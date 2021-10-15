EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 3Q21 Operating Results

Total launches of R$ 1.4 billion in 9M21, gross sales reach R$ 870 million

Stock Buyback Program already reaches 77% of the shares announced

São Paulo, October 15th, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 3Q21 results are scheduled to be released on November 11, 2021, after the close of the market.

Launches

Launched PSV Cumulative Launched PSV % EZTEC (R$ Million) % EZTEC (R$ Million)

928 1972 898 1151 1416 381 460 778 206 28 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

During 3Q21, the Company launched the Arkadio EZ by Ott project, located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo, close to the corporate area Berrini-ChucriZaidan-Nações Unidas, featuring prestigious shopping malls, luxury hotels, among other facilities around it. The tower has 276 high-end units, with areas ranging from 105 to 180 m², generating a total PSV of around R$ 460 million.

For the next weeks, the Company is moving towards the launch of the Unique Green Project located close to Rodovia dos Bandeirantes,Rodovia Anhanguera and Marginal Rio Tietê, a project aimed at the middle-incomepublic with estimated PSV of R$ 730 million.

Launches (9M21)

ID Paraíso Dream View Vila Prudente EZ Infinity Arkadio EZ by Ott Location: Fernando Ferrentini Location: Alberto Ramos Ave, Location: Achilles Masetti St, Location: Rua Santo Arcádio, Ave, Aclimação /SP Vila Prudente/SP Paraíso /SP Brooklin/SP Segmentation: Residential Segmentation: Residential Segmentation: Residential Segmentation: Residential Standard: Smart Living Standard: Middle Standard: High Standard: High EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN EZTEC's PSV: R$252.7 MN EZTEC's PSV: R$675.1 MN EZTEC's PSV: R$459.9 MN % sold area: 52%* % sold area: 17%* % sold area: 2%* % Sold area 8%* Units sold: 119*/231 Units sold: 118*/420 Units sold: 2*/88 Units sold: 36*/276 *Management data updated in 10/13/21

2