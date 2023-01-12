EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Operational Preview - 4Q22

EARNINGSI RELEASESULTS 4Q22 March 16th, 2023

Dear reader, the management information presented herein is subject to external audit review, and may differ from that presented in the Earnings Release. In case of conflict, the information presented in our Earnings Release prevails.

EZTEC launched R$ 294 million in PSV and sold R$ 334 million in the quarter

Of the volume sold, R$ 187 million are from "under construction" stock, the largest volume in the company's history.

The EZ Facilita program, together with the company's recent strategy of displaying projects in a concentrated sales center - the Home Store - resulted in an increase in sales of the "under construction" and "ready" inventory in the quarter, reaching R$ 187 million and R$ 95 million, respectively. In summary, projects of this profile with concentrated efforts in the Home Store totaled R$43 million in sales, a 49% increase over 3Q22. The EZ Facilita campaign has helped the Company to reduce the "ready" inventory, with sales of the Cidade Maia project reaching R$ 32 million in 4Q22, an increase of 12% compared to 3Q22, and 79% compared to 4Q21. The sales performance of Park Avenue, launched on December 21, 2022, will be better seen in 1Q23.

Of the R$ 294 million LAUNCHED PSV, 85% was concentrated in December

