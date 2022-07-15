EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q22 Operating Results
EARNINGS RELEASE 2Q22
RELEASE DE RESULTADOS
August 12, 2022
OPERATIONAL PREVIEW2Q22
Haute Brooklin
Hub Brooklin
Click on the Imagesto access the Launch Notice or
Launch date: 06.24.2022 (19% Sold)
Launch date: 06.24.2022 (15% Sold)
scan the QR Code above
Projects launched in the last week of the quarter impacted the sales volume and VSO for the quarter. Despite the numbers recorded at the end of the quarter, the projects launched are more than 15% sold in less than 15 days after launches, the Company's weekly average sales exceeded R$45MN after launches.
LAUNCHES INFORMATION
%EZTEC
SPE
Income
Suspension
Region
Location
Standard
Estimated
Private Area
# Units
% Sold
PSV %EZ
Clause
Delivery
(SquareMeter)
(Res + Non Res)
(Units)
(R$ MN)
2Q22
32,970
518
16.02%
414
HAUTE BROOKLIN
100%
Cannes
Consolidated
Yes
South
Brooklin
High
3Q25
16,956
104
19.23%
232.2
Zone
HUB BROOKLIN
100%
Cannes
Consolidated
Yes
South
Brooklin
Smart-
3Q25
16,014
414
15.22%
182.2
Zone
living
YEAR ACCUMULATED
91,937
1,861
39.66%
903.8
DELIVERY INFORMATION
%EZTEC
SPE
Income
Suspension
Region
Location
Standard
Launch Date
Private Area
# Units
% Sold
PSV %EZ
Clause
(SquareMeter)
(Res + Non Res)
(Units)
(R$ MN)
2Q22
6,762
92
94.57%
232.2
ARTIS JARDIM PRUDENCIA
100%
Verona
Consolidated
No
South
Jardim
Middle
2Q19
6,762
92
94.57%
232.2
Zone
Prudência
YEAR ACCUMULATED
28,788
580
81.72%
486.3
Quarterly sales evolution
Inventory variation
Sales in 1H22 of R$532.5 MN, an increase of 2.3% compared to 1H21.
Var. +3.8% Under Construction
392
325
351
279
359
264
286
303
Gross Sales
Net Sales
247
229
R$ million
R$ million
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
Launches
532
787
Under
1,384
Construction
1,436
515
Performed
519
1Q22
2Q22
São Paulo, July 15, 2022 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the Operating Preview for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). The information contained in this material is a summary of that which will be present in the Earnings Release whose disclosure is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2022, after the market closes.
Dear investor, the information presented here is managerial and is subject to review by the external audit, therefore, it may differ from that exposed in the Earnings Release. In the event of a conflict of information, we emphasize that the information disclosed in our Earnings Releases prevails. In addition, as you can see, we are changing the layout of our materials and the way our information is displayed, feel free to send us your impressions, compliments, criticisms and suggestions through the link: https://ri.eztec.com .br/en/contact-ri/.
