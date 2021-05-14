Log in
    7296   JP3166900005

F.C.C. CO., LTD.

(7296)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F C C : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2021(under IFRS)

05/14/2021 | 10:45am EDT
Note:

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of

any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(under IFRS)

April 28, 2021

Company name:

F.C.C. CO., LTD.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

7296

URL:

https://www.fcc-net.co.jp/

Representative:

Yoshitaka Saito, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Yasutaka Oishi, Operating Officer, Head of Management and Administration

TEL: +81-53-523-2400

Scheduled date for holding ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 22, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 23, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 24, 2021

Preparation of supplementary results briefing material on consolidated financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting:Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts rounded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit

Total

Profit before

attributable to

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Profit

comprehensive

income taxes

owners of

income

parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

March 31, 2021

146,157

(14.6)

6,966

(11.8)

8,313

25.0

4,644

15.3

4,462

13.8

12,067

March 31, 2020

171,060

(3.7)

7,896

(50.2)

6,653

(59.7)

4,028

(66.3)

3,921

(66.7)

(2,068)

Ratio of profit to

Ratio of profit

Ratio of operating

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

equity attributable

before income

profit to sales

per share

per share

to owners of

taxes to total

revenue

parent

assets

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

89.81

3.6

4.9

4.8

March 31, 2020

78.92

3.2

4.0

4.6

Reference: Share of profit (loss) in investments accounted for using the equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥(19) million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

¥(15) million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Ratio of equity

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

owners of parent to

total assets

per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

175,644

131,996

130,239

74.1

2,621.16

March 31, 2020

161,727

122,486

120,869

74.7

2,432.56

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash flows from

Net cash flows from

Net cash flows from

Cash and cash

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

(used in) financing

equivalents at end of

activities

activities

activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2021

12,971

(8,522)

(3,175)

39,607

March 31, 2020

25,079

(10,597)

(8,990)

35,350

2. Cash dividends

Annual cash dividends per share

Ratio of

dividends to

First

Second

Third

Total cash

Dividend

equity

Fiscal

dividends

payout ratio

attributable to

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

owners of

end

end

end

parent

(Consolidated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

March 31, 2020

-

29.00

-

29.00

58.00

2,881

73.5

2.3

March 31, 2021

-

20.00

-

20.00

40.00

1,987

44.5

1.6

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

-

26.00

-

26.00

52.00

27.2

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit before

Profit attributable

Basic

Sales revenue

Operating profit

Profit

to owners of

earnings

income taxes

parent

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Six months ending

83,000

39.9

6,000

6,200

4,100

4,000

80.50

September 30, 2021

Fiscal year ending

168,000

14.9

13,500

93.8

14,000

68.4

9,700

108.8

9,500

112.9

191.19

March 31, 2022

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included: None
    Excluded:None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above:

None

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(3) Number of shares issued (ordinary shares)

a. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

52,644,030 shares

As of March 31, 2020

52,644,030 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

2,956,232 shares

As of March 31, 2020

2,956,099 shares

c. Average number of shares during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

49,687,904 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

49,688,010 shares

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2021

34,224

(10.7)

(1,511)

-

3,175

26.9

1,050

-

March 31, 2020

38,337

(6.2)

(134)

-

2,503

(60.2)

(179)

-

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

21.15

-

March 31, 2020

(3.61)

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

80,133

66,153

82.6

1,331.38

March 31, 2020

82,768

65,953

79.7

1,327.36

Reference: Equity

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥66,153 million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

¥65,953 million

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters Caution regarding forward-lookingstatements
    The forward-looking statements including earnings forecasts contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and are not intended as the Company's commitment to achieve such forecasts. Actual business and other results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
    How to obtain supplementary results briefing material on consolidated financial results
    The Company plans to hold a financial results presentation meeting on May 13, 2021. The Company also plans to post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting promptly after the meeting is held.

Consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated statement of financial position

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

35,350

39,607

Trade and other receivables

24,229

31,710

Other financial assets

2,114

4,493

Inventories

19,366

21,276

Other current assets

1,697

2,459

Total current assets

82,759

99,548

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

61,491

57,570

Goodwill and intangible assets

4,520

3,934

Investments accounted for using the equity method

63

152

Other financial assets

10,374

12,076

Deferred tax assets

2,388

2,213

Other non-current assets

129

148

Total non-current assets

78,968

76,096

Total assets

161,727

175,644

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

F.C.C. Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:44:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
