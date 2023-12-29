JANUARY 2024

MOBILE FUEL DELIVERY

DISCLAIMER

DISCLAIMER

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this prospectus relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difﬁcult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ signiﬁcantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements.

WHO WE ARE

WHOWE ARE

EZFILL BRINGS THE

GAS STATION TO YOU

EzFill is a leader in the

fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in

its home state of Florida.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

INDUSTRY SHIFT

Retail fueling industry, estimated to be $500 bn, is ripe for innovation

BUSINESS MODEL

Fueling services provided for Fleets, Consumers and Specialty Vehicles

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Experienced management team with expertise across Oil & Gas, Operations, Finance and Technology

OPPORTUNITY

First-mover advantage in rapidly rising mobile fuel industry

EXPANSION

With Miami as the launchpad, EZFL strategically expanded into 4 new markets in 2022.

DELIVERY FLEET

EZFL has a robust network of delivery trucks for all mobile fueling needs

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

EZFL MARKET OPPORTUNITY

EZFL MARKET OPPORTUNITY

CUSTOMEREXPECTATIONS

• On-Demand products

• Direct-to-Consumer business services

HAVECHANGED FOREVER

are the new standard

are rapidly capturing market share

TRANSPORTATION

MEALS

GROCERIES

Uber: Market Cap $60B

Doordash: Market Cap $22B

Instacart: Valuation: $20B+

FUEL

Lyft: Market Cap $6B

Grubhub: Market Cap $7.5B

Shipt: Owned by Target

M a r k e t c a p a n d v a l u a t i o n s c h a n g e d a i l y .

TRACTION TO DATE

COMMERCIAL

New Accounts to date

300 +

RESULTING IN STEADY

REVENUE GROWTH

GALLONS

13M +

Delivered to date

$50M

Revenue to date

CONSUMER

Suscriber Retention

80% +

TRACTION TO DATE

REVENUE GROWTH

REVENUE GROWTH

REVENUE BY QUARTER

REVENUE TREND

$6,500,000

$6,163,681.74

$6,130,661.44

$6,000,000

$5,500,000

$5,231,333.79

$5,000,000

$4,859,000

$4,500,000

$4,000,000

$4,091,000

$3,754,000

$3,500,000

$3,000,000

$2,500,000

$2,340,000

$2,000,000

$1,998,000

$1,850,000

$1,864,000

$1,500,000

$1,522,000

$1,121,000 $1,126,000

$1,000,000

$696,000 $643,000

$500,000

$0

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023

NASDAQ:

EZFL

GALLON GROWTH

RE VENUE GRO WTH

GALLONSBY QUARTER

GALLONS

DELIVERED

TREND

EZFILL GROWTH IN 2023

20212022

REVENUE

$7.2M

$15.0M

GALLONS DELIVERED

2.3M

3.6M

FUEL MARGIN PER GALLON

$0.37

$0.45

NEW FLEET ACCOUNTS ADDED

14

100 +

NUMBER OF TRUCKS IN FLEET

13

40

NUMBER OF LOCATIONS

1

5

2023

$27.2M

6.5M

$0.59

140

140

140

EZFILL GROWTH IN 2023

SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY

"DESPITE THE EVOLUTION OF EV'S, INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE (ICE) VEHICLES ARE GOING TO STAYON THEROAD"

Scott Keogh,VW CEO at NADA Las Vegas.

Number of gas stations

1991 to 2022

DECLINE

220K

200K

LONG

180K

STATIONS'

160K

GAS

145k

140K

'952000'05'10'15'20

Data: National Petroleum News, NACS; Chart: Axios Visuals

COMMERCIAL

Avg. Vehicle

Number of U.S.

Commutes

registered vehicles

23K MILES/YR

121M

Justice of Statistics, 2019

CONSUMER

Avg. Vehicle

Number of U.S.

Commutes

registered vehicles

12K MILES/YR

276M

Justice of Statistics, 2019

GAS AND

135B

DIESEL IN 2022

94%

GALLONS/YR

OF VEHICLES

U.S. MOTOR FUEL

CONSUMPTION

Kellybluebook 12/2022

Energy Info Administration, 2022

SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY

10

