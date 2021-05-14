F C C : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021(under IFRS)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 142 B 1 294 M 1 294 M Net income 2021 3 767 M 34,4 M 34,4 M Net cash 2021 38 121 M 348 M 348 M P/E ratio 2021 22,0x Yield 2021 2,58% Capitalization 83 128 M 758 M 760 M EV / Sales 2021 0,32x EV / Sales 2022 0,22x Nbr of Employees 8 718 Free-Float 60,3% Chart F.C.C. CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends F.C.C. CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 2 360,00 JPY Last Close Price 1 667,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 62,0% Spread / Average Target 41,6% Spread / Lowest Target 20,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Yoshitaka Saito President & Representative Director Toshimichi Matsuda Chairman Takajiro Matsumoto Director, Chief Compliance & Information Officer Kazumoto Sugiyama Independent Outside Director Yoshinori Tsuji Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) F.C.C. CO., LTD. -6.51% 756 DENSO CORPORATION 15.75% 50 184 APTIV PLC 5.10% 37 034 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 24.58% 28 630 CONTINENTAL AG -7.60% 27 054 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 8.41% 22 603