(Alliance News) - FILA Spa announced on Monday that, with regard to the start of the listing process of its Indian subsidiary DOMS Industries Ltd, the latter filed its red herring prospectus on December 2 containing information about the prospective initial public offering of shares with the Gujarat Companies Register in Ahmedabad.

FILA ricordat that as part of the offering, the Italian company is acting as the promoter of DOMS and that, as the selling shareholder, it has committed to sell shares up to a maximum countervalue of 8,000.00 million rupied, or approximately EUR90 million.

The public offering will begin on Wednesday, December 13, and close on Friday, December 15. Following the closing of the offering period, the settlement of the offering and the start of trading of DOMS shares is expected to take place by December 31.

FILA's stock is up 0.1 percent at EUR8.21 per share.

