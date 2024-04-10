FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TIMBERVILLE, VA / April 9, 2024 / F&M Bank Corp. (the "Company" or "F&M"), (OTCQX:FMBM), the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank ("F&M Bank" or the "Bank") Announces Renewed Merchant Services Partnership with Celero Commerce, a High-Tech, High-Touch Payment Solutioning Firm Timberville, Virginia, April 9, 2024.

F&M Bank, the financial partner of choice in the Shenandoah Valley, is thrilled to announce its renewed partnership with Celero Commerce, a renowned High-Tech, High-Touch Payment Solutioning firm. This renewal marks a significant milestone in F&M Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences to its business clients.

Going forward F&M Bank is also pleased that Jacqueline Porthouse will be its new merchant services consultant. Jacqueline has a wealth of experience and expertise in building custom solutions for business clients. Her support will further strengthen F&M Bank's ability to provide cutting-edge payment solutions and exceptional service to its valued customers.

F&M Bank aims to elevate the banking experience for its business clients by offering a white glove service with a top-of-the-line merchant program. By leveraging Celero's state-of-the-art payment solutioning technology F&M Bank's clients from healthcare providers, restaurants, non-profits, and more can expect a seamless and secure payment processing experience. This renewal also positions F&M Bank to fully support businesses that want to utilize online and point-of-sale transactions regardless of volume.

"We are excited to renew our relationship with Celero and work with Jacqueline Porthouse" said Mike Wilkerson, F&M Bank CEO. "This collaboration allows us to deliver an unparalleled banking experience to our business clients, providing them with the highest level of service and access to a world-class merchant program."

Porthouse also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am delighted to begin working with the F&M Bank team. By combining Celero's advanced payment solutioning capabilities with F&M Bank's proven exceptional banking services, we are confident in our ability to deliver a truly remarkable experience to business clients."

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank Corp. (OTCQX: FMBM) proudly remains the only publicly traded organization based in Rockingham County, VA, and since 1908, has served the Shenandoah Valley through its banking subsidiary F&M Bank, with full-service branches and a wide variety of financial services, including home loans through F&M Mortgage, and real estate settlement services and title insurance through VSTitle. Both individuals and businesses find the organization's local decision-making and up-to-date technology provide the kind of responsive, knowledgeable, and reliable service that only a progressive community bank can. F&M Bank has grown to $1 billion in assets with over 175 full and part-time employees. Its conservative approach to finances and sound investments, along with excellent customer service, has made F&M Bank profitable and continues to pave the way for a bright future.

About Celero Commerce:

Headquartered in Nashville, Celero Commerce is a full-service, integrated electronic commerce solutions provider powered by leading-edge technology, strategic partnerships, and business intelligence. Celero offers small and medium-sized businesses payment processing services, business management software, and data intelligence, empowering them to drive growth and profitability. Visithttps://www.celerocommerce.com/ to learn more.

