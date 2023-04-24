Advanced search
    FG   US30190A1043

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE, INC.

(FG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:58:46 2023-04-24 am EDT
18.53 USD   -2.35%
F&G Annuities & Life : Management Change - Form 8-K

04/24/2023 | 09:27am EDT
fg-20230420

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
Current Report
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
April 20, 2023
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
001-41490
(Commission File Number)
Delaware 85-2487422
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation) 		(IRS Employer Identification Number)
801 Grand Avenue, Suite 2600
Des Moines, Iowa50309
(Addresses of Principal Executive Offices)
(515) 330-3340
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
F&G Common Stock, $0.001 par value FG New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On April 20, 2023, Scott Cochran, President of Institutional & New Markets of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (the "Company" or "F&G"), provided notification of his intent to leave the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Cochran's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company, and he has agreed to stay with the Company until the end of the calendar year.

Mr. Cochran will serve as a non-Section 16 Officer, in the capacity of Special Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer of F&G, effective immediately and until his departure. His responsibilities will include advising on a range of strategic matters, as well as ensuring a smooth transition of his previous responsibilities.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.
Date: April 24, 2023 By: /s/ Jodi Ahlman
Name: Jodi Ahlman
Title: General Counsel & Secretary


Attachments

Disclaimer

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
