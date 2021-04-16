Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FILA   IT0004967292

F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.

(FILA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : April 16th - CET 5.12 PM - PR Publication of the new proxy forms for the Shareholders' Meeting called for April 27, 2021

04/16/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 'MEETING CALLED FOR APRIL 27, 2021

Pero, April 16, 2021 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of F.I.LA. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. ("Fila") convened, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for April 27, 2021, it is noted that, today the new proxy form pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree no. 24 February 1998, no. 58 (the "CFA") and the new proxy form pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the CFA, containing the updates resulting from the presentation, by the subjects entitled to do so, of the slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Fila, have been made available to the public.

The new proxy forms are available at the registered office and on the Fila website at www.filagroup.it,"Governance - Shareholders' Meetings" section.

***

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of Euro

602.2 million in 2020, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga Company and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri, Daler-Rowney, Canson, Princeton, Strathmore and Arches. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all. F.I.L.A. currently operates through 21 production facilities (of which two in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs over 8,000.

For further information:

F.I.L.A. Investor Relations

Stefano De Rosa - Investor Relations Officer Francesca Cocco - Investor Relations ir@fila.it

(+39) 02 38105206

For financial communication:

Community Strategic Communications Advisers Tel. (+39) 02 89404231 fila@communitygroup.it

F.I.L.A Press Office

Cantiere di Comunicazione

Eleonora Galli: (+39) 02 87383180 -186 - mob: (+39) 331 9511099 e.galli@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Antonella Laudadio: (+39) 02 87383180 -189a.laudadio@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Disclaimer

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 17:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
01:21pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 16th - CET 5.12 PM - PR Publication..
PU
04/06F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 6th - 8 pm CET - PR Slates for the ..
PU
03/30F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 30 - CET 7.36 PM - PR Publication o..
PU
03/26F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 26 - CET 7.16 - PR Publication of d..
PU
03/25F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 25 - CET 6.30 pm - Shares buy back
PU
03/25F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : .I.L.A. S.p.A. Corporate Presentation Mar..
PU
03/22F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March - CET 5 pm - F.I.L.A. S.p.A.'s boar..
PU
03/22F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : FY 2020 F.I.L.A. Group Results
PU
03/19F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 18 - CET 9.50 AM - PR Publication o..
PU
03/19F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 17 - CET 12.30 AM - Call Notice Of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 660 M 791 M 791 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2021 468 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 507 M 607 M 607 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 070
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,90 €
Last Close Price 9,93 €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Candela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano de Rosa CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giovanni Gorno Tempini Chairman
Francesca Prandstraller Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.8.29%606
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.2.97%12 556
KOKUYO CO., LTD.25.41%1 892
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-13.94%1 221
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.12.24%356
THIEN LONG GROUP CORPORATION-4.87%126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ