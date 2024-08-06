H1 2024 Highlights

H1 2024 RESULTS

FILA H1 2024 results confirm the positive growth trend in profitability and free cash flow generation, as well as continuing growth in valuation of FILA's 30.6% stake in DOMS Industries

Core Business Sales of -5.2% in H1 2024 vs H12023 (-3.5% on a comparable FX basis), with Q2 recovering to -0.9% vs -11.2% in Q1 due to the one-offSAP EWM disruption at Dixon USA. Europe and Central-SouthAmerica confirm growth trends

IFRS 16 Adjusted EBITDA grew +5.6% in H1 2024 (+7.8% ex IFRS 16), accelerating to +11.5% in Q2, with

higher margins thanks to favourable product mix coupled with ongoing efficiency actions

Improvement of €7.9m in Free Cash Flow to Equity, -€40.3 m in H1 2024 vs -€48.2 m in H1 2023, very positive considering that in calendar 2023 FILA generated a total of €60.3m of Free Cash Flow to Equity

Net Bank Debt of €309.6m in H1 2024, €98.7m below H1 2023, thanks to DOMS IPO and strong cash flow generation, and despite the payment of €36.2m dividends in 2024

OUTLOOK FOR 2024 & CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

2024 Guidance envisages stable Revenues, mid-single digit growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash

Flow to Equity in the €40-50m range

Capital Markets Day scheduled for 12 November 2024, together with Q3 results, to provide the financial

markets with insight on FILA's business, strategy and financial guidance for the medium term