JANUARY 2024
MOBILE FUEL DELIVERY
DISCL AIMER
02
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this prospectus relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difﬁcult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ signiﬁcantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.
Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements.
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
W HO W E ARE
03
WHOWE ARE
EZFILL BRINGS THE
GAS STATION TO YOU
EzFill is a leader in the
fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in
its home state of Florida.
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
INDUSTRY SHIFT
Retail fueling industry, estimated to be $500 bn, is ripe for innovation
BUSINESS MODEL
Fueling services provided for Fleets, Consumers and Specialty Vehicles
MANAGEMENT TEAM
Experienced management team with expertise across Oil & Gas, Operations, Finance and Technology
OPPORTUNITY
First-mover advantage in rapidly rising mobile fuel industry
EXPANSION
With Miami as the launchpad, EZFL strategically expanded into 4 new markets in 2022.
DELIVERY FLEET
EZFL has a robust network of delivery trucks for all mobile fueling needs
IN VES TMENT H I G H L I G H T S
04
EZFL MARKET OP POR TUNIT Y
EZFL MARKET OPPORTUNITY
CUSTOMEREXPECTATIONS
• On-Demand products
• Direct-to-Consumer business services
HAVECHANGED FOREVER
are the new standard
are rapidly capturing market share
TRANSPORTATION
MEALS
GROCERIES
Uber: Market Cap $60B
Doordash: Market Cap $22B
Instacart: Valuation: $20B+
FUEL
Lyft: Market Cap $6B
Grubhub: Market Cap $7.5B
Shipt: Owned by Target
M a r k e t c a p a n d v a l u a t i o n s c h a n g e d a i l y .
05
TRACTION TO DATE
COMMERCIAL
New Accounts to date
300 +
06
RESULTING IN STEADY
REVENUE GROWTH
GALLONS
13M +
Delivered to date
$50M
Revenue to date
CONSUMER
Suscriber Retention
80% +
TRA CTION TO DATE
RE VENUE GRO WTH
REVENUE GROWTH
REVENUE BY QUARTER
REVENUE TREND
$6,500,000
$6,163,681.74
$6,130,661.44
$6,000,000
$5,500,000
$5,231,333.79
$5,000,000
$4,859,000
$4,500,000
$4,000,000
$4,091,000
$3,754,000
$3,500,000
$3,000,000
$2,500,000
$2,340,000
$2,000,000
$1,998,000
$1,850,000
$1,864,000
$1,500,000
$1,522,000
$1,121,000 $1,126,000
$1,000,000
$696,000 $643,000
$500,000
$0
Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023
NASDAQ:
EZFL
07
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
GALLON GROWTH
RE VENUE GRO WTH
GALLONSBY QUARTER
GALLONS
DELIVERED
TREND
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
08
EZFILL GROWTH IN 2023
20212022
REVENUE
$7.2M
$15.0M
GALLONS DELIVERED
2.3M
3.6M
FUEL MARGIN PER GALLON
$0.37
$0.45
NEW FLEET ACCOUNTS ADDED
14
100 +
NUMBER OF TRUCKS IN FLEET
13
40
NUMBER OF LOCATIONS
1
5
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
2023
$27.2M
6.5M
$0.59
140
140
140
EZFILL GRO W TH IN 2 0 22
09
SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY
"DESPITE THE EVOLUTION OF EV'S, INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE (ICE) VEHICLES ARE GOING TO STAYON THEROAD"
Scott Keogh,VW CEO at NADA Las Vegas.
Number of gas stations
1991 to 2022
DECLINE
220K
200K
LONG
180K
STATIONS'
160K
GAS
145k
140K
'952000'05'10'15'20
Data: National Petroleum News, NACS; Chart: Axios Visuals
NEVER PUMP GAS AGAIN
COMMERCIAL
Avg. Vehicle
Number of U.S.
Commutes
registered vehicles
23K MILES/YR
121M
Justice of Statistics, 2019
CONSUMER
Avg. Vehicle
Number of U.S.
Commutes
registered vehicles
12K MILES/YR
276M
Justice of Statistics, 2019
GAS AND
135B
DIESEL IN 2022
94%
GALLONS/YR
OF VEHICLES
U.S. MOTOR FUEL
CONSUMPTION
Kellybluebook 12/2022
Energy Info Administration, 2022
S I G N I F I C ANT MARKET OP POR TUNIT Y
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EzFill Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 09:33:37 UTC.