    A007700   KR7007700008

F&F HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(A007700)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
20050.00 KRW   +0.65%
05:46pFaraday Future plans reverse stock split and delays EV deliveries
RE
05:46pFaraday Future plans reverse stock split
RE
05/31EV maker Faraday Future launches limited edition FF 91 2.0 for $309,000
RE
Faraday Future plans reverse stock split

06/16/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
Faraday Future's luxury electric car FF91 is seen at the company's headquarters in Gardena

June 16 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Friday it was planning a reverse stock split for a broader range of financing opportunities.

The reverse stock split proposal includes a range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-90 shares of outstanding common stock. The final ratio will be determined by the Board following stockholder approval.

The company also pushed back the phase 2 delivery of its FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle from the end of the second quarter to August 2023.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
F&F CO., LTD 3.52% 135200 End-of-day quote.-6.44%
F&F HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.65% 20050 End-of-day quote.-34.15%
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC. 12.48% 0.4498 Delayed Quote.37.75%
