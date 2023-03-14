Advanced search
    FRCL   GB0003466074

F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(FRCL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:12:20 2023-03-14 am EDT
917.50 GBX   +0.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F&C Investment Trust takes GBP4.5 million hit from SVB crash

03/14/2023 | 09:04am EDT
F&C Investment Trust PLC - aims for long-term growth and income by investing in listed equities globally - Writes off entire value of stake in collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. The 51,453 shares it held had been valued at GBP4.5 million, representing 0.09% of F&C Investment Trust's total portfolio. It noted this means the loss is considered to be "immaterial". US authorities shut down SVB last Friday, after it made a huge loss of the sale of US Treasuries. This marked the US's biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Current stock price: 919.00 pence

12-month change: up 13%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 0.22% 919 Delayed Quote.1.44%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 -432 M -525 M -525 M
Net income 2022 -491 M -597 M -597 M
Net Debt 2022 279 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,59x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 4 754 M 5 778 M 5 778 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 -11,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
F&C Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,17
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Beatrice Hannah Millicent Hollond Chairman
Francesca Eva Ecsery Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Stephen Knapp Independent Non-Executive Director
Quintin Rupert Salter Price Independent Non-Executive Director
Tom Joy Independent Non-Executive Director
