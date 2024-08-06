HI 2024 Results Presentation

6 August 2024

Agenda

  1. Highlights
  2. Business Review
  3. Financial Review
  4. DOMS Industries

Appendices:

  1. Details on Revenues and EBITDA
  2. Exchange rates

H1 2024 Highlights

H1 2024 RESULTS

FILA H1 2024 results confirm the positive growth trend in profitability and free cash flow generation, as well as continuing growth in valuation of FILA's 30.6% stake in DOMS Industries

Core Business Sales of -5.2% in H1 2024 vs H12023 (-3.5% on a comparable FX basis), with Q2 recovering to -0.9% vs -11.2% in Q1 due to the one-offSAP EWM disruption at Dixon USA. Europe and Central-SouthAmerica confirm growth trends

IFRS 16 Adjusted EBITDA grew +5.6% in H1 2024 (+7.8% ex IFRS 16), accelerating to +11.5% in Q2, with

higher margins thanks to favourable product mix coupled with ongoing efficiency actions

Improvement of €7.9m in Free Cash Flow to Equity, -€40.3 m in H1 2024 vs -€48.2 m in H1 2023, very positive considering that in calendar 2023 FILA generated a total of €60.3m of Free Cash Flow to Equity

Net Bank Debt of €309.6m in H1 2024, €98.7m below H1 2023, thanks to DOMS IPO and strong cash flow generation, and despite the payment of €36.2m dividends in 2024

OUTLOOK FOR 2024 & CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

2024 Guidance envisages stable Revenues, mid-single digit growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash

Flow to Equity in the €40-50m range

Capital Markets Day scheduled for 12 November 2024, together with Q3 results, to provide the financial

markets with insight on FILA's business, strategy and financial guidance for the medium term

Snapshot of H1 2024 results (excluding DOMS Industries)

Core Business Sales (€m)

Reported: -5.2%

Comparable FX: -3.5%

€415.6m

351.7

333.3

incl. DOMS

H1 23

H1 24

Adjusted Group Net Profit (€m)

Adjusted IFRS 16 EBITDA (€m)

19.1%

Margin +2.2%

21.3%

incl. IFRS 16: +5.6%

excl. IFRS 16: +7.8%

67.0

6.2

70.8

€79.9m incl.

7.0

IFRS 16

DOMS as per

60.0

64.6

effect

IFRS 16

H1 23

H1 24

Net Bank Debt (€m)

-€98.7m from DOMS IPO & Cash Flows

+61.6%

Including

DOMS Net

Excluding

32.0

Profit only for

DOMS

19.8

Q1 for €1.4m

408.3

+€80.1m

o/w €36.2m

2024 dividends

229.5309.6

H1 23

H1 24

H1 23

YE 23

H1 24

Note: data on Sales and EBITDA with impact of DOMS and IFRS 16 included in the Appendices

Consistent Long Term Growth (excluding DOMS Industries)

Core Business Sales (€m)

Adjusted IFRS 16 EBITDA (€m)

Free Cash Flow to Equity (€m)

+1.5% CAGR

656

+2.2% CAGR

€250m

2019-23 dividends

645

Cumulative Free

paid of €57.4m

608

w/IFRS 16

600

Cash Flow to

569

Equity

-5.2%

119

IFRS 16 effect

2024 dividends

paid of €36.2m

109

110

101

104

14

+5.6%

14

14

72

352

12

12

60

+€8m

333

58

67

71

30

30

7

6

89

92

105

95

96

-48

-40

60

65

FY 19 FY 20 FY 21 FY 22 FY 23

H1 23 H1 24

FY 19 FY 20 FY 21 FY 22 FY 23

H1 23 H1 24

FY 19 FY 20 FY 21 FY 22 FY 23

H1 23 H1 24

Note: incl. DOMS from FY 2019 to H1 2023

Note: data on Sales and EBITDA with impact of DOMS and IFRS 16 included in the Appendices

H1 2024 Core Business Sales (excluding DOMS Industries)

H1 2023

H1 2024

Delta (€)

Comparable

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Delta (€)

Comparable

FX (€)

FX (€)

Total Fila

351.7

333.3

-18.4m

-12.3m

203,2

201.4

-1.8m

-0.8m

Group

-5.2%

-3.5%

-0.9%

-0.4%

Key Highlights

Sales declined -3.5% on a comparable FX basis in H1 2024 vs the prior year, with Q2 almost stable and recovering to -0.4% versus -7.8% in Q1. Negative currency impact mainly reflecting the devaluation of

North America

Europe

C&SA

Asia

RoW

182.4

(52%)

116.9

(33%)

43.8

(12%)

6.9

(2%)

1.7

(0%)

163.6 -18.8m-18.7m

(49%)

-10.3%

-10.3%

+0.7m

+1.7m

117.7

(35%)

+0.6%

+1.4%

+0.0m

+4.9m

43.8

(13%)

+0.1%

+11.1%

6.5-0.4m -0.2m

(2%)-5.5% -2.5%

1.7

+0.0m

+0.1m

(0.5%)

+1.5%

+4.2%

109.2

(54%)

64.8

(32%)

24.5

(12%)

3.9

(2%)

0.7

(0%)

106.4

(53%)

66.0

(33%)

24.5

(12%)

3.6

(2%)

0.9

(0%)

-2.8m-3.3m

-2.5%-3.0%

+1.2m +1.5m

+1.8% +2.2%

0.0m +1.2m

-0.1% +5.0%

-0.3m-0.3m

-8.7%-7.0%

+0.2m +0.2m

+24.7% +24.6%

the Argentine Peso and Turkish lira

North America recovering from temporary disruption of logistics in March with introduction of SAP EWM module. Q2 reflecting the latest delays in deliveries, recovered during July, coupled with the reorganization of our offer towards

businesses with better margins

Europe capitalising on re-stocking trend already visible in Q1, with Q2 on a comparable FX basis accelerating to +2.2% vs +0.4% in Q1

C&SA grew +5.0% on a comparable FX basis (Q2 24 vs Q2 23), with

continuing strong growth in Mexico

Note: data on Sales and EBITDA with impact of DOMS and IFRS 16 included in the Appendices

H1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (excluding DOMS Industries)

H1 2023

H1 2024

delta

2023

2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

delta

2023

2024

Margin

Margin

Margin

Margin

Total Fila

67.0

70.8

+5.6%

19.1%

21.3%

44.3

49.4

+11.5%

21.7%

24.5%

Group

Key Highlights

Adjusted IFRS 16 EBITDA jumped +11.5% in Q2 versus -6.2% in Q1 leading to an overall +5.6% in H1 24

North America

Europe

C&SA

Asia

RoW

34.9

37.8

+8.3%

19.1%

23.1%

19.9

21.5

+7.8%

17.1%

18.3%

8.9

9.1

+2.0%

20.3%

20.7%

3.3

2.3

-30.8%

48.2%

35.3%

0.0

0.1

n.m.

-2.5%

6.0%

  • 41.0 ex. €46.1 ex.
    IFRS16 IFRS16

24.1

28.3

+17.3%

22.1%

26.6%

12.7

14.1

+11.0%

19.6%

21.4%

5.2

5.7

+10.0%

21.2%

23.3%

2.3

1.2

-49.5%

59.4%

32.8%

0.0

0.1

n.m.

-4.3%

9.8%

EBITDA margin improvement to

21.3% in H1 2024 vs 19.1% in the prior year, thanks to the efficiency gains mix effect, as well as a more selective commercial approach

North America EBITDA margin improved to 23.1% in H1 versus 19.1% in the prior year, despite the impact

of SAP EWM, and with a record

margin of 26.6% in Q2 2024

Europe EBITDA margin of 18.3% in H1 2024 vs 17.1% in the prior year, and despite losses in Russia (€0.5m in H1)

CS&A EBITDA increases +2.0% in H1

2024 versus 2023, with +10.5% in H2

despite Argentine peso and losses in Dominican Republic (€0.7m in H1)

Note: data on Sales and EBITDA with impact of DOMS and IFRS 16 included in the Appendices

Adjusted IFRS 16 Income Statement

(€ million)

H1 2023

H1 2023

H1 2024

Change

w/DOMS

o/w DOMS

ex-DOMS

Core Business Sales

415.6

63.9

333.3

-82.3

Other revenues

5.0

0.3

4.1

-0.8

Total Revenues

420.6

64.2

337.4

-83.1

Cost for Raw Materials and Supplies and net

-196.0

-43.4

-143.8

increase (decrease) in Inventory

52.2

Costs for Services and Use of Third-Party Assets

-60.9

-5.8

-52.3

8.6

Personnel Costs

-79.2

-9.1

-67.9

11.3

Other Operating Costs

-4.6

0.0

-2.6

2.0

Net IC Revenue/Cost DOMS on EBITDA

-

7.0

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

79.9

12.8

70.8

-9.1

Deprecation & Amortisation

-20.7

-2.8

-17.4

3.3

Write-Downs

-1.1

-

-0.4

0.7

EBIT

58.1

10.0

53.1

-5.1

Financial income/expenses

-20.8

- 0.6

-11.3

9.5

Income/expenses from associates at equity

0.5

0.5

1.4

0.9

method

PBT

37.8

9.9

43.2

5.3

Taxes

-10.1

-2.4

-10.6

-0.5

Adjusted Net Profit (Loss)

27.7

7.5

32.6

4.9

Adjusted Group Net Profit (Loss)

23.7

3.8

32.0

8.3

Adjustments for Non-Recurring Items to EBITDA

- 3.0

0.0

-2.5

-0.5

Adjustments for Non-Recurring Items to Group Net

- 2.5

0.0

-4.3

-1.8

Profit

Key Highlights

Adjusted Group Net Profit surges +35% to €32.0m in H1 24 from €23.7m in H1 23 (note that the H1 result includes DOMS' contribution for Jan-Mar2024)

PPA Amortisation of €5.8m in H1 23

and €5.0m in H1 24

Significant decline in Financial Expenses due to lower indebtedness, improved margin ratchets, and

repayment of Mexican Peso denominated facilities

Income from associates relates to FILA's 30.6% stake in DOMS

Adjustments for Non-Recurring Items related to reorganization costs in North America, the performance shares incentive plan and fair value evaluation of intangible assets

