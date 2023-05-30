F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : Investor Day 2023 - Marketing and Communication

Significant and growing presence of private label, especially in markets with a strong relevance of modern distribution chains (North America, France, UK, Germany).

The market is characterised by low product differentiation, but with substantial quality differences.

Market characterised by historic brands with strong, local roots and established brand awareness and consumer recognition.

With the exception of the COVID impact the market is stable with respect to major exogenous factors and significantly linked to the demographic dynamics of individual countries (birth rate and growth in the average age of the population).

Capillary distribution throughout the territory through different channels.

The growth of ecommerce has changed the balance between distribution channels, significantly increasing competition (the number of players that can participate on-line is greater than the number that can be physically displayed within brick & mortar stores).

High barriers to entry in terms of production, and low in terms of sourcing.

Increasingly restrictive safety regulations and certifications.