  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EZTC3   BREZTCACNOR0

EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(EZTC3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 2Q21 Operating Results

07/15/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
Preliminary Operational Results

2Q21

Earnings Release

August 12nd, 2021

Conference Call

in English and Portuguese

August 13th, 2021

Contact IR:

A. Emílio C. Fugazza

Pedro Tadeu T. Lourenço

Giovanna Dias

Tel.: +55 (11) 5056-8313 ri.eztec.com.br/en/

EZTEC S.A.

ON (B3: EZTC3)

Closing Price: R$ 30,53

  • shares: 227,000,000 Market Cap: R$ 6,930MN Date: 07/15/2021

EZTEC launches R$956 million of PSV and hits R$582 of gross sales in 1H21

São Paulo, July 15th, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 2Q21 results are scheduled to be released on August 12nd, 2021, after the close of the market.

Launches

Launched PSV

Cumulative Launched PSV

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

1802

928

993

729

1151

956

206

381

0

28

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

In the 2Q21, the Company realized the launches of Dream View Sky Resort and EZ Infinity.The first one is a middle-incomeproject with a PSV of R$253 million, in the East Zone of São Paulo, and the second, an extremely high-incomeproject with a PSV of R$675.1 million, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Although the first Dream View contracts were signed remotely, in an Avant première, this project already has its on-sitesales stand. EZ Infinity, on the other hand, has a differentiated leads list. The mockup was built at Company's headquarter and is scheduling visits, however, since it was launched at the end of the quarter the sales performance will only be observed in 3Q21.

Once the São Paulo state government, concerning the pandemic, has moved back from the red phase to the transition phase, the sales stand returned to their activities on April 18th, enabling new launches.Right now the Company is already moving to launch Arkádio (~R$450 million, on Rua Santo Arcádio, South zone of São Paulo), approved and open for sales prosecutions since July 8th, as well as the launches of Unique Garden project on Rodovia Anhanguera (~R$715 million PSV, West zone of São Paulo), and the Altta Vista Residence Resort (R$165 million, on Rua Laguna, South zone of São Paulo).

2

1H21 Launches

ID Paraíso

Dream View Sky Resort

EZ Infinity

Location: Fernando Ferrentini

Location: Alberto Ramos Ave,

Location: Achilles Masetti St,

Ave, Aclimação /SP

Vila Prudente/SP

Paraíso /SP

Segmentation: Residential

Segmentation: Residential

Segmentation: Residential

Standard: Smart Living

Standard: Middle

Standard: High

EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN

EZTEC's PSV: R$252.7 MN

EZTEC's PSV: R$675.1 MN

% sold area: 52%*

% sold area: 18,5%*

% sold area: 0%*

Units sold: 119*/231

Units sold: 82*/420

Units sold: 0*/88

*Update data on July 14th

2021 Launches

In 2021 the Company has launched the following project:

Launch

Conclusion

# Units

Total PSV

PSV EZTEC

Project

Actual% EZ

Region

Standard

100% (R$

Quarter

Expectation

Launch

(R$ MN)

MN)

ID Paraíso

50,00%

1Q20

May/24

South Zone

Smart-Living

231

56.2

28.1

Total 1Q21

231

56.2

28.1

Dream View Vila Prudente

100%

2Q20

Jun/24

East Zone

Middle

420

252.7

252.7

EZ Infinity

100%

2Q20

Aug/24

South Zone

High

88

675.1

675.1

Total 2Q21

508

927.8

927.8

Total 2021

739

984.0

955.9

3

Sales and Cancellations

Net sales in 2Q21 were R$284.7 million, decomposed in R$323.7 million of gross sales and R$39 million in cancellations.

Net Sales

Cumulative Net Sales

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

% EZTEC (R$ MN)

1.565

866

1.196

334

282

236

285

605

520

123

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

Sales performance for the quarter was initially hampered by the closed sales stands. Until the reopening of the stands (which only occurred at the end of April), the weekly sales performance was, on average, close to R$22 million. However, once the dynamic in the sales stands were resumed, we saw this average increasing to close of R$27 million.Thus, it is possible to notice that once the pace of launches is resumed and, consequently, the opening of new sales stands, there is room to meet a demand that has been dammed in the city of São Paulo due to the lack of new launches that the sector has been carrying in the last quarter.

The cancellations were around R$39 million, a volume slightly higher than the previous quarter. It is worth reinforcing that 40% of these cancellations are in fact downgrades, upgrades, or transfers.In other words, we continue to observe the proactive nature of the Company's credit recovery activities in maintain clients in a mutually advantageous deal. With this, the cancellation was linked to the purchase of another unit, or even the transfer of the amount already paid to another property under financing, so the cancellation and a purchase were computed simultaneously.

Gross Sales and Cancellations per Status (% EZTEC R$ MN)

324

90

144

43

39

35

46

3

Gross Sales 2Q21

Cancellations 2Q21

Launches 2Q21

Stand

In Construction

Ready Units

It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 2Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights):

  • Launches 2Q21:launched in the quarter;
    (Dream View Sky Resort e EZ Infinity)
  • Stand:projects launched in prior quarters but whose construction is yet to be started, or that was started in the quarter;
    (Eredità Parque da Mooca, Signature by Ott, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, ID Paraíso)

4

  • In Construction:projects whose construction has started;
    (EZ Parque da Cidade, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Fit Casa Brás, Air Brooklin, Diogo Ibirapuera, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, Pin, etc)
  • Ready units:completed projects with proper housing permit issued.
    (Cidade Maia, In Design Liberdade, Up Home Vila Mascote, Centro Empresarial Jardins do Brasil, Clima São Francisco, Jardins do Brasil residencial, Splendor Brooklin, etc.)

Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months:

Sales and Cancellations - LTM (R$ MN)

2.769

3.014

3.178

3.437

3.027

3.162

3.018

2.661

2.984

2.276

1.496

1.914

1.807

1.279

1.443

1.434

1.653

1.561

1.572

1.393

1.322

1.278

1.193

1.032

899

740

206

192

1.103

610

463

932

283

310

319

330

268

196

218

695

680

681

802

339

617

400

368

313

259

197

144

112

89

88

88

92

113

126

129

142

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

Gross Sales 12M (R$ MN)

Cancellations 12M (R$ MN)

Gross Sales 12M (unit)

Cancellations 12M (unit)

The following chart shows the sales oversupply calculations, weighted by EZTEC's participation, highlighting the liquidity of the projects originated by the Company:

Sales over Supply (SoS)

2Q21

2Q20

1S21

1S20

+ Initial Inventory (m²)

187,877

220,875

215,791

223,250

+ Launches in the period (m²)

56,923

0

56,923

47,137

Launches in the period (m²)

56,923

0

56,923

47,137

Stake Acquisitions (m²)

0

0

0

0

= Inventory + Launches (m²)

244,800

220,875

272,714

270,387

- Net Sales in the period (m²)

31,435

14,699

59,349

64,211

Gross Sales in the period (m²)

35,893

17,591

66,879

69,735

Cancellations in the period (m²)

-4,458

-2,892

-7,530

-5,525

= Final Inventory (m²)

213,365

206,176

213,365

206,176

Net Sales Over Supply (%)

12.8%

6.7%

21.8%

23.7%

Gross Sales Over Supply (%)

14.7%

8.0%

24.5%

25.8%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EZTec Empreendimentos e Participações SA published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
