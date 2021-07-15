EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participações S A : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 2Q21 Operating Results

Preliminary Operational Results 2Q21 Earnings Release August 12nd, 2021 Conference Call in English and Portuguese August 13th, 2021 Contact IR: A. Emílio C. Fugazza Pedro Tadeu T. Lourenço Giovanna Dias Tel.: +55 (11) 5056-8313 ri.eztec.com.br/en/ EZTEC S.A. ON (B3: EZTC3) Closing Price: R$ 30,53 shares: 227,000,000 Market Cap: R$ 6,930MN Date: 07/15/2021

EZTEC launches R$956 million of PSV and hits R$582 of gross sales in 1H21 São Paulo, July 15th, 2021 - EZTEC S.A. (BOVESPA: EZTC3; Bloomberg; EZTC3:BZ), announces the preview of the operating results for the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). The results presented here are managerial and are subject to external audit review. The 2Q21 results are scheduled to be released on August 12nd, 2021, after the close of the market. Launches Launched PSV Cumulative Launched PSV % EZTEC (R$ MN) % EZTEC (R$ MN) 1802 928 993 729 1151 956 206 381 0 28 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 In the 2Q21, the Company realized the launches of Dream View Sky Resort and EZ Infinity.The first one is a middle-incomeproject with a PSV of R$253 million, in the East Zone of São Paulo, and the second, an extremely high-incomeproject with a PSV of R$675.1 million, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Although the first Dream View contracts were signed remotely, in an Avant première, this project already has its on-sitesales stand. EZ Infinity, on the other hand, has a differentiated leads list. The mockup was built at Company's headquarter and is scheduling visits, however, since it was launched at the end of the quarter the sales performance will only be observed in 3Q21. Once the São Paulo state government, concerning the pandemic, has moved back from the red phase to the transition phase, the sales stand returned to their activities on April 18th, enabling new launches.Right now the Company is already moving to launch Arkádio (~R$450 million, on Rua Santo Arcádio, South zone of São Paulo), approved and open for sales prosecutions since July 8th, as well as the launches of Unique Garden project on Rodovia Anhanguera (~R$715 million PSV, West zone of São Paulo), and the Altta Vista Residence Resort (R$165 million, on Rua Laguna, South zone of São Paulo). 2

1H21 Launches ID Paraíso Dream View Sky Resort EZ Infinity Location: Fernando Ferrentini Location: Alberto Ramos Ave, Location: Achilles Masetti St, Ave, Aclimação /SP Vila Prudente/SP Paraíso /SP Segmentation: Residential Segmentation: Residential Segmentation: Residential Standard: Smart Living Standard: Middle Standard: High EZTEC's PSV: R$28.1 MN EZTEC's PSV: R$252.7 MN EZTEC's PSV: R$675.1 MN % sold area: 52%* % sold area: 18,5%* % sold area: 0%* Units sold: 119*/231 Units sold: 82*/420 Units sold: 0*/88 *Update data on July 14th 2021 Launches In 2021 the Company has launched the following project: Launch Conclusion # Units Total PSV PSV EZTEC Project Actual% EZ Region Standard 100% (R$ Quarter Expectation Launch (R$ MN) MN) ID Paraíso 50,00% 1Q20 May/24 South Zone Smart-Living 231 56.2 28.1 Total 1Q21 231 56.2 28.1 Dream View Vila Prudente 100% 2Q20 Jun/24 East Zone Middle 420 252.7 252.7 EZ Infinity 100% 2Q20 Aug/24 South Zone High 88 675.1 675.1 Total 2Q21 508 927.8 927.8 Total 2021 739 984.0 955.9 3

Sales and Cancellations Net sales in 2Q21 were R$284.7 million, decomposed in R$323.7 million of gross sales and R$39 million in cancellations. Net Sales Cumulative Net Sales % EZTEC (R$ MN) % EZTEC (R$ MN) 1.565 866 1.196 334 282 236 285 605 520 123 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Sales performance for the quarter was initially hampered by the closed sales stands. Until the reopening of the stands (which only occurred at the end of April), the weekly sales performance was, on average, close to R$22 million. However, once the dynamic in the sales stands were resumed, we saw this average increasing to close of R$27 million.Thus, it is possible to notice that once the pace of launches is resumed and, consequently, the opening of new sales stands, there is room to meet a demand that has been dammed in the city of São Paulo due to the lack of new launches that the sector has been carrying in the last quarter. The cancellations were around R$39 million, a volume slightly higher than the previous quarter. It is worth reinforcing that 40% of these cancellations are in fact downgrades, upgrades, or transfers.In other words, we continue to observe the proactive nature of the Company's credit recovery activities in maintain clients in a mutually advantageous deal. With this, the cancellation was linked to the purchase of another unit, or even the transfer of the amount already paid to another property under financing, so the cancellation and a purchase were computed simultaneously. Gross Sales and Cancellations per Status (% EZTEC R$ MN) 324 90 144 43 39 35 46 3 Gross Sales 2Q21 Cancellations 2Q21 Launches 2Q21 Stand In Construction Ready Units It's worth noting that the former 'launches' category status was subdivided into Launches 2Q21 and Stand. This segmentation is based on the assumptions below (accompanied by examples of the quarter's commercial highlights): Launches 2Q21: launched in the quarter;

(Dream View Sky Resort e EZ Infinity)

launched in the quarter; (Dream View Sky Resort e EZ Infinity) Stand: projects launched in prior quarters but whose construction is yet to be started, or that was started in the quarter;

(Eredità Parque da Mooca, Signature by Ott, Meu Mundo Estação Mooca, ID Paraíso) 4

In Construction: projects whose construction has started;

(EZ Parque da Cidade, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Fit Casa Brás, Air Brooklin, Diogo Ibirapuera, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, Pin, etc)

projects whose construction has started; (EZ Parque da Cidade, Jardins do Brasil - Reserva JB, Fit Casa Brás, Air Brooklin, Diogo Ibirapuera, Fit Casa Alto do Ipiranga, Pin, etc) Ready units: completed projects with proper housing permit issued.

(Cidade Maia, In Design Liberdade, Up Home Vila Mascote, Centro Empresarial Jardins do Brasil, Clima São Francisco, Jardins do Brasil residencial, Splendor Brooklin, etc.) Guided by the transparency and continuity, the graph below discloses gross sales and cancellation figures, accumulated over 12 months: Sales and Cancellations - LTM (R$ MN) 2.769 3.014 3.178 3.437 3.027 3.162 3.018 2.661 2.984 2.276 1.496 1.914 1.807 1.279 1.443 1.434 1.653 1.561 1.572 1.393 1.322 1.278 1.193 1.032 899 740 206 192 1.103 610 463 932 283 310 319 330 268 196 218 695 680 681 802 339 617 400 368 313 259 197 144 112 89 88 88 92 113 126 129 142 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Gross Sales 12M (R$ MN) Cancellations 12M (R$ MN) Gross Sales 12M (unit) Cancellations 12M (unit) The following chart shows the sales oversupply calculations, weighted by EZTEC's participation, highlighting the liquidity of the projects originated by the Company: Sales over Supply (SoS) 2Q21 2Q20 1S21 1S20 + Initial Inventory (m²) 187,877 220,875 215,791 223,250 + Launches in the period (m²) 56,923 0 56,923 47,137 Launches in the period (m²) 56,923 0 56,923 47,137 Stake Acquisitions (m²) 0 0 0 0 = Inventory + Launches (m²) 244,800 220,875 272,714 270,387 - Net Sales in the period (m²) 31,435 14,699 59,349 64,211 Gross Sales in the period (m²) 35,893 17,591 66,879 69,735 Cancellations in the period (m²) -4,458 -2,892 -7,530 -5,525 = Final Inventory (m²) 213,365 206,176 213,365 206,176 Net Sales Over Supply (%) 12.8% 6.7% 21.8% 23.7% Gross Sales Over Supply (%) 14.7% 8.0% 24.5% 25.8% 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.