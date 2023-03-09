Advanced search
    FRCL   GB0003466074

F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(FRCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:23:04 2023-03-09 am EST
960.50 GBX   -0.57%
F&C Investment Trust : Full Year Accounts

03/09/2023 | 04:12am EST
ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

CONTENTS

Strategic Report

Company Overview

Financial Highlights Chairman's Statement Fund Manager's Review

Our Approach to Responsible Investment Twenty Largest Listed Equity Holdings Ten Year Record

Business Review

Purpose, Values and Investment Objective Section 172 Statement

Key Stakeholder and Shareholder Engagement Principal Policies

Key Performance Indicators

Principal and Emerging Risks Long-Term Viability

Governance Report

2023-24 Financial Calendar

2

Annual General Meeting

27 April 2023

3

4

Final dividend for 2022 payable

11 May 2023

8

Interim Results for 2023 announced

end July 2023

16

First interim dividend for 2023 payable

August 2023

26

Second interim dividend for 2023 payable

November 2023

28

Third interim dividend for 2023 payable

February 2024

30

30

Final Results for 2023 announced

March 2024

32

Final dividend for 2023 payable

May 2024

33

35

38

40

43

Board of Directors

45

Directors' Report

47

Corporate Governance Report

53

Report of the Management Engagement

Committee

56

Report of the Nomination Committee

58

Report of the Audit Committee

59

Directors' Remuneration Report

65

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

69

Independent Auditor's Report

70

Financial Report

Income Statement

78

Statement of Changes in Equity

79

Balance Sheet

80

Statement of Cash Flows

81

Notes to the Accounts

82

Notice of Annual General Meeting

107

Other Information

Management and Advisers

112

Additional Information for Shareholders

113

How to Invest

114

Alternative Performance Measures

115

Glossary of Terms

118

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised financial adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your ordinary shares in F&C Investment Trust PLC please forward this document, together with the accompanying documents, immediately to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of shares, you should retain these documents.

TRUE TO OUR GOAL FOR OVER 150 YEARS

Our focus has never wavered since the day we were founded in 1868. Our approach aims to deliver long- term growth in capital and income. To achieve this, we invest on the world's major and developing stock markets in the shares of established companies, strong newcomers and rising stars.

It's a diverse portfolio strategy that also gives investors exposure to a range of well managed private equity funds and co-investments. Whether you're new to investing or looking to add a firm foundation to your existing portfolio, our approach could be right for you.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company' or 'FCIT' or 'F&C') was founded in 1868 as the first investment trust with the purpose of providing the investor of more moderate means access to the same opportunities and advantages as the very largest investors.

This purpose continues today, providing a foundation for the long-term investment needs of large and small investors through a diversified, convenient and cost effective global investment choice.

Our objective is to achieve long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing primarily in an internationally diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, combined with the use of gearing.

Our approach is designed to obtain the investment performance benefits from a range of individually concentrated global and regional portfolios alongside the diversification benefits of lower risk and lower volatility achieved by managing these portfolios in combination. Offering a globally diversified portfolio of growth assets, the Company aims to be a core investment choice through all available channels.

The Company continues to evolve, allowing it to keep pace with new investment opportunities and maintain its relevance in today's world. A commitment has been made to transition the Company's portfolio to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, at the latest. The Company is suitable for retail investors in the UK, professionally advised private clients and institutional investors who seek growth in capital and income from investment in global markets and who understand and are willing to accept the risks, as well as the rewards, of exposure to equities.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT FANDC.COM

The Company is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 12901

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800W6B18ZHTNG7371

DIVIDEND

HERO

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Such statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are up to date as at the date of this report and are based on the Directors' current view and on information available to them as at that date. There is no obligation to update the statements and nothing should be construed as a profit forecast.

2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic Report

-0.9%

52nd

-0.9% Share Price Total Return*

Annual dividend*† per share up by 5.5% to 13.5p, our 52nd consecutive annual increase

-5.3%

3.0%

Net Asset Value Total Return* (with debt at market value) of -5.3%, which was ahead of the return from our benchmark, the FTSE All-World Index, of -7.7%

Our Discount* to NAV, moved from 7.3% to end the year at 3.0%

DELIVERING LONG-TERM GROWTH IN CAPITAL AND INCOME

In the last ten years the Company has grown a £1,000 investment, with dividends reinvested, to £3,407.

Mid-market price per share at 31 December -

Net asset value* per share with debt at market

pence

value at 31 December - pence

1,000

1,000

900

900

800

800

700

700

600

600

500

500

400

400

300

300

200

200

100

100

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

A dividend has been paid every year since inception and has increased every year for the past 52 years. Over the last ten years it has increased by 58.8% (4.7% compound per annum), compared with inflation of 30.3% (2.7% compound per annum).

Share price discount/premium* to net asset value* at 31 December - %

2

0

-2

-4

-6

-8

-10

-12

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Total dividends*† per share - pence

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Potential investors are reminded that the value of investments and the income from dividends may go down as well as up and investors may not receive back the full amount invested. Tax benefits may vary as a result of statutory changes and their value will depend on individual circumstances.

* See Alternative Performance Measures on page 115.

† The final dividend for 2022 is subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

F&C Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
