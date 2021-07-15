EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 2Q21 Operating Results

EZTEC launches R$956 million of PSV and hits R$582 of gross sales in 1H21
São Paulo, July 15th, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 2Q21 results are scheduled to be released on August 12nd, 2021, after the close of the market.
Launches
Launched PSV
Cumulative Launched PSV
% EZTEC (R$ MN)
% EZTEC (R$ MN)
1802
928
993
729
1151
956
206
381
0
28
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
In the 2Q21, the Company realized the launches of Dream View Sky Resort and EZ Infinity.The first one is amiddle-incomeproject with a PSV of R$253 million, in the East Zone of São Paulo, and the second, an extremelyhigh-incomeproject with a PSV of R$675.1 million, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Although the first Dream View contracts were signed remotely, in an Avant première, this project already has itson-sitesales stand. EZ Infinity, on the other hand, has a differentiated leads list. The mockup was built at Company's headquarter and is scheduling visits, however, since it was launched at the end of the quarter the sales performance will only be observed in 3Q21.
Once the São Paulo state government, concerning the pandemic, has moved back from the red phase to the transition phase, the sales stand returned to their activities on April 18th, enabling new launches.Right now the Company is already moving to launch Arkádio (~R$450 million, on Rua Santo Arcádio, South zone of São Paulo), approved and open for sales prosecutions since July 8th, as well as the launches of Unique Garden project on Rodovia Anhanguera (~R$715 million PSV, West zone of São Paulo), and the Altta Vista Residence Resort (R$165 million, on Rua Laguna, South zone of São Paulo).
2
1H21 Launches
ID Paraíso
Dream View Sky Resort
EZ Infinity
Location: Fernando Ferrentini
Location: Alberto Ramos Ave,
Location: Achilles Masetti St,
Ave, Aclimação /SP
Vila Prudente/SP
Paraíso /SP
Segmentation: Residential
Segmentation: Residential
Segmentation: Residential
Standard: Smart Living
Standard: Middle
Standard: High
EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN
EZTEC's PSV: R$252.7 MN
EZTEC's PSV: R$675.1 MN
% sold area: 52%*
% sold area: 18,5%*
% sold area: 0%*
Units sold: 119*/231
Units sold: 82*/420
Units sold: 0*/88
*Update data on July 14th
2021 Launches
In 2021 the Company has launched the following project:
Launch
Conclusion
# Units
Total PSV
PSV EZTEC
Project
Actual% EZ
Region
Standard
100% (R$
Quarter
Expectation
Launch
(R$ MN)
MN)
ID Paraíso
50,00%
1Q20
May/24
South Zone
Smart-Living
231
56.2
28.1
Total 1Q21
231
56.2
28.1
Dream View Vila Prudente
100%
2Q20
Jun/24
East Zone
Middle
420
252.7
252.7
EZ Infinity
100%
2Q20
Aug/24
South Zone
High
88
675.1
675.1
Total 2Q21
508
927.8
927.8
Total 2021
739
984.0
955.9
3
Sales and Cancellations
Net sales in 2Q21 were R$284.7 million, decomposed in R$323.7 million of gross sales and R$39 million in cancellations.
Net Sales
Cumulative Net Sales
% EZTEC (R$ MN)
% EZTEC (R$ MN)
1.565
866
1.196
334
282
236
285
605
520
123
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Sales performance for the quarter was initially hampered by the closed sales stands. Until the reopening of the stands (which only occurred at the end of April), the weekly sales performance was, on average, close to R$22 million. However, once the dynamic in the sales stands were resumed, we saw this average increasing to close of R$27 million.Thus, it is possible to notice that once the pace of launches is resumed and, consequently, the opening of new sales stands, there is room to meet a demand that has been dammed in the city of São Paulo due to the lack of new launches that the sector has been carrying in the last quarter.
The cancellations were around R$39 million, a volume slightly higher than the previous quarter. It is worth reinforcing that 40% of these cancellations are in fact downgrades, upgrades, or transfers.In other words, we continue to observe the proactive nature of the Company's credit recovery activities in maintain clients in a mutually advantageous deal. With this, the cancellation was linked to the purchase of another unit, or even the transfer of the amount already paid to another property under financing, so the cancellation and a purchase were computed simultaneously.
Gross Sales and Cancellations per Status (% EZTEC R$ MN)
324
90
144
43
39
35
46
3
Gross Sales 2Q21
Cancellations 2Q21
Launches 2Q21
Stand
In Construction
Ready Units
It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 2Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights):
Launches 2Q21:launched in the quarter;
(Dream View Sky Resort e EZ Infinity)
Stand:projects launched in prior quarters but whose construction is yet to be started, or that was started in the quarter;
(Eredità Parque da Mooca, Signature by Ott, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, ID Paraíso)
4
In Construction:projects whose construction has started;
(EZ Parque da Cidade, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Fit Casa Brás, Air Brooklin, Diogo Ibirapuera, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, Pin, etc)
Ready units:completed projects with proper housing permit issued.
(Cidade Maia, In Design Liberdade, Up Home Vila Mascote, Centro Empresarial Jardins do Brasil, Clima São Francisco, Jardins do Brasil residencial, Splendor Brooklin, etc.)
Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months:
Sales and Cancellations - LTM (R$ MN)
2.769
3.014
3.178
3.437
3.027
3.162
3.018
2.661
2.984
2.276
1.496
1.914
1.807
1.279
1.443
1.434
1.653
1.561
1.572
1.393
1.322
1.278
1.193
1.032
899
740
206
192
1.103
610
463
932
283
310
319
330
268
196
218
695
680
681
802
339
617
400
368
313
259
197
144
112
89
88
88
92
113
126
129
142
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Gross Sales 12M (R$ MN)
Cancellations 12M (R$ MN)
Gross Sales 12M (unit)
Cancellations 12M (unit)
The following chart shows the sales oversupply calculations, weighted by EZTEC's participation, highlighting the liquidity of the projects originated by the Company:
Sales over Supply (SoS)
2Q21
2Q20
1S21
1S20
+ Initial Inventory (m²)
187,877
220,875
215,791
223,250
+ Launches in the period (m²)
56,923
0
56,923
47,137
Launches in the period (m²)
56,923
0
56,923
47,137
Stake Acquisitions (m²)
0
0
0
0
= Inventory + Launches (m²)
244,800
220,875
272,714
270,387
- Net Sales in the period (m²)
31,435
14,699
59,349
64,211
Gross Sales in the period (m²)
35,893
17,591
66,879
69,735
Cancellations in the period (m²)
-4,458
-2,892
-7,530
-5,525
= Final Inventory (m²)
213,365
206,176
213,365
206,176
Net Sales Over Supply (%)
12.8%
6.7%
21.8%
23.7%
Gross Sales Over Supply (%)
14.7%
8.0%
24.5%
25.8%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:38:03 UTC.