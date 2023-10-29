Ezdan Holding Group QPSC is a Qatar-based company, which is primarily engaged in real estate sector. The Company operates, along with its subsidiaries, in four business segments: Residential and Commercial Property segment, which includes development, trade and rental of real estates; Hotel and Suites segment, which includes management of hotels, suites, and restaurants. Investment segment, which includes Investment activities including shares and bonds. Malls segment, which includes management of malls. The company's subsidiaries include Ezdan Hotels Company W.L.L., Ezdan Mall Company W.L.L., Ezdan Real Estate Company W.L.L., Ezdan Palace Hotel Company W.L.L., Al Ekleem for Real Estate and Mediation Co. W.L.L., Ezdan International Limited, Haloul Ezdan for Trading and Construction Company W.L.L., Ezdan World W.L.L., and Emtedad Real Estate for Projects W.L.L.