F.I.T Investment Joint Stock Company is a Vietnam-based company engaged in the investment industry. The Company provides consulting services, including corporate brand development consulting services, personal finance services, insurance brokerage services and real estate services. Its investment activities include financial investment activities, real estate investment activities, investments into subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates in five segments: listed corporation investment opportunity consulting services, service rendering, real estate trading, real estate management and leasing, and other activities. During the year ended December 31, 2012, 53% of the Company's net revenue came from the service rendering segment.