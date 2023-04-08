F I T : APPOINTMENT OF THREE DEPUTY DIRECTORS TO CONSOLIDATE SENIOR PERSONNEL APATUS AT CUU LONG PHARMACEUTICAL

On March 29th, 2023, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (Cuu Long Pharmaceutical) held a ceremony to appoint three Deputy General Directors for the Financial-Accounting, Production, and Supply Chain blocks, respectively. The consolidation of the senior personnel promises to help Cuu Long Pharmaceutical make breakthrough growth in the near future, aiming towards the mission of connecting and improving community life through optimal health solutions.

Mr. Luong Trong Hai, General Director of Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, awards the appointment decisions to the Deputy General Directors.

Accordingly, starting from April 1st, 2023, Mr. Nguyen Trong Duc will assume the position of Deputy General Director in charge of the Supply Chain Block; Ms. Tran Khiem will assume the position of Deputy General Director in charge of the Production Block; and Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong will assume the position of Deputy General Director in charge of the Finance and Accounting Block.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Duc receives the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of the Supply Chain.

With 7 years of dedication to Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, Mr. Nguyen Trong Duc has contributed to standardizing the production and supply system, meeting the company's business plans, reducing production costs, optimizing profits, and building a solid foundation for development.

Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong receives the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of Finance and Accounting.

With many years of experience holding senior positions in the field of finance at Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong has gone through many fluctuations and difficulties with the company. "Today, standing on the stage to receive the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of Finance and Accounting, is a great honor for me. I have been recognized by the leadership and colleagues. I hope that in the coming period, the leadership and all colleagues will continue to support and assist me to fulfill all tasks set by the Board of Directors and the Directorates," said Mr. Nghiem Xuan Truong emotionally.

Ms. Tran Khiem receives the appointment decision as Deputy General Director in charge of Production

Throughout her time with the company, Ms. Tran Khiem has recognized that the company not only has diversity in its field of activity but also constantly strives towards positive change, contributing actively to society through its business objectives. "Therefore, at Cuu Long Pharmaceutical, the future of breakthrough development is very solid, and this is also the place where we deserve to strive together."

Entering a strong transformation phase, the process of streamlining the entire system and strengthening the workforce in general, and senior leadership in particular, will help Cuu Long Pharmaceutical enhance its management and leadership capabilities, focus its resources to accelerate its development in the future, aiming to be in the Top 5 pharmaceutical companies in Vietnam by 2027 and the vision to become the highest-rated pharmaceutical company in Vietnam by patients, partners, and employees through innovative, accessible, and best-cared-for products and services.

2023 marks an important milestone as Cuu Long Pharmaceutical celebrates its 47th anniversary of establishment to accompany the country's development. With a strong track record of activities, internal potential, and a determined, passionate and creative leadership and staff, 2023 promises to continue as a year of explosive growth, breakthroughs, and strong transformations to realize Cuu Long Pharmaceutical's great aspirations of bringing even more value to the community and contributing to the prosperity and development of the country.