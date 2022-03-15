Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    EZZ   AU0000130569

EZZ LIFE SCIENCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EZZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EZZ Life Science : 1H FY22 Results Presentation

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
only1H FY22 Results

usePresentation

nalWednesday, 16 March 2022

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited ACN 608 363 604 (Company). By accepting a copy of this document you warrant and undertake to the Company that you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions set out below.

This document is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offer document under Australian law or under any other law and has not been filed, registered or approved by regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction. This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire any shares in the Company. The information contained in this document is not intended to be relied upon as advice or a recommendation to investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, taxation situation or needs of any particular investor. An investor must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this document but must make its own assessment of the Company and conduct its own investigations and

onlyanal sis. Investors should assess their own individual financial circumstances and consider talking to a financial adviser, professional adviser or consultant before making any investment decision. The information contained in this document is supplied in summary form and does not contain all information necessary to make an investment decision.

Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents or advisers (Limited Party) makes any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to or takes responsibility for, the accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions, forecasts, reports, estimates and conclusions contained in this document. No Limited Party represe ts or warrants that this document is complete or that it contains all information about the Company that a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Compa y. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each Limited Party expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault, negligence or omission on the part of any person, for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, information contained in this document or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Certain statements in this document constitute forward looking statements and comments about future events, including with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business f the C mpany and certain plans and objectives of the management of the Company. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only, and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Given these uncertainties,

useyou are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. Past performance is not indicative of future performance and no guarantee of future returns is implied or given. Nothing contained in this document nor any information made available to you is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee as to the past, present or the future p rformance of the Company. No Limited Party or any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or likelihood of the fulfilment of any forward-looking statements, or gives any assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward looking statements in this document will occur.

nal

AGENDA

only

Section

Topic

Presenter

1

Executive summary

Mark Qin, Interim CEO, COO and co-founder

2

Company overview

Mark Qin, Interim CEO, COO and co-founder

3

Financial information

Anthony Guarna, CFO

usenal

4

Growth strategy

Mark Qin, Interim CEO, COO and co-founder

5

Outlook

Mark Qin, Interim CEO, COO and co-founder

Page

01 - 03

04 - 07

08 - 12

13 - 17

18

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

only

Mark Qin,

Interim CEO, COO and co-founder, EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited

Section

Topic

1.1

Operating and financial overview

usenal

1.2

Value creating strategy

1.3

Delivering returns to shareholders

Page

01

02

03

1.1 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Revenue

$6.2M

Down by 50.5% from 1H FY21

only

Gross Margin

47.9%

Down from 58.1% in 1H FY21

1

Excl ding other income

use

2

Excluding lease liabilities

EBITDA 1

NPAT

EPS

$0.1M

$0.1M

0.24c

Down by 95.6% from 1H FY21

Down by 91.8% from 1H FY21

Down by 94.1% from 1H FY21

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Debt 2

Interim Dividend Per Share

$8.9M

Nil

Nil

Up by 1.0% from 30 June 2021

Declared

nal

01

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22,3 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net income 2021 2,03 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net cash 2021 8,77 M 6,31 M 6,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 12,8 M 9,23 M 9,23 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart EZZ LIFE SCIENCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EZZ LIFE SCIENCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Qiz Hou Qin Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Brent Goldman Chief Financial Officer
Glenn Cross Chairman
Hao Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ivan Oshry Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EZZ LIFE SCIENCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.18%9
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.36%451 419
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.49%309 939
PFIZER INC.-11.52%293 820
ABBVIE INC.12.33%269 027
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-2.61%242 731