F&G Annuities & Life : Management Change - Form 8-K

April 20, 2023

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers





On April 20, 2023, Scott Cochran, President of Institutional & New Markets of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (the "Company" or "F&G"), provided notification of his intent to leave the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Cochran's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Company, and he has agreed to stay with the Company until the end of the calendar year.





Mr. Cochran will serve as a non-Section 16 Officer, in the capacity of Special Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer of F&G, effective immediately and until his departure. His responsibilities will include advising on a range of strategic matters, as well as ensuring a smooth transition of his previous responsibilities.





