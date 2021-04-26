F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : Consolidated non-financial statement 2020

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement at December 31, 2020 Page 5 of 121

F.I.L.A.'s Manifesto

Creativity is our challenge, colours and paper are our talents. Proudly Italian, we have crossed the oceans, reaching 150 countries in five continents, and think of ourselves as citizens of the world. We have developed together with you, taking inspiration from diverse cultures, and visiting millions of homes, schools, offices and workshops with over 25 iconic brands.

Our history is built on our passion for art and creativity, taking consistency and transparency as guiding principles that we have never ceased to follow. Excellence is our mission; production is a vocation that takes place in over 20 facilities across the world. We have been at your side for generations, with thousands of products for writing, drawing, colouring, modelling and painting. These irreplaceable tools feed an enormous creative passion and transform your actions into ideas and visions, creating indelible marks of life.

Ours is a love story that has lasted a century, shaped by millions of hands. A blank page waiting to be written on.

Colouring the future since 1920.