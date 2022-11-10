EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Webcast 3Q22

3Q22
Webcast
São Paulo, November 11th, 2022
Participants
Flávio Ernesto Zarzur
Silvio Ernesto Zarzur
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur
•
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board of
• Member of the Board of
Directors
Chief Operating Officer
Vice Executive President
• Vice Executive President, Chief
Development and New Business
Officer
Founding partner
Director since 2007
Civil engineer graduated from the
Director since 1980
Faculdade de Engenharia São Paulo
Fundação Armando Álvares
- FESP
Penteado - FAAP
Mackenzie
A. Emílio C. Fugazza
Founding partner and CEO of Grupo Analisy's, a company acquired by EZTEC in 2007.
Civil engineer graduated from the Federal University of São Carlos
2
Launches 3Q22
Unique Green 1st e 2nd phase
50% sold
PSV %EZTEC: R$ 410.2 MN
R$ 367.1 MN
Location: Parque Toronto - SP
Parque Toronto - SP
Standard:
Middle-End
Stake:
100% EZTEC
Units:
443
442
Launch date: Aug/22
Dec/21
Landbank: Bandeirantes lote B - 2nd
Bandeirantes lote B - 1st
phase
Launches (% sold) *
Launches 1Q22 - 51% Sold
Launches 2Q22 - 33% Sold
R$ Millions
2022
582
732
2021
1.083
823
2020
640
510
2019
1.509
292
2018
699
68
Sold
Inventory
* Sales pro-rated based on VGV. Phase 1 (2021) represents 44% and phase 2 (2022) represents 56% of total PSV.
Operational Performance
Quartely Cancellations Evolution
470
R$ Millions
392
352
415
279
267
359
304
247
232
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
Gross Sales
Net Sales
Quarterly Sales Segmentation
R$ Millions
High-End
80
Middle-high
17
185
58
Middle-End
19
31 0,5
Low-End
3
43
Smart-Living
13
18
Performed
Commercial
4
Under construction
Launches
55
48
32
33
35
28
30
22
Cancellations
Actual Cancelaltions*
Quarterly Cancellations Profile
Downgrade
1,2
15,1
Upgrade6,0
Transfers 0,2 2,5
Performed
Under Construction
Launches
4
* Excluding Downgrades, Upgrades and Transfers
Next Launches*
R$ 580 MN potential PSV
Park Avenue
PIN Osasco
Jota Vila Mariana
Chanés Street
PSV %EZTEC: R$ 235 MN
PSV %EZTEC: R$ 43 MN
PSV %EZTEC: R$ 132 MN
PSV %EZTEC: R$ 170 MN
Location:
Moema - SP
Osasco - RMSP
Vila Mariana - SP
Standard:
High-End
Low-End
Stake:
50% EZTEC
60% EZTEC
100% EZTEC
Units:
92
351
280
253
Launch date:
4Q22
Landbank:
Rep. Líbano - Frahia
Gregório Serrão
Chanés
5
*All images are preliminary and may be changed.
