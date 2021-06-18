Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Disposal Of Vessel
EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration No. 199904364E)
DISPOSAL OF VESSEL
INTRODUCTION
The Board of Directors (the "Directors") of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that a memorandum of agreement (the "MOA") had been entered into between Ezion Exerter Limited ("EEL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Selective Marine Services Limited (the "Purchaser") for the sale of a jackup drilling rig "Prime Exerter" (the "Vessel") at a cash consideration of US$750,001 (the "Consideration") (the "Disposal").
The Group understands that the MOA was executed by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited ("OCBC") as attorney-in-fact of EEL, pursuant to powers of attorney granted to OCBC as mortgagee under certain financing agreements in respect of the Vessel.
INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASER
The Purchaser is a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands and is mainly involved in the business of providing onshore and offshore drilling services, chartering jackup drilling rigs, providing rig management and project management services, and rig maintenance works.
CONSIDERATION
The Group understands from OCBC that the Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations, on a "willing buyer and willing seller" basis taking into account, amongst other factors:
the funds and time required to reactivate the Vessel;
the operating history of the Vessel;
the market price of vessels with similar specification to the Vessel;
the market price and availability of vessels in the same location as the Vessel;
the prospect of hire for the Vessel in the current market conditions;
the expected charter rate for the Vessel in the current market conditions; and
the present and future burn rates of the Vessel.
SALIENT TERMS OF THE DISPOSAL AND USE OF PROCEEDS
EEL will receive US$750,000 as deposit within three (3) banking days upon execution of MOA. The balance Consideration of US$1 shall be paid within three (3) days prior of closing.
The Consideration received from the Disposal will be utilised to repay the secured bank loans of the Group. The mortgage over the Vessel will be discharged pursuant to the Disposal.
RATIONALE
The Disposal will allow the Group to stop incurring further operating costs and liabilities and will also allow the Group to reduce its outstanding liabilities via the partial repayment of the secured bank loans.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Share capital
The Disposal will not have any impact on the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company.
Net Book Value of the Vessel
Based on the unaudited financial statements for the twelve months period ended 31 December 2020 (the "4Q2020 FS"), the net book value of the Vessel is US$1,999,115.
Excess / deficit of the Consideration over the book value of the Vessel
Based on the 4Q2020 FS, the deficit of the Consideration over the book value of the Vessel is US$1,249,114.
Net losses attributable to the Vessel
Based on the 4Q2020 FS, the net losses generated for the twelve months period ended 31 December 2020 by the Vessel is US$27,767,815.
Gain / loss on the Disposals
The loss estimated to be generated from the Disposal is US$1,252,193, after considering expected transaction costs, including but not limited to shipbrokers fees, regulatory and compliance costs, and fees for legal documentation.
6.6. Financial effects
Illustrative nature of financial effects
The financial effects of the Disposal on the net tangible liabilities per share ("NTL") and losses per share ("LPS") of the Group, prepared on a proforma basis on the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and on the assumption that the Disposal will result in the proceeds of US$750,001 are set out below. The financial effects are purely for illustrative purposes only and are therefore not necessarily indicative of the actual financial position of the Group after the completion of the Disposal.
NTL
Assuming that the Disposal had been effected on 31 December 2020, the net liabilities per share of the Group as at 31 December 2020 will increase from US$36.80 cents to US$36.84 cents.
LPS
Assuming that the Disposals had been effected on 1 January 2020, the basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 will increase from a loss per share of US$13.51 cents to a loss per share of US$13.54 cents.
7. LISTING RULE 1006 RELEVANT FIGURES
The relative figures for the Disposal computed on the bases set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") are as follows:
Rule
Bases of Calculation
Relative Figure (%)
1006
(a)
Net asset value of the assets to be disposed of,
-0.14%1)
compared with the Group's net liability value.
(b)
Net losses attributable to the assets disposed of,
(2)
compared with the Group's net loss.
5.49%
(c)
Aggregate value of
the
consideration
received,
0.61%(4)
compared
with
the
Company's
market
capitalization(3) based on the total number of issued
shares excluding treasury shares.
(d)
Number of
equity
securities issued
by the
Company as consideration for an acquisition,
N.A.(5)
compared with the number of equity securities
previously in issue.
(e)
The aggregate volume or amount of proved and
probable reserves to be disposed of, compared
with the aggregate of the group's proved and
N.A.(6)
probable reserves. This basis is applicable to a
disposal of mineral, oil or gas assets by a mineral,
oil and gas company, but not to an acquisition of
such assets.
Notes:
Computed based on the net book value of the Vessel of US$1,999,115 and net liabilities value of the Group of US$1,380.6 million, as at 31 December 2020.
Computed based on the net losses generated by the Vessel of US$27,767,815 and net losses of the Group of US$505.9 million, for the twelve months period ended 31 December 2020.
Computed based on the market capitalization of the Company of S$161,297,175 (US$122,000,737).
Computed based on the Consideration to be received of US$750,001.
No equity securities will be issued by the Company as consideration.
The Disposal is not of mineral, oil or gas assets by a mineral, oil and gas company.
INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS
Save for their respective interests arising by way of their directorships and/or shareholdings in the Company, none of the Directors, controlling shareholders or their associates have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Disposal.
SERVICE CONTRACTS
No person is proposed to be appointed as a Director of the Company in connection with the Disposal and accordingly, no service contracts in relation thereto will be entered into by the Company.
DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
A copy of the MOA is available for inspection during normal business hours for a period of three (3) months commencing from the date of this announcement at the registered office of the Company at 438B Alexandra Road #05-08/09 Alexandra Technopark Singapore 119968.
Due to the mandatory safe distancing measures issued by the Singapore Ministry of Health in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak, please contact the Company at ir@ezionholdings.com prior to making any visits to arrange for a suitable time slot for the inspection.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Although the Company's shares are currently under suspension, shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, securityholders, and investors should consult their stockbrokers,
bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares and securities of the Company.
