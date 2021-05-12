Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FILA   IT0004967292

F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.

(FILA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : May 12th - CET 8 PM - PR New By Laws updated on 27.04.2021

05/12/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

NEW VERSION OF THE BY-LAWS MADE AVAILABLE

Pero, May 12, 2021 - It is communicated that the By-Laws of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A (the "Company"), updated with the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2021, was filed on May 7, 2021 with the Companies Register of Milan and was consequently made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the authorized storage mechanism "EMARKET STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com). The new version of By-Laws is also available on the Company's website (www.filagroup.it), "Governance" section.

***

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of Euro

608.2 million in 2020, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga Company and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri , Daler-Rowney, Canson, Princeton, Strathmore and Arches. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all.

F.I.L.A. currently operates through 22 production facilities (of which two in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs over 8,000.

***

For further information:

F.I.L.A. Investor Relations

Stefano De Rosa - Investor Relations Officer Francesca Cocco - Investor Relations ir@fila.it

(+39) 02 38105206

For financial communication:

Community Strategic Communications Advisers Tel. (+39) 02 89404231 fila@communitygroup.it

F.I.L.A Press Office

Cantiere di Comunicazione

Eleonora Galli: (+39) 02 87383180 -186 - mob: (+39) 331 9511099 e.galli@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Antonella Laudadio: (+39) 02 87383180 -189a.laudadio@cantieredicomunicazione.com

Disclaimer

FILA - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis e Affini S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 20:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
04:36pF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : May 12th - CET 8 PM - PR New By Laws upda..
PU
05/03F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : May 3rd - CET 8.30 PM - F.I.L.A. S.p.A. P..
PU
04/27F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 27th - CET 8.15 PM - PR Ordinary an..
PU
04/26F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : Consolidated non-financial statement 2020
PU
04/21F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : .I.L.A Group 2020 Annual Report
PU
04/16F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 16th - CET 5.12 PM - PR Publication..
PU
04/06F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : April 6th - 8 pm CET - PR Slates for the ..
PU
03/30F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 30 - CET 7.36 PM - PR Publication o..
PU
03/26F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 26 - CET 7.16 - PR Publication of d..
PU
03/25F I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED A : March 25 - CET 6.30 pm - Shares buy back
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 658 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2021 29,2 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2021 467 M 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 489 M 591 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 070
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,90 €
Last Close Price 9,91 €
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Massimo Candela Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano de Rosa CFO & Manager-Investor Relations
Giovanni Gorno Tempini Chairman
Giorgina Gallo Independent Director
Donatella Sciuto Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.8.07%615
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-1.46%12 488
KOKUYO CO., LTD.25.70%1 909
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-8.62%1 347
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.10.90%350
THIEN LONG GROUP CORPORATION-9.23%119