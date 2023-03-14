F&C Investment Trust takes GBP4.5 million hit from SVB crash

F&C Investment Trust PLC - aims for long-term growth and income by investing in listed equities globally - Writes off entire value of stake in collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. The 51,453 shares it held had been valued at GBP4.5 million, representing 0.09% of F&C Investment Trust's total portfolio. It noted this means the loss is considered to be "immaterial". US authorities shut down SVB last Friday, after it made a huge loss of the sale of US Treasuries. This marked the US's biggest banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Current stock price: 919.00 pence

12-month change: up 13%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

