On December 20, 2023, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (DCL) participated as a sponsor and co-organizer of the Annual Scientific Conference 2023 at Vinh Long Provincial General Hospital.

This annual event is significant in the research and application of science in the medical field, contributing to the fulfillment of the task of taking care of people's health, and at the same time improving the professional quality of the hospital. This sets the stage for further innovations and breakthroughs in the quality of medical examination and treatment at Vinh Long Provincial General Hospital.

This year's conference attracted 35 scientific reports and research studies across various fields, including internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics, pediatrics, and paraclinical disciplines. Among them, 14 important research topics from Vinh Long Provincial General Hospital such as: Survey on clinical and paraclinical characteristics and treatment outcomes of ectopic pregnancy in 2021-2023; Investigation of the prevalence of sarcopenia and related factors in elderly patients with chronic heart failure receiving inpatient treatment; were evaluated to be timely and urgent for the hospital's medical examination and treatment activities.

Furthermore, the conference featured contributions from doctors from Cho Ray Hospital, University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, and Can Tho Central General Hospital with research topics: Update on clinical indications for hemodialysis; pH and skin health; Optimizing treatment for COPD patients…

The conference drew participation from doctors and healthcare staff from many hospitals, including Cho Ray Hospital, University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, and Can Tho Central General Hospital.

With a mission to connect and improve community life through optimal health solutions, DCL always focuses on and pays attention to scientific research activities and technical applications in community healthcare. Over the years, DCL has continuously improved quality, introducing a range of products to support and protect health, meeting the stringent requirements of consumers and partners.

At the Annual Scientific Conference 2023, DCL aimed to introduce its image and products, thereby enhancing its credibility and recognition among medical staff, partners, and customers. DCL's booth, showcasing key products such as Panalgan, Calfizz, Cefixim 200, received significant interest and high evaluations from the medical team present at the event. "DCL is a long-standing and reputable partner of our hospital, and their products meet high standards and are always trusted by doctors to prescribe to patients," a delegate at the conference stated.

In addition to product development and infrastructure investment, the company also focuses on community activities. "That's why, for many years, we have accompanied and participated in scientific and technological sponsorship activities in healthcare in Vinh Long, An Giang, and free medical examination and treatment programs for the poor, helping to improve the lives of the Vietnamese people," shared Mr. Tran Anh Kiet - Director of DCL's Vinh Long branch.

DCL representative (second from the left) receives a letter of thanks from the Conference Organizing Committee.

With a vision for sustainable development and fostering harmonious growth between the company and society, for 47 years, DCL has actively participated in community activities such as: Donating drugs for Covid treatment to hospitals; Giving gifts to support flood-affected people in Central Vietnam; Donating a Real-Time PCR automatic testing system to the Vinh Long City Health Center,… In the future, DCL will continue to sponsor various social activities to join hands in improving and enhancing the lives of the people, realizing the vision of becoming the most highly regarded pharmaceutical company in Vietnam by patients, partners, employees through innovative, accessible products, and the best care.