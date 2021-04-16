F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : April 16th - CET 5.12 PM - PR Publication of the new proxy forms for the Shareholders' Meeting called for April 27, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING CALLED FOR APRIL 27, 2021

Pero, April 16, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of F.I.LA. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for April 27, 2021, it is noted that, today the new proxy form pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree no. 24 February 1998, no. 58 (the "CFA") and the new proxy form pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the CFA, containing the updates resulting from the presentation, by the subjects entitled to do so, of the slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Fila, have been made available to the public.

The new proxy forms are available at the registered office and on the Fila website at www.filagroup.it,"Governance - Shareholders' Meetings" section.

***

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of Euro

602.2 million in 2020, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga Company and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri, Daler-Rowney, Canson, Princeton, Strathmore and Arches. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all. F.I.L.A. currently operates through 21 production facilities (of which two in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs over 8,000.