F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.

(FILA)
F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : February 11th - CET 4PM - PR F.I.L.A. S.p.A. Compliance with new Corporate Governance Code

02/11/2021 | 12:55pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

COMPLIANCE WITH NEW CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE

Pero, February 11, 2020 - It is announced that the Board of Directors of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila") today approved compliance with the new Corporate Governance Code for listed companies, approved by the Corporate Governance Committee promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and published on January 31, 2020.

FILA will inform the market on the manner of applying the new Corporate Governance Code for listed companies in the Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure Report which will be published in 2022.

* * *

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of Euro 687.4 million in 2019, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga Company and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri , Daler-Rowney, Canson, Princeton, Strathmore and Arches.Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all.

F.I.L.A. currently operates through 22 production facilities (of which 2 in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs over 10,000.

* * *

For further information:

F.I.L.A. Investor Relations

Stefano De Rosa - Investor Relations Officer Francesca Cocco - Investor Relations ir@fila.it

(+39) 02 38105206

For financial communication:

Community Strategic Communications Advisers Tel. (+39) 02 89404231 fila@communitygroup.it

F.I.L.A Press Office Cantiere di Comunicazione

Eleonora Galli: (+39) 02 87383180 -186 - mob: (+39) 331 9511099 e.galli@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Antonella Laudadio: (+39) 02 87383180 -189 a.laudadio@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Disclaimer

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 17:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 613 M 743 M 743 M
Net income 2020 16,6 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2020 527 M 638 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 477 M 579 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,68 €
Last Close Price 9,35 €
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Candela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano de Rosa CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giovanni Gorno Tempini Chairman
Francesca Prandstraller Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.1.96%579
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.10.21%14 024
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED13.48%6 604
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.11.57%3 769
BRADY CORPORATION-4.96%2 611
BIC3.33%2 601
