F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : Consolidated non-financial statement 2020

(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)
CONSOLIDATED
NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT
As per Legislative Decree no. 254/2016
Issuer: Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.
Website: www.filagroup.it
Reporting period: 2020
Report approval date: March 22, 2021
|
Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020
|
Page 2 of 121
CONTENTS
F.I.L.A.'s Manifesto
Chairman's letter
Introduction
Group highlights
-
Identity and profile
-
-
Purpose, Vision and Mission
-
F.I.L.A. Group values
-
Group structure and size
-
-
Group structure: a truly global presence
-
Group size
-
Production facilities
-
History of the F.I.L.A. Group: successful mergers and acquisitions
-
Strategy, business model and sustainability
-
-
F.I.L.A. Group strategy and business
-
-
Integrated strategic plan
-
Vertically integrated business model
-
Key success factors and challenges for the Group
-
F.I.L.A. Group and sustainability
-
-
Sustainability Plan and Sustainable Development Goals - SDGs
-
Socio-environmentalpolicies and guidelines of the Group
-
F.I.L.A. Group stakeholders
-
Engaging in dialogue with the Group's stakeholders
-
Group's organisational model
-
-
Corporate Governance Model
-
Geographical organisation
-
Value chain
-
Brands and products
-
Corporate governance and risk management
-
-
Governance structure
-
Board of Directors
-
Board of Statutory Auditors
-
Internal Audit
-
Identifying and controlling risks
-
231 Model and Supervisory Board
-
COVID-19impacts
-
Material environmental topics
-
-
Respect for the environment and relevant topics for F.I.L.A.
-
3.1.1 Protection of the Environment 3.2 Use of raw materials
|
Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020
|
Page 3 of 121
-
-
Consumption of energy resources
-
Atmospheric emissions
-
Water consumption
-
Other environmental topics
-
-
Waste management
-
Investments for environmental protection
-
Compliance with environmental standards
-
Employment
-
-
Respect for the individual and relevant topics for F.I.L.A.
-
-
Composition of the workforce
-
Personnel turnover
-
Remuneration
-
Training
-
Industrial relations and job protection
-
Equal opportunities
-
Occupational health and safety
-
Social topics
-
-
F.I.L.A.'s social role and material social topics
-
Product quality and safety
-
-
Product quality
-
Products classified as toys
-
Products classified as 'cosmetic toys'
-
Other aspects relating to product safety
-
Management of product safety topics
-
Supplier relations
-
Protecting diversity in local communities
-
Group's effort in social responsibility
-
Human rights
-
-
Respect for human rights
-
Freedom of Association and collective bargaining
-
Fight against corruption
-
-
Fight against corruption
-
Measures to combat active and passive corruption
-
-
Relations with the Public Administration (P.A.)
-
Relations with the inspecting and supervisory authorities
-
Other topics on fight against corruption
Annex
|
Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020
|
Page 4 of 121
A. Methodological note A.1 Reporting model
A.2 Reporting and consolidation process
A.3 Materiality Analysis
A.4 Reconciliation table with Legislative Decree 254/16
A.5 Reporting scope
A.6 In-house audit and external audit
B. Group companies included in the reporting scope by reporting topic C. GRI Content Index
D. Tables listing GRI indicators and information E. Independent Auditors' Report
|
Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020
|
Page 5 of 121
F.I.L.A.'s Manifesto
Creativity is our challenge, colours and paper are our talents. Proudly Italian, we have crossed the oceans, reaching 150 countries in five continents, and think of ourselves as citizens of the world. We have developed together with you, taking inspiration from diverse cultures, and visiting millions of homes, schools, offices and workshops with over 25 iconic brands.
Our history is built on our passion for art and creativity, taking consistency and transparency as guiding principles that we have never ceased to follow. Excellence is our mission; production is a vocation that takes place in over 20 facilities across the world. We have been at your side for generations, with thousands of products for writing, drawing, colouring, modelling and painting. These irreplaceable tools feed an enormous creative passion and transform your actions into ideas and visions, creating indelible marks of life.
Ours is a love story that has lasted a century, shaped by millions of hands. A blank page waiting to be written on.
Colouring the future since 1920.
Disclaimer
FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:44:03 UTC.