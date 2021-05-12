F I L A Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S p A : May 12th - CET 8 PM - PR New By Laws updated on 27.04.2021

PRESS RELEASE

NEW VERSION OF THE BY-LAWS MADE AVAILABLE

Pero, May 12, 2021 - It is communicated that the By-Laws of F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A (the "Company"), updated with the resolutions adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2021, was filed on May 7, 2021 with the Companies Register of Milan and was consequently made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the authorized storage mechanism "EMARKET STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com). The new version of By-Laws is also available on the Company's website (www.filagroup.it), "Governance" section.

F.I.L.A. (Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini), founded in Florence in 1920 and managed since 1956 by the Candela family, is a highly consolidated, dynamic and innovative Italian industrial enterprise and continues to grow market share. In November 2015, F.I.L.A. listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company, with revenue of Euro

608.2 million in 2020, has grown significantly over the last twenty years and has achieved a series of strategic acquisitions, including the Italian Adica Pongo, the US Dixon Ticonderoga Company and Pacon Group, the German LYRA, the Mexican Lapiceria Mexicana, the English Daler-Rowney Lukas and the French Canson, founded by the Montgolfier family in 1557. F.I.L.A. is an icon of Italian creativity globally through its colouring, drawing, modelling, writing and painting tools, thanks to brands such as Giotto, Tratto, Das, Didò, Pongo, Lyra, Doms, Maimeri , Daler-Rowney, Canson, Princeton, Strathmore and Arches. Since its foundation, F.I.L.A. has chosen to focus on growth through continuous innovation, both in technological and product terms, in order to enable individuals to express their ideas and talent through tools of exceptional quality. In addition, F.I.L.A. and the Group companies work together with the Institutions to support educational and cultural projects which promote creativity and expression among individuals and make culture accessible to all.

F.I.L.A. currently operates through 22 production facilities (of which two in Italy) and 35 subsidiaries across the globe and employs over 8,000.

