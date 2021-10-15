EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 3Q21 Operating Results

Total launches of R$ 1.4 billion in 9M21, gross sales reach R$ 870 million
Stock Buyback Program already reaches 77% of the shares announced
São Paulo, October 15th, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 3Q21 results are scheduled to be released on November 11, 2021, after the close of the market.
Launches
Launched PSV
Cumulative Launched PSV
% EZTEC (R$ Million)
% EZTEC (R$ Million)
928
1972
898
1151
1416
381
460
778
206
28
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
During 3Q21, the Company launched the Arkadio EZ by Ott project, located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo, close to the corporate area Berrini-ChucriZaidan-Nações Unidas, featuring prestigious shopping malls, luxury hotels, among other facilities around it. The tower has 276 high-end units, with areas ranging from 105 to 180 m², generating a total PSV of around R$ 460 million.
For the next weeks, the Company is moving towards the launch of the Unique Green Project located close to Rodovia dos Bandeirantes,Rodovia Anhanguera and Marginal Rio Tietê, a project aimed at themiddle-incomepublic with estimated PSV of R$ 730 million.
Launches (9M21)
ID Paraíso
Dream View Vila Prudente
EZ Infinity
Arkadio EZ by Ott
Location: Fernando Ferrentini
Location: Alberto Ramos Ave,
Location: Achilles Masetti St,
Location: Rua Santo Arcádio,
Ave, Aclimação /SP
Vila Prudente/SP
Paraíso /SP
Brooklin/SP
Segmentation: Residential
Segmentation: Residential
Segmentation: Residential
Segmentation: Residential
Standard: Smart Living
Standard: Middle
Standard: High
Standard: High
EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN
EZTEC's PSV: R$252.7 MN
EZTEC's PSV: R$675.1 MN
EZTEC's PSV: R$459.9 MN
% sold area: 52%*
% sold area: 17%*
% sold area: 2%*
% Sold area 8%*
Units sold: 119*/231
Units sold: 118*/420
Units sold: 2*/88
Units sold: 36*/276
*Management data updated in 10/13/21
2
By September 30, the Company has launched the following projects:
Total PSV
PSV
Actual%
Launch
Conclusion
# Units
EZTEC
Project
Region
Standard
100% (R$
EZ
Quarter
Expectation
Launch
(R$ MN)
MN)
ID Paraíso
50%
1Q21
May/24
South Zone
Smart Living
231
56
28
Total 1Q21
231
56
28
Dream View Sky Resort
100%
2Q21
Dec/24
East Zone
Middle
420
253
253
EZ Infinity
100%
2Q21
May/25
South Zone
High
88
675
675
Total 2Q21
508
928
928
Arkadio
100%
3Q21
Jul/25
South Zone
High
276
460
460
Total 3Q21
276
460
460
Total 2021
1,015
1,444
1,416
Net Sales and Cancellations
Quarterly Net Sales % EZTEC
Cumulative Net Sales % EZTEC
(R$ Million)
(R$ Million)
334
1.566
282
286
255
1.196
235
866
776
605
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Net sales in 3Q21 were R$255 million, broken down into R$287 million in gross sales and cancellations of R$32 million. Sales for the quarter remain in line with the other quarters of 2021.
Net sales and Cancellations 3Q21 - % EZTEC
(R$ Million)
32
29
255
0
2
2
63
51
86
56
Launches
Stand
In
Ready Units
TOTAL
Construction
Net Sales
Cancellations
3
It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 3Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights):
Launches 3Q21:projects launched in the quarter;
(Arkadio)
Stand:projects launched in prior quarters with construction not yet started;
(Dream View Sky Resort)
In construction:projects of which construction has started;
(EZ Infinity, ID Paraíso, EZ Parque da Cidade, Signature by Ott, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Air Brooklin, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, Pin Internacional, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, etc.)
Performed:completed projects with proper housing permit issued.
(Vertiz Tatuapé, Diogo Ibirapuera e ID Ibirapuera, Le Jardin Ibirapuera and other projects launched in the past by the Company)
Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months:
