From December 14-16, 2023, in Da Nang, Cuu Long Pharmaceuticals successfully held the Sales Kick-off 2024 event themed "Change and Breakthrough." The event aimed to share the achievements of 2023 and to jumpstart the year 2024 with ambitious business plans.

The Sales Kick-off 2024 event was attended by the Board of Directors of DCL along with the business units, including the Capsules, Vikimco, ETC, OTC branches, OTC Brand, Marketing, Customer Care, and Business Development departments. The event took place in a vibrant, enthusiastic, and excited atmosphere. It is one of the annual activities that characterize DCL; it is also an opportunity for the management, business teams, and departments to review the business results of 2023 and plan for 2024.

With the theme "Change and Breakthrough," the event ignited the determination of the business division, transmitting positive energy and initiating DCL's journey to conquer new peaks in 2024.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Luong Trong Hai - CEO of DCL, stated that 2023 was a challenging year, but it was also a year of great effort from the management and all employees. Looking forward to 2024, DCL sets the goal: To commit to sustaining growth; To unite in enthusiasm, professionalism, and efficiency. "Accordingly, DCL will build corporate culture and create a standard working environment for employees to collaborate and commit; Create opportunities for personal development through training, education, and enhancement of professional skills and knowledge. Also, the company will establish appropriate remuneration policies and a clear promotion path for all employees so that everyone can work with peace of mind, contribute, and together with DCL conquer new heights."

Mr. Luong Trong Hai delivering a speech at the Sales Kick-off 2024 event

According to the Consolidated Financial Report for Q3/2023, in the first nine months, DCL achieved over 774 billion VND in revenue, an increase of 13.16% compared to the same period; total assets increased from 2.105 trillion VND to over 2.115 trillion VND; equity increased from 1.391 trillion VND to over 1.421 trillion VND. The company has invested in expanding the production line and building a new factory to meet the growing product demands of the market. Accordingly, with the production and supply of various types of empty capsules, DCL is expanding the Vicancap factory according to the set schedule. It is expected that in January 2024, when capsule line 5 becomes operational, the supply capacity will reach 9.6 billion capsules/year, equivalent to about 800 million capsules/month. For the medical equipment segment, DCL continues to ensure the construction progress of the Benovas Medical Equipment Manufacturing Factory. The project covers an area of 11000m2, with a total investment of 373 billion VND, divided into two phases, and is expected to be operational by Q2/2024. For the Pharmaceuticals segment, DCL is investing in an EU - GMP standard pharmaceutical plant with a total investment of 1.035 trillion VND. The production capacity of drugs, pharmaceuticals of the plant will reach 1.6 billion products/year.

2023 also marks the first year DCL launched the commercial goods group into its business operations, helping the company understand and grasp market needs, commodity portfolios, expand the ETC distribution network, thereby laying the foundation for the company to strategize the business of products from the EU-GMP factory.

In 2024, DCL sets a breakthrough target: To achieve a net revenue of 1528 billion VND

In 2024, to realize the target of achieving a net revenue of 1528 billion VND, DCL has laid out action plans:

In terms of management: To have specific tactics and actions to achieve the set goals; To understand the content of OGSM, build a 2024 Action Matrix from the Department Managers to employees for implementation and monitoring.

In terms of business: To understand the market to find opportunities; To understand the product categories and competitors; To bond and interact closely with customers.

In terms of customer care: To have customer care policies and after-sales services that are suitable and superior.

The atmosphere was electric as DCL warriors determined to "Change and Breakthrough."

After the conclusion of the Sales Kick-off 2024 event, DCL's management and business units exploded with energy during a series of teambuilding activities. Through lively group games, everyone was energized and motivated to start a new year full of challenges and expectations.

Teambuilding "Confidence and Breakthrough" bonded everyone, aiming together towards 2024 with high hopes

2024, with its challenges and opportunities, requires the courage, intellect, and desire to win of each individual of each individual. With the joint efforts and unity of the management and all employees, 2024 will be a year marked with outstanding results, realizing the vision of becoming the most highly regarded pharmaceutical company in Vietnam by patients, partners, and employees through innovative products, accessible services, and the best care.