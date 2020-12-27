Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  >  F.I.T Group    FIT   VN000000FIT6

F.I.T GROUP

(FIT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

F I T : Westfood broadens MD2 pineapple raw material area in Soc Trang

12/27/2020 | 10:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In order to develop MD2 pineapple raw material area for production and business activities in 2021 and the following years, Westfood has just signed a contract for MD2 pineapple consumption with farmers in Long Hung commune, My Tu district, Soc Trang province.

The signing ceremony took place at the People's Committee of Long Hung commune with the participation of Mr. Le Phat Khoi - Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Long Hung commune, with representatives of the government and a large number of people in Long Hung commune; From Westfood side, there were Mr. Bui Duc Hoan - CFO and representatives of relevant departments. According to the signed document, Westfood will provide seeds, technical support and purchase all products of households with a total area of ​​over 6 hectares. Currently, 1 ha of MD2 pineapple under the Westfood model provides seeds and product consumption, after subtracting all costs, people will have an income of 80 million VND / year, do the farming fee additionally, it will reach 110 million VND / year.

Mr. Bui Duc Hoan - representative of Westfood expressing his desire to develop raw material areas

Also at the signing ceremony, Westfood stated its desire to develop a sustainable MD2 pineapple material area in Soc Trang up to 700ha. Presently, Westfood has developed nearly 100 hectares of raw material areas in the Mekong Delta provinces. According to farmers involved in production with Westfood, income from MD2 pineapple is higher than other crops in the area, it's uneccessary to be concerned about the output. Therefore, many households are planning to expand the acreage to plant this 'stone-eating, make-gold' tree.

Westfood's MD2 pineapple variety is a large fruit pineapple that has a strong sweet taste, aromatic yellow flesh and high yield, has been certified according to the Gloabal Gap standard and is extremely popular with foreign partners of Westfood. After signing the contract for consumption, Westfood will supply seeds, buy all products at a fixed price and send experts to provide technical guidance to farmers from planting to harvest. In addition, farmers in Long Hung commune need to comply well with the technical regulations to ensure product quality.

Westfood, government and farmers in Long Hung commune at the signing ceremony.

The MD2 pineapple consumption will help Westfood be proactive in raw materials. This is also the basis for Westfood to improve its competitiveness in the Vietnamese agricultural export market, ready to receive orders from major partners in the world.

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 03:38:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about F.I.T GROUP
03:57aF I T : Vikoda Alkaline strives to protect the environment in tourism activities..
PU
03:39aF I T : Vikoda sponsored the launching ceremony for environmental protection in ..
PU
03:39aF I T : Westfood was honored as Top 10 Asean potent brands – 2020
PU
03:39aF I T : Westfood broadens MD2 pineapple raw material area in Soc Trang
PU
07/22GMS F.I.T 2020 : Confidently expanding production and business, paving the way f..
PU
07/22DCL 2020 GMS : Moving ahead to implement new projects, laying a solid developmen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 181 B 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net income 2019 70 228 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
Net cash 2019 1 117 B 48,0 M 48,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 36,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 592 B 155 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart F.I.T GROUP
Duration : Period :
F.I.T Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends F.I.T GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Minh Nguyet Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang Van Nguyen Chairman
Sang Minh Phan Director
Dung Huu Kieu Director
Kha Van Do Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
F.I.T GROUP39.60%155
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.18.38%147 024
SIEMENS AG0.39%113 948
3M COMPANY-1.08%100 667
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-4.57%93 293
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.70%64 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ