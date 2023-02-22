Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EZGO Technologies Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZGO   VGG5279F1027

EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(EZGO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:51:51 2023-02-22 pm EST
1.200 USD   +0.84%
05:34pEzgo Technologies : Closing of Changzhou Sixun Transaction - Form 6-K
PU
01/25Ezgo Technologies Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
01/25EZGO Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZGO Technologies : Closing of Changzhou Sixun Transaction - Form 6-K

02/22/2023 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Closing of Changzhou Sixun Transaction

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 6-K of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange on January 26, 2023, on January 25, 2023, the Company entered into an equity transfer agreement with certain "non-U.S. Persons" (the "Sellers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for the transfer of 100% of the equity interests in and all assets in Changzhou Sixun Technology Co., Ltd. ("Changzhou Sixun") to Jiangsu EZGO New Energy Technologies Co., Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Jiangsu New Energy"), in consideration of RMB59,400,000, of which (i) RMB5,000,000 was to be paid in cash on or prior to February 15, 2023, and (ii) the remaining consideration of RMB54,400,000 which is to be paid by issuing additional ordinary shares of the Company, with a selling restriction period of six months, to the Sellers within 45 days after January 25, 2023.

On January 25, 2023, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,667,943 ordinary shares to the Sellers, which had an aggregate value of RMB54,400,000 (approximately US$8,080,448), and the transfer of 100% of the equity interests of Changzhou Sixun to Jiangsu New Energy was recorded at the local industrial and commercial administration agency. On February 22, 2023, the Company paid RMB5,000,000 (approximately US$726,238) in cash to the Sellers.

Attachments

Disclaimer

EZGO Technologies Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:33:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
05:34pEzgo Technologies : Closing of Changzhou Sixun Transaction - Form 6-K
PU
01/25Ezgo Technologies Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
01/25EZGO Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
PR
01/20Ezgo announces financial results for fiscal year 2022
PR
01/20EZGO Technologies Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022Ezgo Technologies Gets Additional 180 Days to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum B..
MT
2022EZGO Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Requirem..
PR
2022Ezgo Technologies : PLACEMENT AGENT WARRANT - Form 6-K/A
PU
2022Ezgo Technologies : ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
2022EZGO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED March 31, 2022
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,46 M - -
Net cash 2022 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,87x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EZGO Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Hui Ye Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jingyan Wu Chief Financial Officer
Zebin Zhao Chief Operating Officer
Guan Neng Lai Independent Director
Robert V. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.78.49%30