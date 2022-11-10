Advanced search
    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(EZTC3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-10 pm EST
17.32 BRL   -10.68%
05:32pEztec Empreendimentos E Participações S A : Webcast 3Q22
PU
08/19Eztec Empreendimentos E Participações S A : Transcrição Q&A 2T22 (eng)
PU
08/17EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Webcast 3Q22

11/10/2022 | 05:32pm EST
3Q22

Webcast

São Paulo, November 11th, 2022

The simultaneous translation function into English will be available during the company's presentation. You can select the English audio on the right side at the bottom of the screen.

Participants

Flávio Ernesto Zarzur

Silvio Ernesto Zarzur

Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman of the Board of

Member of the Board of

Directors

Directors

Chief Operating Officer

Vice Executive President

Vice Executive President, Chief

Development and New Business

Officer

Founding partner

Founding partner

Director since 2007

Director since 2007

Founding partner

Civil engineer graduated from the

Civil engineer graduated from the

Director since 1980

Faculdade de Engenharia São Paulo

Fundação Armando Álvares

Civil engineer graduated from the

- FESP

Penteado - FAAP

Mackenzie

A. Emílio C. Fugazza

  • Chief Financial Officer and IR Officer

Founding partner and CEO of Grupo Analisy's, a company acquired by EZTEC in 2007.

Civil engineer graduated from the Federal University of São Carlos

2

Launches 3Q22

Unique Green 1st e 2nd phase

50% sold

PSV %EZTEC: R$ 410.2 MN

R$ 367.1 MN

Location: Parque Toronto - SP

Parque Toronto - SP

Standard:

Middle-End

Middle-End

Stake:

100% EZTEC

100% EZTEC

Units:

443

442

Launch date: Aug/22

Dec/21

Landbank: Bandeirantes lote B - 2nd

Bandeirantes lote B - 1st

phase

phase

Launches (% sold) *

Launches 1Q22 - 51% Sold

Launches 2Q22 - 33% Sold

R$ Millions

2022

582

732

2021

1.083

823

2020

640

510

2019

1.509

292

2018

699

68

Sold

Inventory

* Sales pro-rated based on VGV. Phase 1 (2021) represents 44% and phase 2 (2022) represents 56% of total PSV.

Operational Performance

Quartely Cancellations Evolution

470

R$ Millions

392

352

415

279

267

359

304

247

232

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Gross Sales

Net Sales

Quarterly Sales Segmentation

R$ Millions

High-End

80

Middle-high

17

185

58

Middle-End

19

31 0,5

Low-End

3

43

Smart-Living

13

18

Performed

Commercial

4

Under construction

Launches

Quartely Cancellations Evolution

55

R$ Millions

48

32

33

35

28

32

28

30

22

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Cancellations

Actual Cancelaltions*

Quarterly Cancellations Profile

R$ Millions

Downgrade

1,2

15,1

Upgrade6,0

Transfers 0,2 2,5

Performed

Under Construction

Launches

4

* Excluding Downgrades, Upgrades and Transfers

Next Launches*

R$ 580 MN potential PSV

Park Avenue

PIN Osasco

Jota Vila Mariana

Chanés Street

PSV %EZTEC: R$ 235 MN

PSV %EZTEC: R$ 43 MN

PSV %EZTEC: R$ 132 MN

PSV %EZTEC: R$ 170 MN

Location:

Moema - SP

Location:

Osasco - RMSP

Location:

Vila Mariana - SP

Location:

Moema - SP

Standard:

High-End

Standard:

Low-End

Standard:

High-End

Standard:

High-End

Stake:

50% EZTEC

Stake:

60% EZTEC

Stake:

50% EZTEC

Stake:

100% EZTEC

Units:

92

Units:

351

Units:

280

Units:

253

Launch date:

4Q22

Launch date:

4Q22

Launch date:

4Q22

Launch date:

4Q22

Landbank:

Rep. Líbano - Frahia

Landbank:

PIN Osasco

Landbank:

Gregório Serrão

Landbank:

Chanés

5

*All images are preliminary and may be changed.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 22:31:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
