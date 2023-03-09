F&C Investment Trust : Full Year Accounts

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in F&C Investment Trust PLC please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, immediately to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of shares, you should retain these documents.

It's a diverse portfolio strategy that also gives investors exposure to a range of well managed private equity funds and co-investments. Whether you're new to investing or looking to add a firm foundation to your existing portfolio, our approach could be right for you.

Our focus has never wavered since the day we were founded in 1868. Our approach aims to deliver long- term growth in capital and income. To achieve this, we invest on the world's major and developing stock markets in the shares of established companies, strong newcomers and rising stars.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company' or 'FCIT' or 'F&C') was founded in 1868 as the first investment trust with the purpose of providing the investor of more moderate means access to the same opportunities and advantages as the very largest investors.

This purpose continues today, providing a foundation for the long-term investment needs of large and small investors through a diversified, convenient and cost effective global investment choice.

Our objective is to achieve long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing primarily in an internationally diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, combined with the use of gearing.

Our approach is designed to obtain the investment performance benefits from a range of individually concentrated global and regional portfolios alongside the diversification benefits of lower risk and lower volatility achieved by managing these portfolios in combination. Offering a globally diversified portfolio of growth assets, the Company aims to be a core investment choice through all available channels.

The Company continues to evolve, allowing it to keep pace with new investment opportunities and maintain its relevance in today's world. A commitment has been made to transition the Company's portfolio to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, at the latest. The Company is suitable for retail investors in the UK, professionally advised private clients and institutional investors who seek growth in capital and income from investment in global markets and who understand and are willing to accept the risks, as well as the rewards, of exposure to equities.

The Company is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 12901

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371

