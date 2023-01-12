EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Operational Preview - 4Q22
01/12/2023 | 04:50pm EST
EARNINGSI RELEASESULTS
4Q22
March 16th, 2023
OPERATIONAL PREVIEW4Q22
Dear reader, the management information presented herein is subject to external audit review, and may differ from that presented in the Earnings Release. In case of conflict, the information presented in our Earnings Release prevails.
EZTEC launched R$ 294 million in PSV and sold R$ 334 million in the quarter
Of the volume sold, R$ 187 million are from "under construction" stock, the largest volume in the company's history.
The EZ Facilita program, together with the company's recent strategy of displaying projects in a concentrated sales center - the Home Store - resulted in an increase in sales of the "under construction" and "ready" inventory in the quarter, reaching R$ 187 million and R$ 95 million, respectively. In summary, projects of this profile with concentrated efforts in the Home Store totaled R$43 million in sales, a 49% increase over 3Q22. The EZ Facilita campaign has helped the Company to reduce the "ready" inventory, with sales of the Cidade Maia project reaching R$ 32 million in 4Q22, an increase of 12% compared to 3Q22, and 79% compared to 4Q21. The sales performance of Park Avenue, launched on December 21, 2022, will be better seen in 1Q23.
Of the R$ 294 million LAUNCHED PSV, 85% was concentrated in December
PIN OSASCO - 2nd PHASE - BP8
PARK AVENUE
Under
Expected
Private
# Units
PSV %EZ
LAUNCHES INFORMATION
%EZTEC
SPE
Type
Suspensive
Region
Location
Standard
Area (sq.
(residential +
% Sold
Delivery
(R$ MM)
Clause
m.)
non res.)
4Q22
27,593
444
17.3%
293.5
SP
PIN OSASCO - 2nd PHASE
60%
Criciuma
Equity
No
Metropolitan
Osasco
Low end
2Q24
12,924
351
19.7%
43.5
Region
PARK AVENUE
50%
Harisa
Equity
Yes
South Zone
Moema
High end
3Q25
14,669
93
8.6%
250.0
YEAR-TO-DATE
163,034
2,746
44.2%
1,608
EARNINGS RESULTS 4Q22
R$ 385 million of PSV delivered this quarter marks the beginning of a voluminous cycle of DELIVERIES that will extend throughout the year of 2023, with cash inflow expected as of 1Q23
R$1.4 billion in sales in 2022, an increase of 14% over 2021
Sales evolution
471
392
Gross sales
SoS: 11,0%
352
415
334
359
267
million
304
293
232
Net Sales
R$
SoS: 9,8%
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
Sales of ready and under construction inventory increased 190% and 75% compared to 4Q21
Sales evolution by status
4Q22
187
Under construction
3Q22
176
4Q21
107
95
Ready
55
33
52
Launches
240
252
*For a better presentation, even though they were launched under construction the sales of Unique Green 2nd Phase in its launching quarter(3Q22) and of Park Avenue (4Q22) are considered as launching sales.
Excluding upgrades, downgrades and transfers*, cancellations are in line with those observed in recent quarters
Cancellation evolution
55
48
33
35
41 Cancellations
million
28
32
28
30
32
Adjusted
R$
Cancellations*
4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22
**The Company understands that the best comparative period for cancellations is the previous quarter, since the cancellations are more correlated with the variables of the year, including the high volume of deliveries as of this quarter.
Reduction of R$ 45 million in Company's inventory
Inventory variation
2,749
2,704
354
219
Launches
1,902
2,008
Under construction
R$million
477
Ready
492
3Q22 4Q22
*Although the announcement of the launching of PIN Ocasco - 2nd Phase occurred in December/22, its PSV was already part of the 3Q22 inventory, and its units were already being negotiated.
The Park Avenue project is already under construction but, for presentation purposes, it was considered as launch inventory in this quarter.
