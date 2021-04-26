Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FILA   IT0004967292

F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.

(FILA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : Consolidated non-financial statement 2020

04/26/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)

CONSOLIDATED

NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT

As per Legislative Decree no. 254/2016

Issuer: Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.

Website: www.filagroup.it

Reporting period: 2020

Report approval date: March 22, 2021

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020

Page 2 of 121

CONTENTS

F.I.L.A.'s Manifesto

Chairman's letter

Introduction

Group highlights

  1. Identity and profile
    1. Purpose, Vision and Mission
    2. F.I.L.A. Group values
    3. Group structure and size
      1. Group structure: a truly global presence
      2. Group size
    5. Production facilities
    6. History of the F.I.L.A. Group: successful mergers and acquisitions
  3. Strategy, business model and sustainability
    1. F.I.L.A. Group strategy and business
      1. Integrated strategic plan
      2. Vertically integrated business model
      3. Key success factors and challenges for the Group
    3. F.I.L.A. Group and sustainability
      1. Sustainability Plan and Sustainable Development Goals - SDGs
      2. Socio-environmentalpolicies and guidelines of the Group
      3. F.I.L.A. Group stakeholders
      4. Engaging in dialogue with the Group's stakeholders
    5. Group's organisational model
      1. Corporate Governance Model
      2. Geographical organisation
      3. Value chain
      4. Brands and products
    7. Corporate governance and risk management
      1. Governance structure
      2. Board of Directors
      3. Board of Statutory Auditors
      4. Internal Audit
      5. Identifying and controlling risks
      6. 231 Model and Supervisory Board
    9. COVID-19impacts
  5. Material environmental topics
    1. Respect for the environment and relevant topics for F.I.L.A.
  • 3.1.1 Protection of the Environment 3.2 Use of raw materials

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020

Page 3 of 121

    1. Consumption of energy resources
    2. Atmospheric emissions
    3. Water consumption
    4. Other environmental topics
      1. Waste management
      2. Investments for environmental protection
      3. Compliance with environmental standards
  2. Employment
    1. Respect for the individual and relevant topics for F.I.L.A.
      1. Composition of the workforce
      2. Personnel turnover
      3. Remuneration
      4. Training
      5. Industrial relations and job protection
    3. Equal opportunities
    4. Occupational health and safety
  4. Social topics
    1. F.I.L.A.'s social role and material social topics
    2. Product quality and safety
      1. Product quality
      2. Products classified as toys
      3. Products classified as 'cosmetic toys'
      4. Other aspects relating to product safety
      5. Management of product safety topics
    4. Supplier relations
    5. Protecting diversity in local communities
    6. Group's effort in social responsibility
  6. Human rights
    1. Respect for human rights
    2. Freedom of Association and collective bargaining
  8. Fight against corruption
    1. Fight against corruption
    2. Measures to combat active and passive corruption
      1. Relations with the Public Administration (P.A.)
      2. Relations with the inspecting and supervisory authorities
    4. Other topics on fight against corruption

Annex

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020

Page 4 of 121

A. Methodological note A.1 Reporting model

A.2 Reporting and consolidation process

A.3 Materiality Analysis

A.4 Reconciliation table with Legislative Decree 254/16

A.5 Reporting scope

A.6 In-house audit and external audit

B. Group companies included in the reporting scope by reporting topic C. GRI Content Index

D. Tables listing GRI indicators and information E. Independent Auditors' Report

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020

Page 5 of 121

F.I.L.A.'s Manifesto

Creativity is our challenge, colours and paper are our talents. Proudly Italian, we have crossed the oceans, reaching 150 countries in five continents, and think of ourselves as citizens of the world. We have developed together with you, taking inspiration from diverse cultures, and visiting millions of homes, schools, offices and workshops with over 25 iconic brands.

Our history is built on our passion for art and creativity, taking consistency and transparency as guiding principles that we have never ceased to follow. Excellence is our mission; production is a vocation that takes place in over 20 facilities across the world. We have been at your side for generations, with thousands of products for writing, drawing, colouring, modelling and painting. These irreplaceable tools feed an enormous creative passion and transform your actions into ideas and visions, creating indelible marks of life.

Ours is a love story that has lasted a century, shaped by millions of hands. A blank page waiting to be written on.

Colouring the future since 1920.

Disclaimer

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
02:45pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : Consolidated non-financial statement 2020
PU
04/21F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : .I.L.A Group 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/16F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 16th - CET 5.12 PM - PR Publication..
PU
04/06F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 6th - 8 pm CET - PR Slates for the ..
PU
03/30F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 30 - CET 7.36 PM - PR Publication o..
PU
03/26F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 26 - CET 7.16 - PR Publication of d..
PU
03/25F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 25 - CET 6.30 pm - Shares buy back
PU
03/25F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : .I.L.A. S.p.A. Corporate Presentation Mar..
PU
03/22F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March - CET 5 pm - F.I.L.A. S.p.A.'s boar..
PU
03/22F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : FY 2020 F.I.L.A. Group Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 660 M 798 M 798 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2021 468 M 565 M 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 506 M 611 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 070
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,90 €
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Candela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano de Rosa CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giovanni Gorno Tempini Chairman
Francesca Prandstraller Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerolamo Caccia Dominioni Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.7.52%607
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.4.08%13 053
KOKUYO CO., LTD.23.84%1 889
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-10.87%1 300
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.15.14%365
THIEN LONG GROUP CORPORATION-6.41%123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ