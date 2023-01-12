Advanced search
    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(EZTC3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:18 2023-01-12 pm EST
13.78 BRL   +0.29%
04:50pEztec Empreendimentos E Participações S A : Operational Preview - 4Q22
PU
2022Eztec Empreendimentos E Participações S A : Transcription Conference Call 3Q22
PU
2022EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Operational Preview - 4Q22

01/12/2023 | 04:50pm EST
EARNINGSI RELEASESULTS

4Q22

March 16th, 2023

OPERATIONAL PREVIEW 4Q22

Dear reader, the management information presented herein is subject to external audit review, and may differ from that presented in the Earnings Release. In case of conflict, the information presented in our Earnings Release prevails.

EZTEC launched R$ 294 million in PSV and sold R$ 334 million in the quarter

Of the volume sold, R$ 187 million are from "under construction" stock, the largest volume in the company's history.

The EZ Facilita program, together with the company's recent strategy of displaying projects in a concentrated sales center - the Home Store - resulted in an increase in sales of the "under construction" and "ready" inventory in the quarter, reaching R$ 187 million and R$ 95 million, respectively. In summary, projects of this profile with concentrated efforts in the Home Store totaled R$43 million in sales, a 49% increase over 3Q22. The EZ Facilita campaign has helped the Company to reduce the "ready" inventory, with sales of the Cidade Maia project reaching R$ 32 million in 4Q22, an increase of 12% compared to 3Q22, and 79% compared to 4Q21. The sales performance of Park Avenue, launched on December 21, 2022, will be better seen in 1Q23.

Of the R$ 294 million LAUNCHED PSV, 85% was concentrated in December

Click to access

the smartphone version

PIN OSASCO - 2nd PHASE - BP8

PARK AVENUE

Click on the Imagesto access the Launch Communication or scan the QR Code above

All images are preliminary and may be changed.

Under

Expected

Private

# Units

PSV %EZ

LAUNCHES INFORMATION

%EZTEC

SPE

Type

Suspensive

Region

Location

Standard

Area (sq.

(residential +

% Sold

Delivery

(R$ MM)

Clause

m.)

non res.)

4Q22

27,593

444

17.3%

293.5

SP

PIN OSASCO - 2nd PHASE

60%

Criciuma

Equity

No

Metropolitan

Osasco

Low end

2Q24

12,924

351

19.7%

43.5

Region

PARK AVENUE

50%

Harisa

Equity

Yes

South Zone

Moema

High end

3Q25

14,669

93

8.6%

250.0

YEAR-TO-DATE

163,034

2,746

44.2%

1,608

EARNINGS RESULTS 4Q22

R$ 385 million of PSV delivered this quarter marks the beginning of a voluminous cycle of DELIVERIES that will extend throughout the year of 2023, with cash inflow expected as of 1Q23

PÁTRIO IBIRAPUERA - 86.5% SOLD

HAUTE IBIRAPUERA - 80.9% SOLD

Photos of the projects taken by drones in 3Q22

R$1.4 billion in sales in 2022, an increase of 14% over 2021

Sales evolution

471

392

Gross sales

SoS: 11,0%

352

415

334

359

267

million

304

293

232

Net Sales

R$

SoS: 9,8%

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

Sales of ready and under construction inventory increased 190% and 75% compared to 4Q21

Sales evolution by status

4Q22

187

Under construction

3Q22

176

4Q21

107

95

Ready

55

33

52

Launches

240

252

*For a better presentation, even though they were launched under construction the sales of Unique Green 2nd Phase in its launching quarter(3Q22) and of Park Avenue (4Q22) are considered as launching sales.

Excluding upgrades, downgrades and transfers*, cancellations are in line with those observed in recent quarters

Cancellation evolution

55

48

33

35

41 Cancellations

million

28

32

28

30

32

Adjusted

R$

Cancellations*

4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22

**The Company understands that the best comparative period for cancellations is the previous quarter, since the cancellations are more correlated with the variables of the year, including the high volume of deliveries as of this quarter.

Reduction of R$ 45 million in Company's inventory

Inventory variation

2,749

2,704

354

219

Launches

1,902

2,008

Under construction

R$million

477

Ready

492

3Q22 4Q22

*Although the announcement of the launching of PIN Ocasco - 2nd Phase occurred in December/22, its PSV was already part of the 3Q22 inventory, and its units were already being negotiated.

  • The Park Avenue project is already under construction but, for presentation purposes, it was considered as launch inventory in this quarter.

Thank you,

We count on your opinion to continue evolving our releases!

For questions, criticism, suggestions and/or compliments, please access https://ri.eztec.com.br/en/contact-ri/

Investor Relations Team

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 128 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2022 405 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2022 595 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 8,73%
Capitalization 2 997 M 585 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 235
Free-Float 43,8%
Income Statement Evolution
