(Alliance News) - FILA Spa reported Thursday that, in the first half of the year, it earned a net profit for the period of EUR21.2 million, down from the net profit for the same

period of the previous year, which was EUR24.9 million.

Total revenues amounted to EUR420.5 million up from EUR396.8 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda for the first half is EUR76.8 million from EUR71.8 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebit was EUR56.3 million up nearly 16 percent from EUR7.6 million in the same period last year.

Net debt as of June 30 was EUR407.0 million compared to EUR349.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

FILA's stock is unchanged at EUR7.98 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.