  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. F.I.T Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIT   VN000000FIT6

F.I.T GROUP

(FIT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
4260.00 VND   -1.39%
12:16aF I T : Appointment of three deputy directors to consolidate senior personnel apatus at cuu long pharmaceutical
PU
03/16F.I.T Group Joint Stock Company Announces Appointment of Mr. Nguyen Van Ban as Deputy CEO
CI
02/22Cuu Long Pharmaceutical Financial Report 2022 : A bright picture with record figures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F I T : APPOINTMENT OF THREE DEPUTY DIRECTORS TO CONSOLIDATE SENIOR PERSONNEL APATUS AT CUU LONG PHARMACEUTICAL

04/08/2023 | 12:16am EDT
On March 29th, 2023, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (Cuu Long Pharmaceutical) held a ceremony to appoint three Deputy General Directors for the Financial-Accounting, Production, and Supply Chain blocks, respectively. The consolidation of the senior personnel promises to help Cuu Long Pharmaceutical make breakthrough growth in the near future, aiming towards the mission of connecting and improving community life through optimal health solutions.

Mr. Luong Trong Hai, General Director of Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, awards the appointment decisions to the Deputy General Directors.

Accordingly, starting from April 1st, 2023, Mr. Nguyen Trong Duc will assume the position of Deputy General Director in charge of the Supply Chain Block; Ms. Tran Khiem will assume the position of Deputy General Director in charge of the Production Block; and Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong will assume the position of Deputy General Director in charge of the Finance and Accounting Block.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Duc receives the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of the Supply Chain.

With 7 years of dedication to Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, Mr. Nguyen Trong Duc has contributed to standardizing the production and supply system, meeting the company's business plans, reducing production costs, optimizing profits, and building a solid foundation for development.

Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong receives the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of Finance and Accounting.

With many years of experience holding senior positions in the field of finance at Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong has gone through many fluctuations and difficulties with the company. "Today, standing on the stage to receive the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of Finance and Accounting, is a great honor for me. I have been recognized by the leadership and colleagues. I hope that in the coming period, the leadership and all colleagues will continue to support and assist me to fulfill all tasks set by the Board of Directors and the Directorates," said Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong emotionally.

Ms. Tran Khiem receives the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of Production

Throughout her time with the company, Ms. Tran Khiem has recognized that the company not only has diversity in its field of activity but also constantly strives towards positive change, contributing actively to society through its business objectives. "Therefore, at Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, the future of breakthrough development is very solid, and this is also the place where we deserve to strive together."

Entering a strong transformation phase, the process of streamlining the entire system and strengthening the workforce in general, and senior leadership in particular, will help Cuu Long Pharmaceutical enhance its management and leadership capabilities, focus its resources to accelerate its development in the future, aiming to be in the Top 5 pharmaceutical companies in Vietnam by 2027 and the vision to become the highest-rated pharmaceutical company in Vietnam by patients, partners, and employees through innovative, accessible, and best-cared-for products and services.

2023 marks an important milestone as Cuu Long Pharmaceutical celebrates its 47th anniversary of establishment to accompany the country's development. With a strong track record of activities, internal potential, and a determined, passionate and creative leadership and staff, 2023 promises to continue as a year of explosive growth, breakthroughs, and strong transformations to realize Cuu Long Pharmaceutical's great aspirations of bringing even more value to the community and contributing to the prosperity and development of the country.

Attachments

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 04:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 221 B 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net income 2021 158 B 6,74 M 6,74 M
Net cash 2021 1 807 B 77,0 M 77,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 448 B 61,8 M 61,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 976
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart F.I.T GROUP
Duration : Period :
F.I.T Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F.I.T GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Minh Nguyet Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang Van Nguyen Chairman
Kha Van Do Independent Director
Tuan Bui Independent Director
Sang Minh Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
F.I.T GROUP20.00%62
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.08%24 484
VONOVIA SE-19.55%15 396
VINHOMES5.63%9 506
VINGROUP1.12%8 622
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.26%8 080
