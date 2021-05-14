F C C : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021(under IFRS)

Yoshitaka Saito, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Yasutaka Oishi, Operating Officer, Head of Management and Administration
TEL: +81-53-523-2400
Scheduled date for holding ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 22, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 23, 2021
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 24, 2021
Preparation of supplementary results briefing material on consolidated financial results: Yes
Holding of financial results presentation meeting:Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit
Total
Profit before
attributable to
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Profit
comprehensive
income taxes
owners of
income
parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
March 31, 2021
146,157
(14.6)
6,966
(11.8)
8,313
25.0
4,644
15.3
4,462
13.8
12,067
－
March 31, 2020
171,060
(3.7)
7,896
(50.2)
6,653
(59.7)
4,028
(66.3)
3,921
(66.7)
(2,068)
－
Ratio of profit to
Ratio of profit
Ratio of operating
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
equity attributable
before income
profit to sales
per share
per share
to owners of
taxes to total
revenue
parent
assets
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
89.81
－
3.6
4.9
4.8
March 31, 2020
78.92
－
3.2
4.0
4.6
Reference: Share of profit (loss) in investments accounted for using the equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥(19) million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
¥(15) million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Ratio of equity
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
owners of parent to
total assets
per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
175,644
131,996
130,239
74.1
2,621.16
March 31, 2020
161,727
122,486
120,869
74.7
2,432.56
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash flows from
Net cash flows from
Net cash flows from
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents at end of
activities
activities
activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2021
12,971
(8,522)
(3,175)
39,607
March 31, 2020
25,079
(10,597)
(8,990)
35,350
2. Cash dividends
Annual cash dividends per share
Ratio of
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Total cash
Dividend
equity
Fiscal
dividends
payout ratio
attributable to
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
owners of
end
end
end
parent
(Consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
March 31, 2020
-
29.00
-
29.00
58.00
2,881
73.5
2.3
March 31, 2021
-
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
1,987
44.5
1.6
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
-
26.00
-
26.00
52.00
27.2
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit before
Profit attributable
Basic
Sales revenue
Operating profit
Profit
to owners of
earnings
income taxes
parent
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Six months ending
83,000
39.9
6,000
－
6,200
－
4,100
－
4,000
－
80.50
September 30, 2021
Fiscal year ending
168,000
14.9
13,500
93.8
14,000
68.4
9,700
108.8
9,500
112.9
191.19
March 31, 2022
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: None
Excluded:None
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above:
None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(3) Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)
a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
52,644,030 shares
As of March 31, 2020
52,644,030 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
2,956,232 shares
As of March 31, 2020
2,956,099 shares
c. Average number of shares during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
49,687,904 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
49,688,010 shares
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2021
34,224
(10.7)
(1,511)
-
3,175
26.9
1,050
-
March 31, 2020
38,337
(6.2)
(134)
-
2,503
(60.2)
(179)
-
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
21.15
-
March 31, 2020
(3.61)
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
80,133
66,153
82.6
1,331.38
March 31, 2020
82,768
65,953
79.7
1,327.36
Reference: Equity
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥66,153 million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
¥65,953 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special mattersCaution regardingforward-lookingstatements
The forward-looking statements including earnings forecasts contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual business and other results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
How to obtain supplementary results briefing material on consolidated financial results
The Company plans to hold a financial results presentation meeting on May 13, 2021. The Company also plans to post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting promptly after the meeting is held.
Consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated statement of financial position
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
35,350
39,607
Trade and other receivables
24,229
31,710
Other financial assets
2,114
4,493
Inventories
19,366
21,276
Other current assets
1,697
2,459
Total current assets
82,759
99,548
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
61,491
57,570
Goodwill and intangible assets
4,520
3,934
Investments accounted for using the equity method
63
152
Other financial assets
10,374
12,076
Deferred tax assets
2,388
2,213
Other non-current assets
129
148
Total non-current assets
78,968
76,096
Total assets
161,727
175,644
