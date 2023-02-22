EZGO Technologies : Closing of Changzhou Sixun Transaction - Form 6-K

Closing of Changzhou Sixun Transaction

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 6-K of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange on January 26, 2023, on January 25, 2023, the Company entered into an equity transfer agreement with certain "non-U.S. Persons" (the "Sellers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for the transfer of 100% of the equity interests in and all assets in Changzhou Sixun Technology Co., Ltd. ("Changzhou Sixun") to Jiangsu EZGO New Energy Technologies Co., Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Jiangsu New Energy"), in consideration of RMB59,400,000, of which (i) RMB5,000,000 was to be paid in cash on or prior to February 15, 2023, and (ii) the remaining consideration of RMB54,400,000 which is to be paid by issuing additional ordinary shares of the Company, with a selling restriction period of six months, to the Sellers within 45 days after January 25, 2023.

On January 25, 2023, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,667,943 ordinary shares to the Sellers, which had an aggregate value of RMB54,400,000 (approximately US$8,080,448), and the transfer of 100% of the equity interests of Changzhou Sixun to Jiangsu New Energy was recorded at the local industrial and commercial administration agency. On February 22, 2023, the Company paid RMB5,000,000 (approximately US$726,238) in cash to the Sellers.