Ezion : Update On Restructuring Plan

In December 2020, the Group was awarded a Wind Turbine and Installation contract amounting to approximately USD83.4 million and expected to commence in September 2024 over 1 year.

Project and vessel management services while disposing of the fleet of assets in an orderly manner;

Continue the search for potential investors to recapitalise the Group and/or realise the value of the listed status of the Company, on the basis of a vessel management company.

Disposal of the entire fleet of liftboat, rigs, vessels and barges in an orderly manner:

The Group and TRS to agree that each party will have no claims against each party and the contract can be novated to a nominee of TRS in the event the Group's restructuring fails and goes in liquidation, receivership or judicial management.

The Group to commence billing in advance from 1 July 2021 to cover all related costs pertaining to this project, including but not limited to staff costs and rental costs; and

The Management is in discussion with TRS on the following:

Therefore, the Group is of the view that all costs related to the project, including the relevant headcount, should not be funded from the Group's existing resources until there is better visibility on the project. Currently, the Group may require some working capital for the first 2 months upon commencement of the project.

The Group had initially expected to hold an informal meeting in second quarter of 2021 to update and brief the holders of the following series of securities when there are further developments on the Restructuring Plan:

Refinancing Series A 0.25 per cent. non-convertible bonds due 2024 (ISIN: SG7OG1000000); Refinancing Series B 0.25 per cent. convertible bonds due 2023 (ISIN: SG38F9000006); Refinancing Series C 0.25 per cent. non-convertible bonds due 2027 (ISIN: SG7OG2000009); and Amended Series 008 subordinated perpetual securities (ISIN: SG6UH9000009).

(collectively, the "Security Holders").

However, with the developments on the Restructuring Plan as described above and the resurgence of Covid-19 globally, discussions with the potential investors and TRS have been impeded and coupled with the above expected delays, the potential investors and TRS may decide to not continue working with the Group.

Therefore, to continue further preservation of value for stakeholders, the Group plans to execute the following:

Further reduction of headcount to the bare minimum required for the sale of the remaining assets of the Group and reporting and compliance purposes. The project management cost with TRS be fully funded by the project revenue from 1 July 2021 onwards. With reduced corporate overheads, the Group will seek approval from the secured lenders to continue supporting the Company up to September 2021 to sell the remaining assets and look for potential investors. To call for an informal meeting with the Security Holders in the third quarter of 2021 after obtaining more clarity on the investment structure of a potential investor and recapitalization of the Group.

The Company will continue to use its best efforts to preserve the value of the Company and the Group.

Further Updates

The Company will keep its stakeholders informed of any further developments on its restructuring, including making the necessary announcements and obtaining relevant approvals where necessary. Trading Caution

Although the Company's shares are currently under suspension, shareholders, securityholders and investors are advised to read this announcement and any past and future announcements

