Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title
Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 22, 2022 21:03
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
CESSATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference
SG220222OTHRAY8B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Kian Kiat and Goh Wee Teck
Designation
Joint and Several Liquidators
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Nil
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Wang Kai Yuen
Age
75
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
22/02/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
To devote more time and attention to his other commitments.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
05/01/2016
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
No
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
3
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
Role and responsibilities
Responsibilities as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
Yes
Shareholding Details
711,400 ordinary shares in Ezion Holdings Limited
412,265 share options
Past (for the last 5 years)
1. China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd
2. Great Source Pte Ltd
3. Cubee Pte Ltd
Present
1. COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Limited
2. ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited
3. HLH Group Limited
4. Emas Offshore Limited (under Judicial Management)
5. Waan Holdings Pte Ltd