3Q23
November 09th, 2023
Dear reader, the management information presented herein is subject to external audit review, and may differ from that presented in the Earnings Release. In case of conflict, the information presented in our Earnings Release prevails.
New Showroom on Ibirapuera Avenue, targeting developments in the South Zone
EZTEC exceeds R$1.1 billion in gross sales, the best 9M in the company's history.
This quarter, the company launched a development - Lindenberg Alto de Pinheiros - following its strategy of being cautious with launches to avoid increasing inventory. This launch, in less than a month on duty, was already almost 25% sold, corroborating the relevance of the EZCAL JV. The sales volume, lower than last quarter, can be explained mainly by the reduction in the amount of PSV launched, which historically is closely related to sales volume. Cancellations were mainly due: (i) cancellations of EZ Parque da Cidade (7 units) of around R$15 million; (ii) upgrades between Unique Green towers, approximately R$8 million and (iii) delivery of Reserva JB at the end of last quarter.
LINDENBERG ALTO DE PINHEIROS - PSV (%EZTEC) R$85 MN - 24.4% sold*
Click on the Imagesto access the Launch Communication.
Under
Expected
Private area
# Units
PSV %EZ
LAUNCHES INFORMATION
%EZTEC
SPE
Income
Suspensive
Region
Location
Standard
(residential +
% Sold*
Delivery
(sq. m.)
(R$ MM)
Clause
non res.)
1Q
17,986
282
61.6%
127.2
Jota Vila Mariana
50%
Gregório
Equity
No
South Zone
Vila Mariana
High-end
2Q26
17,986
282
61.6%
127.2
2Q
29,551
167
48.7%
474.5
East Blue
100%
Jacareí
Consolidated
No
South Zone
Tatuapé
Middle-end-
2Q26
16,587
123
59.5%
174.5
High-end
Lindenberg Ibirapuera
90%
Caldas
Consolidated
Yes
South Zone
Paraíso
High-end
2Q26
12,964
44
34.8%
300.0
Novas
3Q
8,448
41
24.4%
85.0
Lindenberg Alto de Pinheiros
50%
EZCAL 1
Equity
Yes
West Zone
Pinheiros
High-end
3Q26
8,448
41
24.4%
85.0
YEAR-TO-DATE
55,985
490
53.6%
686.7
*Considerando a área privativa vendida; Imagens ilustrativas, sujeitas a alterações
This quarter, R$162.6 million of PSV (% EZTEC) were DELIVERED related to the Pin Internacional project.
The Company estimates another
R$ 1.3 billion throughout 2023.
Gross SoS decreases by 3.1 p.p. compared to 3Q22
Quarterly sales evolution
Pin Internacional 99% Sold*
* Considering the private area sold. Photo taken by drone in 2Q23
Sales of inventory under construction increased by 30% compared to 3Q22.
Evolution of gross sales by status - R$ million
471
487
393
415
335
419
346 Gross sales
SoS 11.5%
million
346
Net Sales
294
281 SoS9.6%
R$
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Launches
Under
Construction
Performed
82
195
240
224
228
173
40
64
3Q23
2Q23
58
3Q22
Parque da Cidade represents approximately R$ 15 MN (7 units) of the amount cancellations
Quarterly evolution of cancellations
67
65
Cancellations
55
54
Adjusted
48
63
cancellations*
41
50
Cancellations
EX PDC**
30
32
R$ milhões
26
3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23
4% reduction in inventory, R$101 million, compared to 2Q23
Inventory evolution (R$ million)
2,748
2,843
2,763
2,662
2,620
397
222
481
147
567
Launches
2.085
1.954
2.085
Under
1.689
1.833
Construction
R$milhão
430
Performed
492
444
449
430
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
*Cancellations excluding Downgrades, Upgrades, and Transfers. **Cancellations excluding Parque da Cidade.
Thank you,
São Paulo, October 11th, 2023
SAVE THE DATE | 12.08.2023 | EZTEC DAY 2023
More information about the event for our investors will be coming soon.
