November 09th, 2023

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW3Q23

Dear reader, the management information presented herein is subject to external audit review, and may differ from that presented in the Earnings Release. In case of conflict, the information presented in our Earnings Release prevails.

New Showroom on Ibirapuera Avenue, targeting developments in the South Zone

EZTEC exceeds R$1.1 billion in gross sales, the best 9M in the company's history.

This quarter, the company launched a development - Lindenberg Alto de Pinheiros - following its strategy of being cautious with launches to avoid increasing inventory. This launch, in less than a month on duty, was already almost 25% sold, corroborating the relevance of the EZCAL JV. The sales volume, lower than last quarter, can be explained mainly by the reduction in the amount of PSV launched, which historically is closely related to sales volume. Cancellations were mainly due: (i) cancellations of EZ Parque da Cidade (7 units) of around R$15 million; (ii) upgrades between Unique Green towers, approximately R$8 million and (iii) delivery of Reserva JB at the end of last quarter.

LINDENBERG ALTO DE PINHEIROS - PSV (%EZTEC) R$85 MN - 24.4% sold*

Click on the Imagesto access the Launch Communication.

Under

Expected

Private area

# Units

PSV %EZ

LAUNCHES INFORMATION

%EZTEC

SPE

Income

Suspensive

Region

Location

Standard

(residential +

% Sold*

Delivery

(sq. m.)

(R$ MM)

Clause

non res.)

1Q

17,986

282

61.6%

127.2

Jota Vila Mariana

50%

Gregório

Equity

No

South Zone

Vila Mariana

High-end

2Q26

17,986

282

61.6%

127.2

2Q

29,551

167

48.7%

474.5

East Blue

100%

Jacareí

Consolidated

No

South Zone

Tatuapé

Middle-end-

2Q26

16,587

123

59.5%

174.5

High-end

Lindenberg Ibirapuera

90%

Caldas

Consolidated

Yes

South Zone

Paraíso

High-end

2Q26

12,964

44

34.8%

300.0

Novas

3Q

8,448

41

24.4%

85.0

Lindenberg Alto de Pinheiros

50%

EZCAL 1

Equity

Yes

West Zone

Pinheiros

High-end

3Q26

8,448

41

24.4%

85.0

YEAR-TO-DATE

55,985

490

53.6%

686.7

*Considerando a área privativa vendida; Imagens ilustrativas, sujeitas a alterações

This quarter, R$162.6 million of PSV (% EZTEC) were DELIVERED related to the Pin Internacional project.

The Company estimates another

R$ 1.3 billion throughout 2023.

Gross SoS decreases by 3.1 p.p. compared to 3Q22

Quarterly sales evolution

EARNINGS RELEASE

3Q23

Pin Internacional 99% Sold*

* Considering the private area sold. Photo taken by drone in 2Q23

Sales of inventory under construction increased by 30% compared to 3Q22.

Evolution of gross sales by status - R$ million

471

487

393

415

335

419

346 Gross sales

SoS 11.5%

million

346

Net Sales

294

281 SoS9.6%

R$

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Launches

Under

Construction

Performed

82

195

240

224

228

173

40

64

3Q23

2Q23

58

3Q22

Parque da Cidade represents approximately R$ 15 MN (7 units) of the amount cancellations

Quarterly evolution of cancellations

67

65

Cancellations

55

54

Adjusted

48

63

cancellations*

41

50

Cancellations

EX PDC**

30

32

R$ milhões

26

3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23

4% reduction in inventory, R$101 million, compared to 2Q23

Inventory evolution (R$ million)

2,748

2,843

2,763

2,662

2,620

397

222

481

147

567

Launches

2.085

1.954

2.085

Under

1.689

1.833

Construction

R$milhão

430

Performed

492

444

449

430

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

*Cancellations excluding Downgrades, Upgrades, and Transfers. **Cancellations excluding Parque da Cidade.

Thank you,

São Paulo, October 11th, 2023

SAVE THE DATE | 12.08.2023 | EZTEC DAY 2023

More information about the event for our investors will be coming soon.

We count on your opinion to continue evolving our releases!

Investor Relations Team

