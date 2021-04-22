Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(EZTC3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1Q21 Operating Results

04/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Preliminary Operational Results

Earnings Release

May 13th, 2021

Conference Call

in English and Portuguese

May 14th, 2021

Contact IR:

A. Emílio C. Fugazza Hugo Grassi B. Soares Pedro Tadeu T. Lourenço Giovanna Dias

Tel.: +55 (11) 5056-8313 ri.eztec.com.br/en/

EZTEC S.A.

ON (B3: EZTC3)

Closing Price: R$ 33.2

  • shares: 227,000,000 Market Cap: R$ 7,536MN Date: 04/22/2021

EZTEC presents gross sales of R$259 million in 1Q21

Demand remains resilient despite restricted mobility

São Paulo, April 22nd, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 1Q21 results are scheduled to be released on May 13th, 2021, after the close of the market.

Launches

Launched PSV

Cumulative Launched PSV

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

1.428

650

1972

564

381

28

778

1151

28

0

206

248

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Stake Acquisition

EZ Towers

In March 2021 EZTEC carried out its single launch of the quarter: the ID Paraíso project, attached to the Signature by Ott tower. Considering that the red phase of the pandemic in São Paulo forced sales stands shut, the Company chose to launch ID Paraíso entirely remotely. This decision is justified by the underlying demand for units through the course of the pandemic, and also because of the project's special appeal to investors, who are more easily accessible through digital means. By the time of this publishing, as a subsequent event, the project counts with 91 out of its 231 units sold.

1Q21 Launches

ID Paraíso

Location: Av. Fernando

Ferrentini, Aclimação /SP

Segmentation: Residential

Standard: Smart Living

EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN

  • sold area: 40%* Units sold: 91*/231

*Update data on April 19th

2

2021 Launches

The Company started 2021 having launched the following project:

Project

Actual% EZ

Launch

Conclusion

Region

Standard

# Units

Total PSV 100%

PSV EZTEC

Quarter

Expectation

Launch

(R$ MN)

(R$ MN)

ID Paraíso

50,00%

1Q20

May/24

South Zone

Smart-Living

231

56.2

28.1

Total 1Q21

231

56.2

28.1

Total 2021

231

56.2

28.1

Launching Guidance

By the beginning of 4Q20 EZTEC emitted a Material Fact announcing the guidance for launches for the two-year term of 2020-2021, with the expectations of launching R$4 billion to R$4.5 billion, considering exclusively residential launches. Through the first 5 quarters of the period the Company launched R$1.2 billion, and that same guidance implies an expectation of R$2.8 billion to R$3.3 billion for the following 3 quarters in 2021.

As a subsequent event, already in 2Q21, the Company launched the Dream View Vila Prudente, a mid-income project with a PSV of R$ 252 million, in the East Zone of São Paulo. Even though sales first started in a remote fashion, in a commercial effort targeting exclusive clients (avant-première), the project has its own physical sales stand and should be relaunched soon at a traditional physical fashion.

On April 18th, São Paulo's sanitary control efforts were eased down from a red phase to a transition phase, whereby sale stands have resumed their presential activities, allowing the Company to proceed with its launches. With that goal, EZTEC already counts with the all due licenses from the City Hall for a launch in St. Barão de Monte Santo (PSV of R$164 million), as well as with fully-built sale stands for Arkadio (R$423 million, in Av. Santo Arcadio) and for Altta Vista Residence Resort (R$165 million, at St. Laguna).

Sales and Cancellations

Net sales in 1Q21 were R$236.1 million, decomposed in R$258.7 million of gross sales and cancellations of R$22.6 million.

Net Sales

Cumulative Net Sales

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

605

1.565

1.196

650

458

334

282

236

605

236

123

216

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

EZ Towers

Since the beginning of March, on the 3rd, up to the end of 1Q21, the State of São Paulo had been under the red phase of sanitary controls, forcing sale stands shut. Despite the fact that EZTEC offers the full path for virtual sales, the quarter's performance was still impacted negatively (16% below 4Q20). That's largely attributable to clients postponing their investment decision, with no structural harm to demand. Such circumstantial impact is more visibly felt amid ready units (31% below 4Q20), as clients prefer to await a physical visit to their prospected unit before committing to the purchase, given that condominiums have blocked brokers' access through the red phase. The pent-up demand in the city of São Paulo has been reinforced by the low pace of launches that the sector

3

has put forth through 2021 so far. That has contributed for improvements on the Company's sales performance since the last week of March and up to the date of this publishing, despite the deteriorating sanitary conditions.

In regards to the R$22.6 million cancelled in the quarter (39% below 4Q20 and 48% below 3Q20), it is worth highlighting that 44% of cancellations actually refer to downgrades, upgrades, and transfers. In other words, the act of cancelling a sale was tied to a purchase of a different unit, or even to the transferring of the amount paid to a different unit already being financed, such that there was both a sale and a cancellation registered simultaneously. With that said, the volume of cancellations reflect the proactive effort of the Company's credit recovery team to retain clients in a mutually advantageous way

Gross Sales and Cancellations per Status (% EZTEC R$ MN)

259

60

90

23

2

104

5

17

3

Gross Sales 1Q21

Cancellations 1Q21

Launches 1Q21

Stand

In Construction

Ready Units

It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 1Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights):

  • Launches 1Q21:launched in the quarter;
    (ID Paraíso)
  • Stand:projects launched in prior quarters but whose construction is yet to be started, or that was started in the quarter;
    (Eredità Parque da Mooca, Signature by Ott, Fit Casa Estação José Bonifácio, Pin, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, Gran Maia Giardino, and Gran Maia Piazza)
  • In Construction:projects whose construction has started;
    (EZ Parque da Cidade, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Fit Casa Brás, Air Brooklin, Diogo Ibirapuera, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, etc)
  • Ready units:completed projects with proper housing permit issued.
    (Cidade Maia, In Design Liberdade, Up Home Vila Mascote, Centro Empresarial Jardins do Brasil, Clima São Francisco, Jardins do Brasil residencial, Splendor Brooklin, etc.)

4

Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months:

Sales and Cancellations - LTM (R$ MN)

2.769

3.014

3.130

3.361

2.936

3.039

2.925

2.598

2.276

1.496

1.914

1.798

1.307

1.280

1.443

1.433

1.648

1.550

1.556

1.393

1.309

1.191

1.032

339

1.193

899

206

1.095

740

610

463

932

268

192

194

191

224

235

245

695

680

681

802

574

617

421

400

368

313

259

197

144

112

89

88

88

88

106

118

121

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

Gross Sales 12M (R$ MN)

Cancellations 12M (R$ MN)

Gross Sales 12M (unit)

Cancellations 12M (unit)

The following chart shows the sales oversupply calculations, weighted by EZTEC's participation, highlighting the liquidity of the projects originated by the Company:

Sales over Supply (SoS)

1Q21

1Q20

+ Initial Inventory (m²)

215,774

223,250

+ Launches in the period (m²)

0*

47,137

Launches in the period (m²)

0*

48,012

Stake Acquisitions (m²)

0

-875

= Inventory + Launches (m²)

215,774

270,387

- Net Sales in the period (m²)

27,963

49,512

Gross Sales in the period (m²)

31,016

52,145

Cancellations in the period (m²)

-3,054

-2,633

= Final Inventory (m²)

187,811

220,875

Net Sales Over Supply (%)

13.0%

18.3%

Gross Sales Over Supply (%)

14.4%

19.3%

*For this calculation, the area of ID Paraíso had already been accounted for upon the launch of Signature by Ott (4Q20), with no impact to 1Q21 SoS.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
05:58pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Pr..
PU
04/20EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Launch of Dream Vi..
PU
04/14EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Comunicado ao Mercado - Participação em W..
PU
04/08EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Launch of ID Paraí..
PU
02/22EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Material Fact - Withdrawal of EZ Inc's IP..
PU
2020EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - Transfer of Materi..
PU
2019EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Material Fact - Fourth Amendment to the S..
PU
2019EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : 2Q19 Earnings Release schedule
PU
2019EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Pr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 575 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2021 543 M 99,7 M 99,7 M
Net cash 2021 926 M 170 M 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 7 580 M 1 377 M 1 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 182
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAçõES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 48,89 BRL
Last Close Price 33,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Silvio Ernesto Zarzur CEO, Director, Chief Development Officer & EVP
Antônio Emílio Clemente Fugazza CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Ernesto Zarzur Chairman
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur Director & Technical Director
Mauro Alberto Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAçõES S.A.-22.17%1 361
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.1.11%49 691
VONOVIA SE-5.79%38 339
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.38%23 678
VINGROUP28.28%20 011
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE4.72%18 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ