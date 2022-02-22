Log in
    EZIDF   SG1W38939029

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EZIDF)
Ezion : Resignation Of The Joint Company Secretary

02/22/2022 | 08:22am EST
EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED (In Liquidation)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

RESIGNATION OF THE JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Tan Wee Sin as the Joint Company Secretary with effect from 22 February 2022.

Following the resignation of Mr. Tan Wee Sin, Mr. Goon Fook Wye Paul shall remain as the Company Secretary of the Company.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED (In Liquidation)

Ng Kian Kiat and Goh Wee Teck

Joint and Several Liquidators

22 February 2022

Disclaimer

Ezion Holdings Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 13:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
