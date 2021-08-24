Ezion : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 29 July 2021

: As per attendance list separately maintained by the Company

MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company") held via electronic means on Thursday, 29 July 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AS PROXY

The Chairman informed all present at the Meeting that, in his capacity as Chairman of the Meeting, he had been appointed as proxy by some shareholders who had directed him to vote on their behalf. As such, he would be voting on the resolutions to be tabled at the Meeting in accordance with the wishes of such shareholders.

The validity of the proxies submitted by the shareholders by the submission deadline of

10.00 a.m. on 27 July 2021 had been reviewed and the votes of all such valid proxies had been verified. The tabulated poll results would be declared after the passing of the motions for the ordinary resolutions. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS SESSION

Before the motions were put to vote, Chairman informed the shareholders that the Company had received questions from some shareholders and had responded to such questions via announcement released on the SGXNet as well as uploaded to the Company's website on 28 July 2021.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

8. DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 - RESOLUTION 1

The Chairman referred to the first agenda of the Meeting which was to receive and consider the adoption of the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The following Resolution 1 was duly tabled:

"That the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the Auditors' Report be received and adopted."

9. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

9.1 RE-ELECTION OF MR LIM THEAN EE - RESOLUTION 2

The Meeting was informed that Mr Lim Thean Ee who was retiring pursuant to Regulation 107 of the Company's Constitution had consented to continue in office. It was noted that Mr Lim Thean Ee would upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee ("RC") and a member of the Audit Committee ("AC") and Nominating Committee ("NC") of the Company.

The following Resolution 2 was duly tabled:

"That Mr Lim Thean Ee be and is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company."