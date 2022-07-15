EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q22 Operating Results

Projects launched in the last week of the quarter impacted the sales volume and VSO for the quarter. Despite the numbers recorded at the end of the quarter, the projects launched are more than 15% sold in less than 15 days after launches, the Company's weekly average sales exceeded R$45MN after launches.

São Paulo, July 15, 2022 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the Operating Preview for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The information contained in this material is a summary of that which will be present in the Earnings Release whose disclosure is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2022, after the market closes.

Dear investor, the information presented here is managerial and is subject to review by the external audit, therefore, it may differ from that exposed in the Earnings Release. In the event of a conflict of information, we emphasize that the information disclosed in our Earnings Releases prevails. In addition, as you can see, we are changing the layout of our materials and the way our information is displayed, feel free to send us your impressions, compliments, criticisms and suggestions through the link: https://ri.eztec.com .br/en/contact-ri/.

Enjoy your reading,