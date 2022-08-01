Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EZFill Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZFL   US3023142082

EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.

(EZFL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56 2022-08-01 pm EDT
0.6450 USD   +4.03%
05:36pEzFill Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
04:07pEzFill Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
04:06pEzFill Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EzFill Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

08/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fueling industry, announced today that it will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its business and financial results.

Conference Call Details:
DateThursday, August 11, 2022
Time:5:00 p.m. ET
Call:877-830-2597 (US Toll Free)
 785-424-1745 (International)
Participant Access Code:EZFILL
Webcast:A live webcast will be available and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of the Company’s website at or by clicking here.


All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 22, 2022, at 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331, replay pin number 46253. Additionally, to access the archived webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website or click here.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact
John McNamara
TraDigital IR
john@tradigitalir.com


All news about EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
05:36pEzFill Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
04:07pEzFill Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
04:06pEzFill Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
AQ
07/12EzFill Holdings Expands Commercial Fleet Business
MT
07/12EzFill Announces Expansion of Commercial Fleet Business with Addition of New Delivery V..
GL
07/12EzFill Announces Expansion of Commercial Fleet Business with Addition of New Delivery V..
AQ
07/12EZFill Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Commercial Fleet Business with Addition of ..
CI
06/07EZFILL HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to ..
AQ
06/03EZFILL HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
06/03EZFill Holdings Inc. Announces Resignation of Michael Devoe as Chief Operating Officer
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,3 M 16,3 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
EZFill Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,62 $
Average target price 1,75 $
Spread / Average Target 182%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. McConnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur R. Levine Chief Financial Officer
Allen R. Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
Jack Levine Independent Director
Luis Alejandro Reyes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.-55.07%16
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.94%45 638
MURPHY USA INC.42.72%6 640
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-22.20%3 618
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-12.72%2 672
ARKO CORP.4.10%1 116