MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Ezion Holdings Limited

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5ME)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Voluntary Strike Off Of A Dormant Indirect Joint Venture Entity

08/20/2020 | 05:27am EDT

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

__________________________________________________________________________________

VOLUNTARY STRIKE OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT JOINT VENTURE ENTITY

______________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") wishes to announce that the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore has given its approval for Renergy Offshore Pte Ltd ("JV Co"), a dormant indirect joint venture entity of the Company and Alliance Offshore Group Ltd, to be struck off the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344A of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

The voluntary striking off of the dormant JV Co is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Although the Company's shares are currently under suspension, shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, securityholder, and investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares or securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

20 August 2020

Disclaimer

Ezion Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:26:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 90,3 M - -
Net income 2019 -615 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 120 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2018 12,0x
EV / Sales 2019 16,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ezion Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiam Keng Chew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kai Yuen Wang Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fook Wye Goon Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Min Ye Deputy Chief Information Officer
Thean Ee Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%118
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.82%27 373
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-32.77%14 486
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-36.29%10 718
DIALOG GROUP8.41%5 044
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-50.14%4 850
