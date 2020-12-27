Log in
F.I.T GROUP

(FIT)
F I T : Westfood was honored as Top 10 Asean potent brands – 2020

12/27/2020 | 10:39pm EST
Westfood Export Food Processing Joint Stock Company - has just been honored by the Asia Enterprise Research and Development Center and the Vietnam Entrepreneur Club as Top 10 Asean Potent Brands - 2020.

The communication and honor program 'ASEAN Potent Brands 2020' is held annually by the Asian Research and Development Enterprise Center in Southeast Asian countries for the purpose of encouraging and honoring sturdy, prestigious, leading brands in Vietnam, earning the trust of distributors and consumers in the country as also the ASEAN region.

The expertising process draws opinions from leading economists and experts in the business sector, including the Vietnam Entrepreneur Club, the Asian Industrial Information Association (AIPI) and QMS - Australia international quality management system certification organizations.

Certification: Westfood - an Asean potent brand - 2020

To be honored as the ASEAN forceful brand - 2020, over the past years, Westfood has constantly invested in machinery and expanded raw material areas to improve quality for qualified products to be able to enter challenging markets such as : USA, Canada, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Australia … Westfood's customers are mostly corporations, industrial food manufacturers and processors with large scale such as : Dole, Aeon, Atlanta, Port Royal …

Facing the difficult situation of the Covid-19 epidemic, Westfood also actively increased purchasing and chose the right time to buy raw materials, mainly fruit, for processing.

In the third quarter of 2020 and the following months, Westfood started to obtain new product orders and new Cup closing lines kickoff to operate, so revenue remained stable at a high level - over 63 billion dong, accumulated in 9 months reached over 212 billion dong, up by 10% and 6% respectively over the same period last year. Especially, Westfood has nearly 40ha / 100 ha of MD2 pineapple meeting Global Gap standard.

With the advantage of raw material areas, modern machinery systems, and focused R&D activities Westfood is confident to be a reliable partner and companion to bring values ​​to both the business and its customers.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Loc - General Director of Westfood receiving the award 'Strong Brand ASEAN 2020'

Westfood's typical products are favored by domestic and foreign markets

It is known that this is the fifth time, a communication program and honoring 'Potent ASEAN Brands 2020' has been held. Vietnam is honored to have been selected to host this program twice. Before that, the 1st & 2nd time was held in Republic of Singapore, The 3rd time was in Union of Myanmar. The program has been drawning a large number of participation from the business community, Vietnamese businesses in particular and the ASEAN community in general.

