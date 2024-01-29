F & M Bank Corp., incorporated on October 26, 1983, is a one-bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiaries, Farmers & Merchants Bank (the Bank) and VSTitle, LLC (VST). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which offers a range of banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, Internet and mobile banking, drive-in banking services, automated teller machines (ATMs), as well as courier service for its commercial banking customers. The Bank makes various types of commercial and consumer loans and has a portfolio of residential mortgages and indirect auto loans. VST provides title insurance services to customers in its market area, including F&M Mortgage and the Bank. The Bank operates 13 full-service branches and a dealer finance division in the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Augusta, and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Winchester in Virginia.

Sector Banks