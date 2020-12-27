F I T : Westfood broadens MD2 pineapple raw material area in Soc Trang

In order to develop MD2 pineapple raw material area for production and business activities in 2021 and the following years, Westfood has just signed a contract for MD2 pineapple consumption with farmers in Long Hung commune, My Tu district, Soc Trang province.

The signing ceremony took place at the People's Committee of Long Hung commune with the participation of Mr. Le Phat Khoi - Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Long Hung commune, with representatives of the government and a large number of people in Long Hung commune; From Westfood side, there were Mr. Bui Duc Hoan - CFO and representatives of relevant departments. According to the signed document, Westfood will provide seeds, technical support and purchase all products of households with a total area of ​​over 6 hectares. Currently, 1 ha of MD2 pineapple under the Westfood model provides seeds and product consumption, after subtracting all costs, people will have an income of 80 million VND / year, do the farming fee additionally, it will reach 110 million VND / year.

Mr. Bui Duc Hoan - representative of Westfood expressing his desire to develop raw material areas

Also at the signing ceremony, Westfood stated its desire to develop a sustainable MD2 pineapple material area in Soc Trang up to 700ha. Presently, Westfood has developed nearly 100 hectares of raw material areas in the Mekong Delta provinces. According to farmers involved in production with Westfood, income from MD2 pineapple is higher than other crops in the area, it's uneccessary to be concerned about the output. Therefore, many households are planning to expand the acreage to plant this 'stone-eating, make-gold' tree.

Westfood's MD2 pineapple variety is a large fruit pineapple that has a strong sweet taste, aromatic yellow flesh and high yield, has been certified according to the Gloabal Gap standard and is extremely popular with foreign partners of Westfood. After signing the contract for consumption, Westfood will supply seeds, buy all products at a fixed price and send experts to provide technical guidance to farmers from planting to harvest. In addition, farmers in Long Hung commune need to comply well with the technical regulations to ensure product quality.

Westfood, government and farmers in Long Hung commune at the signing ceremony.

The MD2 pineapple consumption will help Westfood be proactive in raw materials. This is also the basis for Westfood to improve its competitiveness in the Vietnamese agricultural export market, ready to receive orders from major partners in the world.