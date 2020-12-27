F I T : Vikoda Alkaline strives to protect the environment in tourism activities in Khanh Hoa province

Vikoda Alkaline, a brand of Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company (Vikoda) has just accompanied the General Department of Tourism (the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) to organize a series of seminars and conferences on environmental protection in travel activities.

Scientific seminars - Exhibitions on greenhouse gas emission reduction, using environmentally friendly products in tourist accommodation establishments and resorts is an event to create an environment for sharing experiences, measures and initiatives to protect the environment in the field of tourism, as also an opportunity for businesses to link, exchange and cooperate between product suppliers, accommodation establishments, and scientists.

Over & above this event, Vikoda Alkaline continued to accompany the General Department of Tourism to organize a conference on popularizing climate change response and environmental protection in the tourism sector in Khanh Hoa province to train public environmental protection for organizations and individuals engaged in tourism in the province.

At the conference, delegates were shown clips on the impact of climate change in Vietnam, disseminating the plan for implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change in the fields of culture, sports and tourism; disseminating and guiding the protection of natural resources and environment in tourism activities; legal provisions on environmental protection related to tourist accommodation establishments …

Vikoda Alkaline set out on the table of the delegates attending the Conference

For many years, Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company (Vikoda) has always been the companion unit with the tourism agencies and departments in the chain of events to protect the tourism environment in Khanh Hoa province.

Vikoda Alkaline is a product after many studies of Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company (Vikoda) with the outstanding feature of having a line of natural alkaline mineral water from the famous mineral source Danh Thanh with optimum pH 8.8. This mineral source has many beneficial effects on health, helps balance, prevents and supports the treatment of diseases related to metabolic disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, gout. …

Images of natural mineral water cans of Vikoda Alkaline

In addition, the product canned at the mineral source, without artificial intervention and using 100% recycled aluminum cans packaging, completely environmental friendly. The use of eco-friendly products in tourism activities such as Vikoda Alkaline in accommodation establishments and tourist areas will be an effective solution to remove plastic waste and build an image of the green - clean - beautiful tourism environment contributes to a more sustainable development of tourism activities. Currently, many 4 - 5 star hotels and resorts across the country have used Alkaline products as regular drinking water for visitors.