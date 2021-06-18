Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Disposal Of Vessel

the prospect of hire for the Vessel in the current market conditions;

the market price and availability of vessels in the same location as the Vessel;

the market price of vessels with similar specification to the Vessel;

the funds and time required to reactivate the Vessel;

Excess / deficit of the Consideration over the book value of the Vessel

SALIENT TERMS OF THE DISPOSAL AND USE OF PROCEEDS

the present and future burn rates of the Vessel.

the expected charter rate for the Vessel in the current market conditions; and

Net asset value of the assets to be disposed of,

The relative figures for the Disposal computed on the bases set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") are as follows:

The Disposal is not of mineral, oil or gas assets by a mineral, oil and gas company.

No equity securities will be issued by the Company as consideration.

Computed based on the Consideration to be received of US$750,001.

Computed based on the market capitalization of the Company of S$161,297,175 (US$122,000,737).

Computed based on the net losses generated by the Vessel of US$27,767,815 and net losses of the Group of US$505.9 million, for the twelve months period ended 31 December 2020.

Computed based on the net book value of the Vessel of US$1,999,115 and net liabilities value of the Group of US$1,380.6 million, as at 31 December 2020.

oil and gas company, but not to an acquisition of

with the aggregate of the group's proved and

The aggregate volume or amount of proved and

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

18 June 2021

5