F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : .I.L.A. S.p.A. Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by F.I.L.A. S.p.A. ("F.I.L.A." or the "Company"), for information purposes only, exclusively with the aim of assisting you to understand and assess F.I.L.A.'s activities. Statements contained in this presentation, particularly regarding any possible or assumed future performance of the F.I.L.A. Group, are or may be forward-looking statements based on F.I.L.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond F.I.L.A.'s control. These risks, uncertainties and factors may cause F.I.L.A.'s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements (and from past results, performances or achievements). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Consequently, F.I.L.A. and its management can give no assurance regarding the future accuracy of the estimates of future performance set forth in this document or the actual occurrence of the expected developments. The data and information contained in this document are subject to changes and integrations. Although F.I.L.A. reserves the right to make such changes and integrations when it deems necessary or appropriate, F.I.L.A. assumes no affirmative obligation to update, change or integrate this document, except as and to the extent required by law. Any reference to the past performance of the F.I.L.A. Group shall not be taken as an indication of future performance. In addition, this presentation includes certain ''Adjusted'' financial and operating indicators and non-IFRS measures, which have been adjusted to reflect extraordinary events, non-recurring and/or non-monetary transactions and/or activities that are not directly related to the Group's ordinary business. These measures are not indicative of our historical operating results, nor are they meant to be predictive of future results. These measures are used by F.I.L.A.'s management to monitor the underlying performance of the business and the operations. Since not all companies calculate these measures in an identical manner, F.I.L.A.'s presentation may not be consistent with similar measures used by other companies. Such "Adjusted" information has been included to facilitate the comparison of financial information among different financial periods; however, it should be noted that such information is not recognized as a measure of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS and/or does not constitute an indication of the historical performance of the Company or the Group. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such data and information. The information contained in this document does not constitute or form any part of, and should not be construed as, any offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction and neither the issue of the information nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any investment activity. This document does not purport to contain all of the information that may be required to evaluate any investment in the Company or any of its securities and should not be relied upon to form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation is intended to present background information on F.I.L.A., its business and the industry in which it operates and is not intended to provide complete disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made. The merit and suitability of investment in F.I.L.A. should be independently evaluated and determined by investors. Analyses in this presentation are not, and do not purport to be, appraisals of the assets, stock or business of F.I.L.A., and do not form any publicity material relating to the securities. Any person considering an investment in F.I.L.A. is advised to obtain independent advice as to the legal, tax, accounting, regulatory, financial, credit and other related advice prior to making an investment.

By attending this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing terms.