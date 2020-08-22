F J BENJAMIN SETS UP HEALTH AND WELLNESS DIVISION TO

DISTRIBUTE AIRFREE PURIFIERS

Singapore, 13 August 2020 - In its debut in the health and wellness business, F J Benjamin Holdings (FJB) said it has signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with AIRFREE Products Electronics SA, a Portuguese company that manufactures its namesake brand of air purifiers in Portugal.

AIRFREE's proprietary patented technology uses heat of up to a temperature of 200oC to destroy 99.99% of airborne bacteria, viruses, mould, dust mites and other allergens, that contribute to respiratory allergies and asthma.

The purifiers can be placed in a wide range of places including homes, offices, clinics, hotels and homes for the elderly. They have proven popular in hotels which have to comply with high standards of hygiene for guests.

The purifiers come in several sizes from 16 square metres to 60 square metres depending on room size capacity, with affordable prices ranging from $210 to $600 per unit. They are maintenance free because unlike many purifiers, AIRFREE does not use filters. They also consume low energy and operates silently.

AIRFREE will be launched in Singapore in August 2020 followed by Malaysia thereafter. Distribution will be through chain stores such as Mothercare and Motherswork as well as other brick-and-motar channels and market place platforms. AIRFREE can also be purchased on the company's website at https://airfree.fjbenjamin.com.sg/.

FJB Group Chief Executive Officer Nash Benjamin said: "We have been exploring opportunities to leverage our strengths in marketing and delivering to consumers products that they need, that go beyond apparel and accessories.

"We've identified healthcare and wellness as an industry with long-term growth potential and the Covid-19 pandemic has made our decision both timely and

1