel and Suites (QR"000)

85,905

60,534

25,371

+41.9%

Hotel & Suites (%)

+62%

+58%

Malls (QR"000)

47,592

43,990

3,602

+8.2%

Malls (%)

+68%

+66%

Total Operating Margin (QR"000)

1,142,589

998,974

143,615

14.38%

Total Operating Margin (%)

+80%

+80%

Residential and Commercial

Hotels and Suites

Malls

Total

Properties

Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)

Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)

Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)

Gross Profit (QR'000 & %)

47,592

1,142,589

1,009,092

85,905

43,990

998,974

894,450

60,534

+83%

+83%

+62%

+58%

+68%

+66%

+80%

+80%

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

30/09/2023

30/09/2022

30- Sep -2023

