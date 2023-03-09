Advanced search
    FRCL   GB0003466074

F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(FRCL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:54:18 2023-03-09 am EST
957.00 GBX   -0.93%
05:24aF&C Investment Trust tops benchmark, lifts dividend in tricky 2022
AN
04:12aF&c Investment Trust : Full Year Accounts
PU
03:29aF&C Investment Trust Swings to Loss in FY22
MT
Summary 
Summary

F&C Investment Trust tops benchmark, lifts dividend in tricky 2022

03/09/2023 | 05:24am EST
(Alliance News) - F&C Investment Trust PLC on Thursday said it beat its benchmark in 2022, a year when market sentiment was dominated by inflation worries, interest rate hikes and the war in Ukraine.

F&C's net asset value per share declined by 11% to 896.94 pence at the end of 2022, from 1,002.49 in 2021.

Shares in the company were 0.9% lower at 957.01p each in London on Thursday morning.

The company holds stakes in firms such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

"Throughout 2022, rising inflation and interest rates, in conjunction with geopolitical volatility, weighed on global equities and resulted in valuations falling sharply over the course of the year. The exiting of a low interest rate world has fundamentally changed the investment environment and we will likely continue to see pressure on parts of the equity market," Fund Manager Paul Niven said.

It reported a NAV total return of minus 5.3%, beating the FTSE All-World Index which returned negative 7.7%.

F&C declared a final dividend of 3.9p per share, up 2.6% from 3.8p. It lifted its total payout by 5.5% to 13.5p per share from 12.8p.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.40% 93.92 Delayed Quote.11.81%
APPLE INC. 0.84% 152.87 Delayed Quote.16.68%
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC -0.93% 957.634 Delayed Quote.6.86%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.18% 253.7 Delayed Quote.5.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 957 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2021 919 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net Debt 2021 497 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,36x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 5 008 M 5 933 M 5 933 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,39x
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
F&C Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,66
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Beatrice Hannah Millicent Hollond Chairman
Francesca Eva Ecsery Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Stephen Knapp Independent Non-Executive Director
Quintin Rupert Salter Price Independent Non-Executive Director
Tom Joy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F&C INVESTMENT TRUST PLC6.86%5 933
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.68%4 328
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-3.54%329
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-0.90%42