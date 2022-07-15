Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(EZTC3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-15 pm EDT
15.98 BRL   -4.20%
05:44pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q22 Operating Results
PU
05/25EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Earnings Release Transcript 1Q22
PU
05/18EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q22 Operating Results

07/15/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
EARNINGS RELEASE 2Q22

RELEASE DE RESULTADOS

August 12, 2022

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 2Q22

Haute Brooklin

Hub Brooklin

Click on the Imagesto access the Launch Notice or

Launch date: 06.24.2022 (19% Sold)

Launch date: 06.24.2022 (15% Sold)

scan the QR Code above

Projects launched in the last week of the quarter impacted the sales volume and VSO for the quarter. Despite the numbers recorded at the end of the quarter, the projects launched are more than 15% sold in less than 15 days after launches, the Company's weekly average sales exceeded R$45MN after launches.

LAUNCHES INFORMATION

%EZTEC

SPE

Income

Suspension

Region

Location

Standard

Estimated

Private Area

# Units

% Sold

PSV %EZ

Clause

Delivery

(SquareMeter)

(Res + Non Res)

(Units)

(R$ MN)

2Q22

32,970

518

16.02%

414

HAUTE BROOKLIN

100%

Cannes

Consolidated

Yes

South

Brooklin

High

3Q25

16,956

104

19.23%

232.2

Zone

HUB BROOKLIN

100%

Cannes

Consolidated

Yes

South

Brooklin

Smart-

3Q25

16,014

414

15.22%

182.2

Zone

living

YEAR ACCUMULATED

91,937

1,861

39.66%

903.8

DELIVERY INFORMATION

%EZTEC

SPE

Income

Suspension

Region

Location

Standard

Launch Date

Private Area

# Units

% Sold

PSV %EZ

Clause

(SquareMeter)

(Res + Non Res)

(Units)

(R$ MN)

2Q22

6,762

92

94.57%

232.2

ARTIS JARDIM PRUDENCIA

100%

Verona

Consolidated

No

South

Jardim

Middle

2Q19

6,762

92

94.57%

232.2

Zone

Prudência

YEAR ACCUMULATED

28,788

580

81.72%

486.3

Quarterly sales evolution

Inventory variation

Sales in 1H22 of R$532.5 MN, an increase of 2.3% compared to 1H21.

Var. +3.8% Under Construction

392

325

351

279

359

264

286

303

Gross Sales

Net Sales

247

229

R$ million

R$ million

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Launches

532

787

Under

1,384

Construction

1,436

515

Performed

519

1Q22

2Q22

São Paulo, July 15, 2022 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the Operating Preview for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The information contained in this material is a summary of that which will be present in the Earnings Release whose disclosure is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2022, after the market closes.

Dear investor, the information presented here is managerial and is subject to review by the external audit, therefore, it may differ from that exposed in the Earnings Release. In the event of a conflict of information, we emphasize that the information disclosed in our Earnings Releases prevails. In addition, as you can see, we are changing the layout of our materials and the way our information is displayed, feel free to send us your impressions, compliments, criticisms and suggestions through the link: https://ri.eztec.com .br/en/contact-ri/.

Enjoy your reading,

INVESTOR RELATIONS Team

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
