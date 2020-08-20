Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Voluntary Strike Off Of A Dormant Indirect Joint Venture Entity

EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 199904364E)

__________________________________________________________________________________

VOLUNTARY STRIKE OFF OF A DORMANT INDIRECT JOINT VENTURE ENTITY

______________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Ezion Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") wishes to announce that the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore has given its approval for Renergy Offshore Pte Ltd ("JV Co"), a dormant indirect joint venture entity of the Company and Alliance Offshore Group Ltd, to be struck off the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344A of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore.

The voluntary striking off of the dormant JV Co is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

Although the Company's shares are currently under suspension, shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements by the Company carefully when dealing with the shares and securities of the Company. Shareholders, securityholder, and investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take or when dealing with their shares or securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Goon Fook Wye Paul

Company Secretary

20 August 2020