F I T : Vikoda sponsored the launching ceremony for environmental protection in tourism activities 2020

On the morning of November 27th, 2020, Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company (Vikoda) accompanied the General Department of Tourism (the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) to hold a launching ceremony for environmental protection in tourism activities at coastal park city Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa.

Attending the launching ceremony were the leaders of the General Department of Tourism, Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, Nha Trang Tourism Association - Khanh Hoa, Nha Trang and tourism businesses, tourism human resources training institutions, students and local communities.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mr. Ngo Hoai Chung - Deputy Director of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism conveyed messages to enhance the coordination responsibility of all levels, sectors, organizations, individuals and local communities. activities in protecting the tourism environment. Right after the launching ceremony, students rode on the main roads of Nha Trang city calling for environmental protection in tourism activities.

Leaders of the General Department of Tourism, Department of Tourism, Tourism Association of Nha Trang - Khanh Hoa and representatives of the city. Nha Trang and businesses shake hands with a commitment to environmental protection in tourism activities.

As a long-standing drinking water producer in Vietnam, Khanh Hoa Mineral Water Joint Stock Company (Vikoda) is always known for its 100% natural mineral water source with a rare pH> = 8.5 then the company is always at the forefront of local environmental protection activities, especially the current plastic waste problem.

Vikoda is also known as one of the pioneering companies in Vietnam in converting the production of plastic bottles to glass bottles to minimize the number of plastic bottles used to become waste and its impact to the environment.

This is a meaningful activity to contribute to the environmental protection in general and the environment serving tourism in particular become more & more ractical and realization, joining hands to create Vietnam as an ideal destination for tourists.

Previously, from November 23rd to 27th, 2020, Vikoda and the Organizing Committee hung many posters to protect the tourism environment along the roads in Nha Trang city with the content: 'Stay Green and clean the environment ',' Join forces to reduce marine plastic waste '.

Vikoda and organizing committee propagandize the work of environmental protection

During recent years, Vietnam's tourism industry has made robust steps, facilitate to preserve and restore cultural heritages, especially contributing a large proportion to the country's GDP, … Tourism also causes negative impacts on the living environment, increases waste, especially plastic waste, increases pressure on land availability in localities, especially in key tourist destinations as Nha Trang city.

Those consequences stem from many reasons such as inadequate awareness of environmental protection; In some localities, the destination has developed 'hot' tourism and is not synchronized with the work of environmental protection …

Therefore, in addition to its business activities, Vikoda consistently considers the protection of the tourism environment a very important and urgent task, not only of the departments, but also the responsibility of businesses. enterprises such as Vikoda in the locality, to ensure the sustainable tourism development of Vietnam Tourism as well as for the quality of human living environment.

Currently, Vikoda is also constantly researching and offering product lines to reduce the excessively use of plastic bottles, limit plastic waste into the environment, typically Vikoda mineral water, glass bottles and Vikoda Alkaline cans, acquired numerous positive feedback from the consumer market.