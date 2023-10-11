EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q23 EARNINGS RELEASE November 09th, 2023

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW3Q23

Dear reader, the management information presented herein is subject to external audit review, and may differ from that presented in the Earnings Release. In case of conflict, the information presented in our Earnings Release prevails.

New Showroom on Ibirapuera Avenue, targeting developments in the South Zone

EZTEC exceeds R$1.1 billion in gross sales, the best 9M in the company's history.

This quarter, the company launched a development - Lindenberg Alto de Pinheiros - following its strategy of being cautious with launches to avoid increasing inventory. This launch, in less than a month on duty, was already almost 25% sold, corroborating the relevance of the EZCAL JV. The sales volume, lower than last quarter, can be explained mainly by the reduction in the amount of PSV launched, which historically is closely related to sales volume. Cancellations were mainly due: (i) cancellations of EZ Parque da Cidade (7 units) of around R$15 million; (ii) upgrades between Unique Green towers, approximately R$8 million and (iii) delivery of Reserva JB at the end of last quarter.

LINDENBERG ALTO DE PINHEIROS - PSV (%EZTEC) R$85 MN - 24.4% sold*

Under Expected Private area # Units PSV %EZ LAUNCHES INFORMATION %EZTEC SPE Income Suspensive Region Location Standard (residential + % Sold* Delivery (sq. m.) (R$ MM) Clause non res.) 1Q 17,986 282 61.6% 127.2 Jota Vila Mariana 50% Gregório Equity No South Zone Vila Mariana High-end 2Q26 17,986 282 61.6% 127.2 2Q 29,551 167 48.7% 474.5 East Blue 100% Jacareí Consolidated No South Zone Tatuapé Middle-end- 2Q26 16,587 123 59.5% 174.5 High-end Lindenberg Ibirapuera 90% Caldas Consolidated Yes South Zone Paraíso High-end 2Q26 12,964 44 34.8% 300.0 Novas 3Q 8,448 41 24.4% 85.0 Lindenberg Alto de Pinheiros 50% EZCAL 1 Equity Yes West Zone Pinheiros High-end 3Q26 8,448 41 24.4% 85.0 YEAR-TO-DATE 55,985 490 53.6% 686.7

*Considerando a área privativa vendida; Imagens ilustrativas, sujeitas a alterações