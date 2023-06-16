Faraday Future plans reverse stock split

June 16 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Faraday
Future Intelligent Electric said on Friday it was
planning a reverse stock split for a broader range of financing
opportunities.
The reverse stock split proposal includes a range between
1-for-2 and 1-for-90 shares of outstanding common stock. The
final ratio will be determined by the Board following
stockholder approval.
The company also pushed back the phase 2 delivery of its FF
91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicle from the end of the second
quarter to August 2023.
(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)