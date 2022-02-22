Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent Non-Executive Director

Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 22, 2022 21:03

Status New

Announcement Sub Title CESSATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Announcement Reference SG220222OTHRAY8B

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kian Kiat and Goh Wee Teck

Designation Joint and Several Liquidators

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Nil

Additional Details

Name Of Person Wang Kai Yuen

Age 75

Is effective date of cessation known? Yes

If yes, please provide the date 22/02/2022

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation To devote more time and attention to his other commitments.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No

Date of Appointment to current position 05/01/2016

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months 3

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Role and responsibilities Responsibilities as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes

Shareholding Details 711,400 ordinary shares in Ezion Holdings Limited



412,265 share options

Past (for the last 5 years) 1. China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd

2. Great Source Pte Ltd

3. Cubee Pte Ltd

