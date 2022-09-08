Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EZFill Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZFL   US3023142082

EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.

(EZFL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:03 2022-09-08 pm EDT
0.8460 USD   -0.46%
11:53aEzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
11:52aEzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
09:16aEzFill Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

09/08/2022 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL) announced today that CEO Michael McConnell, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation.

Mr. McConnell will be presenting on Monday, September 12 at 2:30 pm. Investors who would like to access the live presentation may do so by logging in here, and through the Investors Page on the EzFill website located at www.ezfl.com.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Investor Contact:

Tradigital Investor Relations
John McNamara
john@tradigitalir.com


All news about EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
11:53aEzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global In..
GL
11:52aEzFill Holdings Updates Presentation Time for the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global In..
AQ
09:16aEzFill Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Confere..
GL
08/30EzFill Expands Operations to West Coast Florida
MT
08/30EzFill Reports 103% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In First Year of Mobile Fuel Deliveri..
AQ
08/30EzFill Announces Geographic Expansion into West Coast Florida Market
GL
08/30EzFill Reports 103% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In First Year of Mobile Fuel Deliveri..
EQ
08/30EZFill Holdings Inc. Announces Revenue Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
08/30EZFill Holdings Inc. Announces Geographic Expansion into West Coast Florida Market
CI
08/12EZFILL HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
EZFill Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 1,88 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. McConnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur R. Levine Chief Financial Officer
Allen R. Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
Jack Levine Independent Director
Luis Alejandro Reyes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZFILL HOLDINGS INC.-38.41%23
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.13%45 701
MURPHY USA INC.46.46%6 814
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-13.13%3 949
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-7.77%2 788
ARKO CORP.15.51%1 216