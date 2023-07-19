On March 14, 2023, F.I.T Group Joint Stock Company (F.I.T Group) officially appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Ban as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, based on Resolution No. 04/2023/NQ-HĐQT of the Board of Directors. The appointment is part of the plan to strengthen the senior leadership team, aiming for robust growth in line with the Group's long-term strategic direction in the coming years.

Before joining F.I.T Group, Mr. Nguyen Van Ban had over 20 years of experience in accounting, finance, auditing, valuation, and investment consulting, management, and implementation of investment projects, as well as working with banks and credit institutions. Concurrently, Mr. Nguyen Van Ban held management and executive positions in large enterprises with several subsidiaries and investment projects. With his extensive professional knowledge and management experience in major companies, the Group's leadership believes Mr. Nguyen Van Ban will collaborate with the Board of Directors, the Executive Board, and all employees to realize the ambitious goal of becoming a multi-industry group with a billion-dollar market capitalization and hundreds of millions of USD in revenue by 2027. F.I.T Group aims to offer outstanding products and services that contribute to serving and enhancing the health and wellbeing of the community.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoai, CEO of F.I.T Group, presents the appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Van Ban

Placing human resources as the foundation, F.I.T Group increasingly demonstrates its strong growth potential and is gradually establishing the reputation of a multi-industry group in Vietnam. The latest financial report shows that F.I.T Group's revenue reached nearly VND 2,000 billion, with equity of over VND 5,771 billion and total assets of nearly VND 7,000 billion. Entering a phase of strong transformation, the strengthening of the senior leadership team will help F.I.T Group enhance its management and operational capabilities, driving breakthroughs for its member companies and key business lines.