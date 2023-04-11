Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EZGO Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZGO   VGG5279F1027

EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(EZGO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
1.640 USD   +10.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZGO Technologies : Change of Authorized Shares - Form 6-K

04/11/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Change of Authorized Shares

On April 7, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of EZGO Technologies Ltd., a British Virgin Islands business company (the "Company"), approved a change of the maximum number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue (the "Change of Authorized Shares") from 100,010,000 shares divided into two classes as follows: (i) up to 100,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 each, and (ii) up to 10,000 preferred shares of no par value, to 500,010,000 shares divided into two classes as follows: (a) up to 500,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.001 each, and (b) up to 10,000 preferred shares of no par value, and an amendment and restatement of the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amended and Restated Charter") to reflect the Change of Authorized Shares, effective April 11, 2023. A copy of the Amended and Restated Charter is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Tianjin Jiahao Transaction

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 6-K of the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange on February 16, 2023, on February 13, 2023, Jiangsu EZGO Electric Technologies Co., Ltd. (the "VIE"), the variable interest entity of the Company, and Tianjin Jiahao Bicycle Co., Ltd. ("Tianjin Jiahao"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the VIE, entered into an equity transfer agreement (the "Agreement") with Sutai (Tianjin) Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. (the "Buyer") for the transfer of 100% of the equity interests of Tianjin Jiahao from the VIE to the Buyer for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB 44 million (approximately US$6,454,831). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Buyer paid RMB 4 million (approximately US$586,803) as an advance payment on the date of signing of the Agreement. In addition, the Buyer is required to pay (i) RMB 20 million (approximately US$2,934,014) as a first installment payment within 20 business days after the transfer of all 100% of the equity interests of Tianjin Jiahao to a special purpose vehicle (the "SPV"), but no later than March 31, 2023, (ii) RMB 8 million (approximately US$1,173,606) as a second installment payment after the completion of the government record filing of a 100% equity transfer of the SPV to the Buyer (i.e. industrial and commercial change registration), but before May 10, 2023 and (iii) the remaining RMB 12 million (approximately US$1,760,408) and a capital occupation fee at an simple interest of 6% per annum as the third installment payment, payable quarterly, for a period of two years from August 10, 2023 to May 10, 2025. The actual control person of the Buyer will provide a liability guarantee for the second and third installment payments. The Buyer has also agreed to pledge 25% of Tianjin Jiahao's equity interests to the VIE or its designee by June 30, 2023, to secure the payment of all amounts due and payable by the Buyer, which pledge will expire on May 10, 2025.

On April 10, 2023, all 100% of the equity interests of Tianjin Jiahao was transferred to the SPV and the Buyer paid RMB 20 million (approximately US$2,934,014) as a first installment payment.

All U.S. Dollar amounts provided in this Current Report on Form 6-K are based on the currency exchange rate on February 13, 2023 of 6.8166 RMB to 1 USD.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EZGO Technologies Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 21:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,46 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,2 M 76,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EZGO Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Hui Ye Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jingyan Wu Chief Financial Officer
Zebin Zhao Chief Operating Officer
Guan Neng Lai Independent Director
Robert V. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.121.99%76
SHIMANO INC.8.08%15 282
POOL CORPORATION10.86%13 096
YAMAHA CORPORATION3.46%6 512
POLARIS INC.5.99%6 110
BRP INC.-4.22%5 768
