F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. qualifies as an "SME" as per article 1, paragraph 1, letter w-quater.1) of the CFA

FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A. QUALIFIES AS AN "SME" AS PER ARTICLE 1,

PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER W-QUATER.1) OF THE CFA

Pero, February 2, 2021 - As per Article 2-ter of the Regulation adopted with CONSOB motion No. 11971 of May 14, 1999 (the "Issuers' Regulation"), it is announced that Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila") now qualifies as an "SME" in accordance with Article 1, paragraph 1, letter w- quater.1), of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 (the "CFA"), as the market capitalisation of Fila relating to the year 2020 (calculated in compliance with Article 2-ter, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulations) was lower than the threshold established by Article 1, paragraph 1, letter w- quater.1), of the Consolidated Finance Act.

In light of this, Fila has been included in the list of "SME issuers of listed shares", updated to January 31, 2021, published by CONSOB on its website at www.consob.it/web/area-pubblica/emittenti- quotati-pmi.

The acquisition of "SME" status by Fila requires the raising of the minimum threshold for significant shareholdings, to be communicated as per Article 120 of the Consolidated Finance Act, from 3% to 5% of the voting share capital.

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of Euro

687.9 million in 2019, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga Company and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri , Daler- Rowney, Canson, Princeton, Strathmore and Arches. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all.

F.I.L.A. currently operates through 22 production facilities (of which 2 in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs over 9,500.