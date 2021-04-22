EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q21 Operating Results

Preliminary Operational Results Earnings Release May 13th, 2021 Conference Call in English and Portuguese May 14th, 2021 Contact IR: A. Emílio C. Fugazza Hugo Grassi B. Soares Pedro Tadeu T. Lourenço Giovanna Dias Tel.: +55 (11) 5056-8313 ri.eztec.com.br/en/ EZTEC S.A. ON (B3: EZTC3) Closing Price: R$ 33.2 shares : 227,000,000 Market Cap: R$ 7,536MN Date: 04/22/2021

EZTEC presents gross sales of R$259 million in 1Q21 Demand remains resilient despite restricted mobility São Paulo, April 22nd, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 1Q21 results are scheduled to be released on May 13th, 2021, after the close of the market. Launches Launched PSV Cumulative Launched PSV % EZTEC (R$ MN) % EZTEC (R$ MN) 1.428 650 1972 564 381 28 778 1151 28 0 206 248 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Stake Acquisition EZ Towers In March 2021 EZTEC carried out its single launch of the quarter: the ID Paraíso project, attached to the Signature by Ott tower. Considering that the red phase of the pandemic in São Paulo forced sales stands shut, the Company chose to launch ID Paraíso entirely remotely. This decision is justified by the underlying demand for units through the course of the pandemic, and also because of the project's special appeal to investors, who are more easily accessible through digital means. By the time of this publishing, as a subsequent event, the project counts with 91 out of its 231 units sold. 1Q21 Launches ID Paraíso Location: Av. Fernando Ferrentini, Aclimação /SP Segmentation: Residential Standard: Smart Living EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN sold area: 40%* Units sold: 91*/231 *Update data on April 19th 2

2021 Launches The Company started 2021 having launched the following project: Project Actual% EZ Launch Conclusion Region Standard # Units Total PSV 100% PSV EZTEC Quarter Expectation Launch (R$ MN) (R$ MN) ID Paraíso 50,00% 1Q20 May/24 South Zone Smart-Living 231 56.2 28.1 Total 1Q21 231 56.2 28.1 Total 2021 231 56.2 28.1 Launching Guidance By the beginning of 4Q20 EZTEC emitted a Material Fact announcing the guidance for launches for the two-year term of 2020-2021, with the expectations of launching R$4 billion to R$4.5 billion, considering exclusively residential launches. Through the first 5 quarters of the period the Company launched R$1.2 billion, and that same guidance implies an expectation of R$2.8 billion to R$3.3 billion for the following 3 quarters in 2021. As a subsequent event, already in 2Q21, the Company launched the Dream View Vila Prudente, a mid-income project with a PSV of R$ 252 million, in the East Zone of São Paulo. Even though sales first started in a remote fashion, in a commercial effort targeting exclusive clients (avant-première), the project has its own physical sales stand and should be relaunched soon at a traditional physical fashion. On April 18th, São Paulo's sanitary control efforts were eased down from a red phase to a transition phase, whereby sale stands have resumed their presential activities, allowing the Company to proceed with its launches. With that goal, EZTEC already counts with the all due licenses from the City Hall for a launch in St. Barão de Monte Santo (PSV of R$164 million), as well as with fully-built sale stands for Arkadio (R$423 million, in Av. Santo Arcadio) and for Altta Vista Residence Resort (R$165 million, at St. Laguna). Sales and Cancellations Net sales in 1Q21 were R$236.1 million, decomposed in R$258.7 million of gross sales and cancellations of R$22.6 million. Net Sales Cumulative Net Sales % EZTEC (R$ MN) % EZTEC (R$ MN) 605 1.565 1.196 650 458 334 282 236 605 236 123 216 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 EZ Towers Since the beginning of March, on the 3rd, up to the end of 1Q21, the State of São Paulo had been under the red phase of sanitary controls, forcing sale stands shut. Despite the fact that EZTEC offers the full path for virtual sales, the quarter's performance was still impacted negatively (16% below 4Q20). That's largely attributable to clients postponing their investment decision, with no structural harm to demand. Such circumstantial impact is more visibly felt amid ready units (31% below 4Q20), as clients prefer to await a physical visit to their prospected unit before committing to the purchase, given that condominiums have blocked brokers' access through the red phase. The pent-up demand in the city of São Paulo has been reinforced by the low pace of launches that the sector 3

has put forth through 2021 so far. That has contributed for improvements on the Company's sales performance since the last week of March and up to the date of this publishing, despite the deteriorating sanitary conditions. In regards to the R$22.6 million cancelled in the quarter (39% below 4Q20 and 48% below 3Q20), it is worth highlighting that 44% of cancellations actually refer to downgrades, upgrades, and transfers. In other words, the act of cancelling a sale was tied to a purchase of a different unit, or even to the transferring of the amount paid to a different unit already being financed, such that there was both a sale and a cancellation registered simultaneously. With that said, the volume of cancellations reflect the proactive effort of the Company's credit recovery team to retain clients in a mutually advantageous way Gross Sales and Cancellations per Status (% EZTEC R$ MN) 259 60 90 23 2 104 5 17 3 Gross Sales 1Q21 Cancellations 1Q21 Launches 1Q21 Stand In Construction Ready Units It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 1Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights): Launches 1Q21: launched in the quarter;

launched in the quarter; (ID Paraíso) Stand: projects launched in prior quarters but whose construction is yet to be started, or that was started in the quarter;

projects launched in prior quarters but whose construction is yet to be started, or that was started in the quarter; (Eredità Parque da Mooca, Signature by Ott, Fit Casa Estação José Bonifácio, Pin, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, Gran Maia Giardino, and Gran Maia Piazza) In Construction: projects whose construction has started;

projects whose construction has started; (EZ Parque da Cidade, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Fit Casa Brás, Air Brooklin, Diogo Ibirapuera, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, etc) Ready units: completed projects with proper housing permit issued.

Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months: Sales and Cancellations - LTM (R$ MN) 2.769 3.014 3.130 3.361 2.936 3.039 2.925 2.598 2.276 1.496 1.914 1.798 1.307 1.280 1.443 1.433 1.648 1.550 1.556 1.393 1.309 1.191 1.032 339 1.193 899 206 1.095 740 610 463 932 268 192 194 191 224 235 245 695 680 681 802 574 617 421 400 368 313 259 197 144 112 89 88 88 88 106 118 121 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Gross Sales 12M (R$ MN) Cancellations 12M (R$ MN) Gross Sales 12M (unit) Cancellations 12M (unit) The following chart shows the sales oversupply calculations, weighted by EZTEC's participation, highlighting the liquidity of the projects originated by the Company: Sales over Supply (SoS) 1Q21 1Q20 + Initial Inventory (m²) 215,774 223,250 + Launches in the period (m²) 0* 47,137 Launches in the period (m²) 0* 48,012 Stake Acquisitions (m²) 0 -875 = Inventory + Launches (m²) 215,774 270,387 - Net Sales in the period (m²) 27,963 49,512 Gross Sales in the period (m²) 31,016 52,145 Cancellations in the period (m²) -3,054 -2,633 = Final Inventory (m²) 187,811 220,875 Net Sales Over Supply (%) 13.0% 18.3% Gross Sales Over Supply (%) 14.4% 19.3% *For this calculation, the area of ID Paraíso had already been accounted for upon the launch of Signature by Ott (4Q20), with no impact to 1Q21 SoS. 5

