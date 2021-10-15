Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(EZTC3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 3Q21 Operating Results

10/15/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Preliminary Operational Results

3Q21

Earnings Release

November 11th, 2021

Teleconferências:

Português e Inglês

November 12nd, 2021

Contact IR:

A. Emílio C. Fugazza

Pedro Tadeu T. Lourenço

Giovanna Bittencourt

Ronan Aley

Tel.: +55 (11) 5056-8313 ri@eztec.com.br www.eztec.com.br/ri

EZTEC S.A.

ON (B3: EZTC3)

Closing Price: R$ 24.28

Outstanding shares: 223,107,400

Market Cap: R$ 5,417 MN

Date: 10/15/2021

Total launches of R$ 1.4 billion in 9M21, gross sales reach R$ 870 million

Stock Buyback Program already reaches 77% of the shares announced

São Paulo, October 15th, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 3Q21 results are scheduled to be released on November 11, 2021, after the close of the market.

Launches

Launched PSV

Cumulative Launched PSV

% EZTEC (R$ Million)

% EZTEC (R$ Million)

928

1972

898

1151

1416

381

460

778

206

28

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

During 3Q21, the Company launched the Arkadio EZ by Ott project, located in the South Zone of the city of São Paulo, close to the corporate area Berrini-ChucriZaidan-Nações Unidas, featuring prestigious shopping malls, luxury hotels, among other facilities around it. The tower has 276 high-end units, with areas ranging from 105 to 180 m², generating a total PSV of around R$ 460 million.

For the next weeks, the Company is moving towards the launch of the Unique Green Project located close to Rodovia dos Bandeirantes,Rodovia Anhanguera and Marginal Rio Tietê, a project aimed at the middle-incomepublic with estimated PSV of R$ 730 million.

Launches (9M21)

ID Paraíso

Dream View Vila Prudente

EZ Infinity

Arkadio EZ by Ott

Location: Fernando Ferrentini

Location: Alberto Ramos Ave,

Location: Achilles Masetti St,

Location: Rua Santo Arcádio,

Ave, Aclimação /SP

Vila Prudente/SP

Paraíso /SP

Brooklin/SP

Segmentation: Residential

Segmentation: Residential

Segmentation: Residential

Segmentation: Residential

Standard: Smart Living

Standard: Middle

Standard: High

Standard: High

EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN

EZTEC's PSV: R$252.7 MN

EZTEC's PSV: R$675.1 MN

EZTEC's PSV: R$459.9 MN

% sold area: 52%*

% sold area: 17%*

% sold area: 2%*

% Sold area 8%*

Units sold: 119*/231

Units sold: 118*/420

Units sold: 2*/88

Units sold: 36*/276

*Management data updated in 10/13/21

2

By September 30, the Company has launched the following projects:

Total PSV

PSV

Actual%

Launch

Conclusion

# Units

EZTEC

Project

Region

Standard

100% (R$

EZ

Quarter

Expectation

Launch

(R$ MN)

MN)

ID Paraíso

50%

1Q21

May/24

South Zone

Smart Living

231

56

28

Total 1Q21

231

56

28

Dream View Sky Resort

100%

2Q21

Dec/24

East Zone

Middle

420

253

253

EZ Infinity

100%

2Q21

May/25

South Zone

High

88

675

675

Total 2Q21

508

928

928

Arkadio

100%

3Q21

Jul/25

South Zone

High

276

460

460

Total 3Q21

276

460

460

Total 2021

1,015

1,444

1,416

Net Sales and Cancellations

Quarterly Net Sales % EZTEC

Cumulative Net Sales % EZTEC

(R$ Million)

(R$ Million)

334

1.566

282

286

255

1.196

235

866

776

605

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Net sales in 3Q21 were R$255 million, broken down into R$287 million in gross sales and cancellations of R$32 million. Sales for the quarter remain in line with the other quarters of 2021.

Net sales and Cancellations 3Q21 - % EZTEC

(R$ Million)

32

29

255

0

2

2

63

51

86

56

Launches

Stand

In

Ready Units

TOTAL

Construction

Net Sales

Cancellations

3

It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 3Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights):

  • Launches 3Q21:projects launched in the quarter;
    (Arkadio)
  • Stand:projects launched in prior quarters with construction not yet started;
    (Dream View Sky Resort)
  • In construction:projects of which construction has started;
    (EZ Infinity, ID Paraíso, EZ Parque da Cidade, Signature by Ott, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Air Brooklin, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, Pin Internacional, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, etc.)
  • Performed:completed projects with proper housing permit issued.
    (Vertiz Tatuapé, Diogo Ibirapuera e ID Ibirapuera, Le Jardin Ibirapuera and other projects launched in the past by the Company)

Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months:

Sales and Cancellations - LTM

(R$ Million)

2.769

3.014

3.178

3.437

3.027

3.163

3.021

2.665

2.991

2.770

2.276

1.433

1.496

1.914

1.808

1.032

899

1.654

1.562

1.573

1.393

1.322

1.279

1.193

1.189

1.279

206

192

1.444

1.103

740

610

932

463

339

268

196

218

283

310

319

330

325

695

680

681

802

617

400

368

313

259

197

144

112

89

88

88

92

113

126

129

142

131

4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21

Gross Sales 12M (R$ MN)

Cancellations 12M (R$ MN)

Gross Sales 12M (unit)

Cancellations 12M (unit)

4

Gross Sales by Standard - % of EZTEC

Cancellations by Standard - % of EZTEC

(9M21)

(9M21)

2%

0%

1%

0%

16%

22%

30%

29%

R$ 870 Million

R$ 94 Million

1%

4%

41%

7%

13%

35%

Gross Sales by Year of Launch - % EZTEC

Cancellations by Year of Launch

% EZTEC (9M21)

(9M21)

2%

4%

10%

18%

26%

41%

R$ 870 Million

R$ 94 Million

12%

5%

24%

58%

The following chart shows the sales oversupply calculations, weighted by EZTEC's participation, highlighting the liquidity of the projects originated by the Company:

SALES OVER SUPPLY

3Q21

3Q20

9M21

9M20

+ Initial Inventory (m²)

213,145

206,176

215,679

223,250

+ Launches in the period (m²)

35,452

30,642

92,375

77,779

Launches in the period (m²)

35,452

30,621

92,375

77,757

Stake Acquisitions (m²)

0

21

0

21

= Inventory + Launches (m²)

248,597

236,818

308,054

301,029

- Net Sales in the period (m²)

25,219

41,700

84,676

105,910

Gross Sales in the period (m²)

29,527

46,193

96,514

115,929

Cancellations in the period (m²)

-4,308

-4,494

-11,838

-10,018

= Final Inventory (m²)

223,378

195,119

223,378

195,119

Net Sales Over Supply (%)

10.1%

17.6%

27.5%

35.2%

Gross Sales Over Supply (%)

11.9%

19.5%

31.3%

38.5%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
05:22pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 3..
PU
08/30EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : 2Q21 Earnings Conference Call Transcription
PU
08/12Eztec Empreendimentos E Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
08/04EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Launch of Arkadio
PU
07/15EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 2..
PU
06/30EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Launch of EZ Infinity projec..
PU
05/26EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : 1Q21 Earnings Conference Call Transcription
PU
05/13EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Earnings Release 1Q21
PU
05/13Eztec Empreendimentos E Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
04/30EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : 4Q20 Earnings Conference Call Transcription
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 262 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 499 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net cash 2021 868 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 5 450 M 1 002 M 999 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 2 832
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,01 BRL
Average target price 42,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur Chief Executive & Technical Officer
Antônio Emílio Clemente Fugazza Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Ernesto Zarzur Chairman
Mauro Alberto Chief Administrative Officer
Nelson de Sampaio Bastos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-44.03%988
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-26.52%37 419
VONOVIA SE-11.35%35 311
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.22%21 097
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY14.31%15 067
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-3.72%15 016